Keystone Heights Airport celebrates 80th anniversary with free eventZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
A two-day street party of art, music, food, and entertainment.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Florida Destination Mentioned as One to Skip if You're ClaustrophobicL. CaneFlorida State
UPDATE: Veterans Day celebration at Camp Blanding canceled due to Subtropical Storm NicoleZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County curbside recycling collection to resume Dec. 5 after year-long suspensionZoey FieldsClay County, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com
Alachua County joins lawsuit against GNV zoning
Alachua County has joined a lawsuit against the city of Gainesville filed by two local citizens in response to the replacement of single-family zoning by the city’s new neighborhood residential zoning. Peggy Carr and Faye L. Williams filed the lawsuit, with support from local nonprofit Gainesville Neighborhood Voices (GNVoices),...
WCJB
Lake City City Council returns to five members after swearing-in ceremony
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Lake City City Council is finally vacancy-free after gaining two new members today. The swearing in ceremony formally welcomed Ricky Jernigan and Chevella Young. “We’ve had a lot of 2-2 votes last year which hindered us in several areas, trying to get a new...
mainstreetdailynews.com
SBAC swears in first all-female board
The School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) has its first-ever all-female board. “I didn’t know this until recently, so it’s exciting knowing that we are still in a time of firsts,” incoming SBAC Chair Tina Certain said in an interview. At a special meeting on Tuesday, Certain,...
Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies
Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
WCJB
University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
Lake City Reporter
Feagle named FGC Distinguished Alumnus of the Year
Marlin Feagle can add another title to his resume. The former attorney for Columbia County and Lake Shore Hospital Authority has been selected as the Fall 2022 Florida Gateway College Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Feagle will be honored at the college’s fall commencement ceremony at the Howard Center on Dec. 15.
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville LGBTQ community mourns transgender lives lost
Sofia Clementina Noriega. Matthew Angelo Spampinato. Za’niyah Williams. Ke’Yahonna Stone. Those were just four of the chosen names in a list of more than 340 murdered transgender women named during a Gainesville event meant to commemorate Transgender Day of Rememberance, a vigil for those who have been impacted by transgender violence.
Here are the Thanksgiving closures and changes to services in your county
ORLANDO, Fla. — Thanksgiving is this week, and services and offices will be closed in observance of the holiday. Here is a list of what is closed or will have service changes in your area. Lake County. The following offices will be closed on Thursday and Friday:. -Lake County...
WCJB
University of Florida stream turns green, officials search for leak
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida students noticed something strange about a creek on campus - the water is green. UF officials say the color is a sign of something wrong but is not dangerous. The stream off of Gale Lemerand Drive next to the physics building is bright...
ocala-news.com
Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving
Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Pedestrian dies crossing West University
Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
WCJB
High Springs house fire
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
blackchronicle.com
University of Florida College of Medicine pushes ‘destructive’ woke agenda on students, report says
EXCLUSIVE: The University of Florida College of Medicine incorporates points of crucial race principle into its admissions and academic packages, based on a brand new report obtained completely by Fox News Digital. The report from Do No Harm, a bunch of medical staff towards divisive racial insurance policies in medication,...
WCJB
Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Area gas prices drop slightly
This past week marked the highest Thanksgiving national average for pump prices since the AAA gas reports began in 2000. According to the AAA report on Monday, the national average price per gallon fell 11 cents to $3.77. In Florida, the average dropped 10 cents from $3.55 to $3.45 and from $3.61 to $3.55 in Gainesville.
wuft.org
Church in Williston to host Thanksgiving dinner for ‘absolutely anyone’
A Williston cowboy church will host a hearty Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for people who are in need or missing company for the holiday. Rafter Cross Cowboy Church at 4631 NE 162nd Court will put on the sit-down dinner from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for “absolutely anyone,” its organizers say.
WCJB
Gainesville Vet Tech weighs in on what pets should be eating on Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cassie Jones is a Vet Tech at UrgentVet in Gainesville. She said foods to stay away from is anything heavily seasoned, marinated or fried. This could be damaging to dogs and cats health. Turkey is fine, but Jones said to stick with the white, lean meats.
WCJB
Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
WCJB
Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
