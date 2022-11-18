ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mainstreetdailynews.com

Alachua County joins lawsuit against GNV zoning

Alachua County has joined a lawsuit against the city of Gainesville filed by two local citizens in response to the replacement of single-family zoning by the city’s new neighborhood residential zoning. Peggy Carr and Faye L. Williams filed the lawsuit, with support from local nonprofit Gainesville Neighborhood Voices (GNVoices),...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

SBAC swears in first all-female board

The School Board of Alachua County (SBAC) has its first-ever all-female board. “I didn’t know this until recently, so it’s exciting knowing that we are still in a time of firsts,” incoming SBAC Chair Tina Certain said in an interview. At a special meeting on Tuesday, Certain,...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Ocala Gazette

Marion County continues to look after unclaimed bodies

Roberts of Ocala Funerals and Cremations will continue to handle unclaimed bodies in Marion County under a revised agreement unanimously approved recently by the Marion County Board of County Commissioners. Roberts oversees the disposition process as part of a longstanding service offered by the county. This service includes pickup, storage...
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCJB

University of Florida opens a new midwifery practice

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A new midwifery practice is operating at the University of Florida. Midwives are seeing patients at UF Health women’s centers at Springhill, Medical Plaza and Heath Brook in Ocala. It’s through the new UF Health midwifery group. The care had previously been available at...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
Lake City Reporter

Feagle named FGC Distinguished Alumnus of the Year

Marlin Feagle can add another title to his resume. The former attorney for Columbia County and Lake Shore Hospital Authority has been selected as the Fall 2022 Florida Gateway College Distinguished Alumnus of the Year. Feagle will be honored at the college’s fall commencement ceremony at the Howard Center on Dec. 15.
LAKE CITY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville LGBTQ community mourns transgender lives lost

Sofia Clementina Noriega. Matthew Angelo Spampinato. Za’niyah Williams. Ke’Yahonna Stone. Those were just four of the chosen names in a list of more than 340 murdered transgender women named during a Gainesville event meant to commemorate Transgender Day of Rememberance, a vigil for those who have been impacted by transgender violence.
GAINESVILLE, FL
ocala-news.com

Multiple restaurants in Marion County to remain open on Thanksgiving

Marion County residents who are looking to dine out this Thanksgiving will have multiple restaurants to choose from. On Thursday, November 24, the restaurants listed below will keep their doors open. Diners are encouraged to call ahead to confirm the restaurant’s offerings and hours of operation. Amrit Palace (3415...
MARION COUNTY, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Pedestrian dies crossing West University

Another pedestrian has died while trying to cross West University Avenue in Gainesville. The incident occurred at 10:48 p.m. Friday night in the 400 block of West University. According to the Gainesville Police Department (GPD), the initial investigation found a pedestrian was trying to cross the roadway from the south to the north when a car traveling east struck him.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

High Springs house fire

HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A house fire in Alachua left nobody injured but 2 pets are believed to be dead. The blaze was reported by a neighbor off of NW 132nd Lane in Alachua County. When crews arrived around 1:45 pm, nearly half of the home was on fire.
HIGH SPRINGS, FL
WCJB

Crash in Gainesville sent two people to the hospital with minor injuries

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Gainesville Wednesday morning. According to Gainesville Fire Rescue officials, a semi truck and work truck crashed into each other near Northeast Waldo Road and Northeast 39th Street just before 7 a.m. Emergency responders transported two...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Area gas prices drop slightly

This past week marked the highest Thanksgiving national average for pump prices since the AAA gas reports began in 2000. According to the AAA report on Monday, the national average price per gallon fell 11 cents to $3.77. In Florida, the average dropped 10 cents from $3.55 to $3.45 and from $3.61 to $3.55 in Gainesville.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Three suspected burglars found inside UF fraternity house

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - University of Florida Police Department officers are investigating after three suspected burglars were found inside a fraternity house at UF. Officers say on Sunday around 3 a.m., a man entered an on-campus fraternity house and found three unknown men inside the home. The suspected burglars then ran away.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Dive team recovers body in Newnan’s Lake after suspected drowning

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida Wildlife Commission agents are investigating a drowning in Newnans Lake just a month after a similar tragic incident. According to the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, they were called out to the lake around 11:49 a.m. on Tuesday after a boat was found with no one inside.
GAINESVILLE, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy