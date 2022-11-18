Read full article on original website
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
Inside Nova
From Hannah Montana to Plastic Hearts... Happy 30th birthday, Miley Cyrus!
In the late 2000s, Miley Cyrus was the child star who rocketed to fame like no one else. The Tennessee girl - the daughter of 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer Billy Ray Cyrus - became known to teenagers all around the world when she took on the title role in Disney Channel show 'Hannah Montana' and in the years since hanging up her famous blonde wig, she has undergone artistic changes that shocked the world but cemented her place as a pop great.
Inside Nova
Doctor Who icons unite for new audio series
'Doctor Who' legends David Tennant, Tom Baker, Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy are to team up for a new audio series. The stars – who have played various incarnations of the Time Lord – will all feature in Big Finish's eight-part adventure 'Doctor Who: Once and Future' to mark 60 years of the sci-fi show.
Inside Nova
Quentin Tarantino bemoans 'Marvel-isation of Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino has slammed the "Marvel-isation of Hollywood". The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director lamented the fact there are "no real movie stars" any more and blamed the fact the "franchise characters" in superhero movies are what become celebrated, not the talent of the actors bringing them to life.
Inside Nova
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after horror accident
Tim Allen has revealed Jay Leno refused to take painkillers after his horrifying accident. The 72-year-old former 'Tonight Show' host has been released from hospital following skin graft surgery after suffering "significant" injuries when one of his vintage cars burst into flames in his garage earlier this month. Speaking to...
Inside Nova
Armie Hammer’s dad dead from cancer aged 67
Armie Hammer’s dad has died from cancer aged 67. Michael Armand Hammer passed away on Sunday, but it was not revealed until Tuesday. (22.11.22) A representative for the family told People in a statement: “Michael Hammer has passed away after a long, hard fight with cancer and is now at peace.”
Inside Nova
Offset 'misses everything' about Takeoff
Offset "misses everything" about Takeoff. The tragic rap star - who was known for creating hits such as 'Versace' and 'Bad and Boujee' alongside his cousin Offset and his uncle Quavo as as part of hip hop group Migos - was shot dead earlier this month at the age of 28 following an altercation at a club in Houston, Texas and now Offset has admitted that he wants to see him smile again.
Inside Nova
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
Inside Nova
100 best movies of all time
Stacker ranked the top 100 best films of all time, using data from IMDb ratings and Metascores to create a score equally weighting the two. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
