Arizona State

Douglas White
2d ago

Not only that just wanna guys like Jordan he didn’t pay attention to the voting on bills that should’ve been done you’re too busy trying to defend Trump and do it because buddy pal many of these politicians I didn’t bring the making homeowner not be voted back in

Mark Allen
2d ago

Plus they forgot that people always lie and really hate pollsters They're like telemarketers, survey takers,and other bottom feeders that sell your personal information for huge profits.

james mcclain
1d ago

It takes a brain to strategize, and that's not what the Republicans are about. Along with those empty heads, there is a whole empty playbook of things that will never happen.

