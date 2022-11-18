ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jeff Greenwald
5d ago

The dissolving of the nuclear family, a lack of morals and discipline being taught at home. The inability for schools to discipline children, leading children to grow up to believe their actions have no consequences. Paying ppl assistance and benifits that don’t need them, leading to people expecting rather than valuing it - entitlement. Rewarding laziness and underachieving.The lack of an adequate justice system where the punishment is as harsh as the crime. Not locking up repeat / career criminals. And the list goes on and on and on…

Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident

No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
PENN HILLS, PA
Fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg leaves one dead

WILKINSBURG, Pa. — One man is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg Monday evening, Allegheny County Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The victim's sister identified him as 40-year-old Walter Freeman Sloan. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
WILKINSBURG, PA
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet

You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
PITTSBURGH, PA
As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing

HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area

PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Teen Accused of Stomping Student’s Head into Asphalt, Knocking Him Unconscious

PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an altercation in which a 16-year-old’s head was stomped on, causing him to lose consciousness in Mercer County. According to a release issued by Mercer-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the incident happened on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, around 2:01 p.m. on October 27.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Sheriff: Two arrested on gun charges after Pittsburgh traffic stop

PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood Monday night, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said. Watch the report in the video above. Deputies on patrol saw the car roll through two stop signs just before 9 p.m., according to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident

A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
PITTSBURGH, PA

