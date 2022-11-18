Read full article on original website
Jeff Greenwald
5d ago
The dissolving of the nuclear family, a lack of morals and discipline being taught at home. The inability for schools to discipline children, leading children to grow up to believe their actions have no consequences. Paying ppl assistance and benifits that don’t need them, leading to people expecting rather than valuing it - entitlement. Rewarding laziness and underachieving.The lack of an adequate justice system where the punishment is as harsh as the crime. Not locking up repeat / career criminals. And the list goes on and on and on…
Reply
3
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Man Pleads Guilty to Selling Goods Shoplifted By Drug Addicts on AmazonTaxBuzzBellevue, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/21 - 11/27)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Related
Juvenile Pittsburgh male shot in the face
At around 4:45 p.m. on Wednesday, a juvenile male suffered a gunshot wound to the face in the Perry North neighborhood. Pittsburgh Zone 1 police responded to the 3700 block of Baytree Street
wtae.com
Fight near Wood Street and Forbes Ave. in downtown Pittsburgh breaks window at Cardamone's
PITTSBURGH — New details are coming in from neighbors about a fight in downtown Pittsburgh near the corner of Wood Street and Forbes Avenue Tuesday evening. The owner of the Forbes Avenue business, Cardamone's Hair Salon, describes what he saw around 5 p.m. "There was a fight about a...
Officer fired gun in morning Penn Hills incident
No one was hit when a Penn Hills officer fired his gun during an incident in the 100 block of Veronica Drive in Penn Hills. No one else fired, according to police. Officers were called around 5 a.m. for unknown reasons. Allegheny County police are investigating and are still at the scene.
wtae.com
Pittsburgh LGBTQ+ community reacts to what police call a hate crime shooting inside Colorado nightclub
PITTSBURGH — Eons Fashion Antique owner Richard Parsakian calls his Shadyside store a safe place for members of the LGBTQ+ community and others, who are often thought of as different. "We have to remember we are equal. I don't want anything more, I just want to be equal," said...
Death of an Allegheny County infant ruled a homicide
The Allegheny County medical examiner has ruled the death of a 5-month-old boy a homicide. Michael Chanings Barber Jr. from McKeesport died from abusive head
wtae.com
Fatal shooting in Wilkinsburg leaves one dead
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — One man is dead after a shooting in Wilkinsburg Monday evening, Allegheny County Police tell Pittsburgh's Action News 4. The victim's sister identified him as 40-year-old Walter Freeman Sloan. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same content in another...
Man found dead in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in October identified; was reportedly shot
PITTSBURGH — A man who was found dead on a secluded road in Pittsburgh’s Garfield neighborhood in late October has been identified. Department of Public Works crews made the awful discovery of a man’s body in Garfield while doing work on Aisbett Way on Oct. 26. Homicide...
hwy.co
The Interesting History of the Pittsburgh Toilet
You can easily walk through a couple of dozen homes when shopping for a house before you find just the right one. This can allow you to see how home construction has changed over the years. You can see how some features that were once normal in homes may seem a bit out of place today. For example, there’s the Pittsburgh toilet found in some homes in Pennsylvania.
Wilkinsburg police searching for missing, endangered man
WILKINSBURG, Pa. — Wilkinsburg police are searching for a missing man who was last seen about a week and a half ago. Police said Mannar Kadhim, 41, has mental health issues and is considered endangered. Kadhim lives in Wilkinsburg and is known to frequent Pittsburgh’s Homewood neighborhood. He was...
Suspect in Fayette County shooting arrested in West Mifflin
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — The suspect in a shooting in Fayette County was arrested in West Mifflin on Tuesday, according to the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office. According to a news release, deputies arrested Ramon Williams in the Mon View Heights housing complex on Tuesday afternoon. Williams had been...
wtae.com
As investigation into pool business fire in Harrison continues, new info on evacuation timing
HARRISON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — The Allegheny County Fire Marshal is continuing the investigation of the fire Tuesday thatdestroyed Country Pools and Spas in Harrison Township. Concerns about fumes from chemicals like chlorine burning inside Country Pools and Spas didn't trigger an evacuation of the surrounding area until a couple of hours into the four-alarm fire. Pittsburgh's Action News 4 with a resident whose home directly overlooks the scene.
Jitney passengers face gun charges following Hazelwood traffic stop
Two Hazelwood jitney passengers face gun charges following a traffic stop Monday by Allegheny County Sheriff’s deputies. Dijuan Taylor, 21, and Preston Hemingway, 20, were among four passengers in a vehicle stopped for ignoring two stop signs just before 9 p.m. A news release from Sheriff Kevin Kraus’ office...
Officials: Verona man fatally shot on porch of Wilkinsburg home
Allegheny County police are investigating a shooting Monday afternoon in Wilkinsburg that killed a Verona man. The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the man as 40-year-old Walter Sloan. First responders who were dispatched shortly after 4:45 p.m. found the man had been shot multiple times on the front...
wtae.com
Thanksgiving holiday closings in the Pittsburgh area
PITTSBURGH — Thanksgiving is Thursday, Nov. 24, and all city, county, state and federal government offices will be closed for the holiday. Banks and post offices will also be closed on Thanksgiving. Mail will not be delivered. County golf courses and ice rinks will also be closed for the...
explore venango
Teen Accused of Stomping Student’s Head into Asphalt, Knocking Him Unconscious
PINE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Police are investigating an altercation in which a 16-year-old’s head was stomped on, causing him to lose consciousness in Mercer County. According to a release issued by Mercer-based State Police on Monday, November 21, the incident happened on George Junior Road in Pine Township, Mercer County, around 2:01 p.m. on October 27.
3 teen girls charged in fight at Aliquippa High School; mother of alleged victim speaks out
BEAVER COUNTY, Pa. — Three teenage students at Aliquippa are charged because police said they attacked another student during school. The fight was caught on camera. Channel 11 spoke exclusively with the victim’s mother, who said she thinks there’s a fighting problem at the school. Three teenage...
wtae.com
Sheriff: Two arrested on gun charges after Pittsburgh traffic stop
PITTSBURGH — Two men were arrested on firearm charges after a traffic stop in Pittsburgh's Hazelwood neighborhood Monday night, the Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said. Watch the report in the video above. Deputies on patrol saw the car roll through two stop signs just before 9 p.m., according to...
Surveillance video captures Westmoreland Prison guard's involvement in assault, detectives say
A man being held at the Westmoreland County Prison testified that he started locking his cell door on C Unit after two other prisoners began picking on him. That’s what he did Aug. 20 when he took a nap on the top bunk of his cell in the Hempfield facility. But the pair got in and pulled him to the ground.
wtae.com
Fight on video inside West Mifflin Area High School under investigation
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Two teenagers were captured on video fighting inside West Mifflin Area High School while the building was closed and the incident and circumstances are under investigation by the school district. At the school board meeting on Nov. 17, citizens were asking questions about whether it...
wtae.com
Union, paper respond to cellphone video of rest stop incident
A heated exchange between chairman and CEO of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Allan Block and a union representative is making its rounds on social media Monday. The video was captured by Nolan Rosenkrans. He is a former reporter at the Toledo Blade. According to Newspaper Guild of Pittsburgh's president Zack Tanner, Rosenkrans is a representative for the newspaper guild.
Comments / 8