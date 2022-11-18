ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Kawhi Leonard returns to Clippers after 12 games out due to ACL rehab, makes 1st start of season

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eBIuI_0jFAUDdW00

Kawhi Leonard is back for the Los Angeles Clippers.

The two-time Finals MVP will play on Thursday against the Detroit Pistons, his first appearance in 12 games after missing more than three weeks due to issues with his recovering knee, Clippers coach Tyronn Lue told reporters.

Leonard missed all of last season after tearing his ACL in the 2021 playoffs, then appeared off the bench in two of this season's first three games. He will be starting on Thursday, though, making his first appearance in the Clippers' starting lineup since his initial injury.

Leonard's layoff had put the Clippers in a familiar situation: treading water while waiting to get healthy. All of last season was spent waiting for Leonard and Paul George to get healthy, and the former obviously never happened.

The Clippers currently sit at 8-7, ninth in the Western Conference, and they will be hoping Leonard's return means one of the NBA's deepest teams can finally fire on all cylinders.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Basketball trainer Rob McClanaghan, who worked with LeBron James and Stephen Curry, arrested on reported rape charge

Content warning: This story contains depictions of alleged sexual assault. Rob McClanaghan, one of the most well-known names in NBA training circles, was reportedly arrested Friday and charged with rape. McClanaghan was reportedly arrested in East Greenwich, Rhode Island, according to wcvb.com. McClanaghan, 43, is accused of drugging and raping...
BOSTON, MA
WSOC Charlotte

Cowboys crush Vikings' 7-game win streak with 40-3 romp

MINNEAPOLIS — (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys had some hard conversations with each other after their collapse last week at Green Bay. They took out all that frustration and then some on the Minnesota Vikings, who might need a serious talk themselves after their seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WSOC Charlotte

Cordarrelle Patterson breaks NFL record with 9th career kickoff returned for touchdown

Cordarrelle Patterson entered Sunday in a three-way tie for the most kickoff-return touchdowns in NFL history. Now the record is all his own. During the second quarter against the Chicago Bears, Patterson fielded a kickoff from the end zone. He knifed through a group of would-be Bears tacklers near the 30-yard line then broke near midfield. Nobody was catching him from there.
ATLANTA, GA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
117K+
Followers
136K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy