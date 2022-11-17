ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

247Sports

First Impressions: Jack Campbell solidifies legendary status in win over Minnesota

The Hawkeyes were dead in the water until linebacker Jack Campbell put the entire state of Iowa on his back and said 'follow me.' Campbell forced two huge turnovers late in the fourth quarter to guide his group to a win. It started with a forced fumble against Minnesota star Mo Ibrahim. The following drive, Campbell intercepted Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and returned it to the Minnesota 45-yard line, which helped set up Drew Stevens' game-winning field goal. Had the play been reviewable, Campbell would have recorded a pick-six.
IOWA CITY, IA
blackheartgoldpants.com

Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gopherhole.com

Gophers drop eighth straight to Iowa 13-10

Nov. 19, 2022: Minnesota cannot seem to get out of its own way, dropping its 8th straight game to Iowa and P.J. Fleck seems to have a serious monkey still on its back. First-Quarter: After Minnesota opened the game with a punt, Iowa responded with a 57-yard screen pass on its first offensive play of the game, setting up a field goal, giving the Hawkeyes a 3-0 lead, six minutes into the game. The Gophers’ offense continued to struggle, after wasting a pair of timeouts for virtually no reason, Iowa’s offense continued to hum, scoring the first TD of the game, resulting in a 10-0 lead.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
247Sports

Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss

--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures

MINNEAPOLIS --  A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
IOWA STATE
WHO 13

Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
MANHATTAN, KS
NDSU Bison Athletics

NDSU Women’s Basketball Upends Minnesota to Stay Unbeaten

FARGO, N.D. – Four Bison reached double digits in scoring as the North Dakota State women's basketball team upended Minnesota, 71-65, to stay unbeaten on Thursday night at Scheels Center. With the win, the Bison improve to 3-0 overall on the season. It also marked the first win over...
FARGO, ND
gopherhole.com

Owen Bartoszkiewicz Shines As The Gophers Sweep No. 3 Ranked Michigan

November 18th, 2022: Without Justen Close, Owen Bartoszkiewicz stepped up and stopped 64 out of the 69 shots he faced in the series. In yesterday’s game, the Gophers were without Aaron Huglen and Justen Close. Tonight they got Close back but let Owen Bartoszkiewicz start after stopping 29 out of 31 in yesterday’s 5-2 win. Without Huglen again the Gophers also lost their first-line center, Logan Cooley due to a suspension. Bartoszkiewicz stood tall though and stopped 35 out of the 38 shots he faced tonight.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Yardbarker

Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star

The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

Minnesota Twins introduce new logo and uniform

MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome to the new era of the Minnesota Twins. The club introduced its new logo and uniform set on Friday at the Mall of America, a look that celebrates the legacy of the Twins and creates "a bold new standard of excellence," according to a press release.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota

The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
MINNESOTA STATE

