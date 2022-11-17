Read full article on original website
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facility
Vikings WR Justin Jefferson Dealing With Potential Serious Injury
Multiple accidents on southbound Cedar Ave near McAndrews Rd - Apple Valley, Minnesota
I remember when the community supported us
Why are the street lights purple?
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Ferentz on Iowa's turnaround: 'If you put 10 bucks on us four weeks ago, you'd probably be okay'
Kirk Ferentz isn’t a betting man, and he’s not advocating for it, either. But, he’s willing to assume anyone bold enough to bet on the Hawkeyes around the end of October would be sitting pretty for Thanksgiving. In Week 12, Iowa continued its resurgence down the stretch....
Report Card: Grading Iowa's performance in the 13-10 win over Minnesota
Somehow, someway, the Iowa Hawkeyes managed to take down the Minnesota Golden Gophers, 13-10, in Minneapolis on Saturday night to improve to 7-4 and keep their Big Ten West title hopes alive. Here are the grades from the Hawkeyes' victory. Passing Offense. Bock: B+. Eickholt: B+. The weather conditions were...
First Impressions: Jack Campbell solidifies legendary status in win over Minnesota
The Hawkeyes were dead in the water until linebacker Jack Campbell put the entire state of Iowa on his back and said 'follow me.' Campbell forced two huge turnovers late in the fourth quarter to guide his group to a win. It started with a forced fumble against Minnesota star Mo Ibrahim. The following drive, Campbell intercepted Minnesota quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis and returned it to the Minnesota 45-yard line, which helped set up Drew Stevens' game-winning field goal. Had the play been reviewable, Campbell would have recorded a pick-six.
blackheartgoldpants.com
Iowa vs. Minnesota: Game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Iowa Hawkeyes are sitting atop the Big Ten West standings after rattling off three straight wins and are expected to hold the keys to their own fate by the time today’s game kicks off. They’ve come a long way in three weeks, rising from worst to first in the division standings and climbing from under .500 to bowl eligible and potentially on track for preseason win total expectations.
gopherhole.com
Gophers drop eighth straight to Iowa 13-10
Nov. 19, 2022: Minnesota cannot seem to get out of its own way, dropping its 8th straight game to Iowa and P.J. Fleck seems to have a serious monkey still on its back. First-Quarter: After Minnesota opened the game with a punt, Iowa responded with a 57-yard screen pass on its first offensive play of the game, setting up a field goal, giving the Hawkeyes a 3-0 lead, six minutes into the game. The Gophers’ offense continued to struggle, after wasting a pair of timeouts for virtually no reason, Iowa’s offense continued to hum, scoring the first TD of the game, resulting in a 10-0 lead.
CBS Sports
How to watch Minnesota vs. Iowa: NCAA Football live stream info, TV channel, time, game odds
The Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to square off in a Big Ten matchup at 4 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Huntington Bank Stadium. These two teams have allowed few points on average (Minnesota 13.1, Iowa 13.9), so any points scored will be well earned. A...
Everything that Minnesota coach PJ Fleck had to say following the Iowa loss
--- Opening statement from head coach PJ Fleck. Credit to Iowa, they found a way to win. Really good football team, really good football rivalry. A really tough football game. Courageous game by both teams. Somebody had to win. Somebody had to lose. We had our chances. In fact, we had a lot of chances, we just didn't capitalize on those chances. That locker room is full of winners in there. Unfortunately, and I said this before, winners do lose. And that's all they did tonight.
Minnesota, Iowa set to square off in Minneapolis facing bitter temperatures
MINNEAPOLIS -- A hot rivalry won't be enough to keep Gopher football fans warm against the Iowa Hawkeyes Saturday during what could be the coldest game yet at Huntington Bank Stadium.WCCO's NEXT Weather team forecasts a windy, January-like day, with a high of 18 degrees and a low of 10. It could feel sub-zero.It's important to plan for the weather to stay safe in the bitter cold, said Dr. Jamie Hammerbeck, a physician at CentraCare Health in Sauk Centre. University of Minnesota Athletics is encouraging fans to be prepared and will allow them to bring in blankets—including heated ones with batteries—into the stadium."I think...
Minnesota Gopher Football Bowl Projections: November 18th
ESPN (Mark Schlabach) - Music City Bowl (Nashville, TN) vs. Kentucky. College Football News - Music City Bowl vs. Missouri. CFP Semifinal - Fiesta Bowl (Phoenix, AZ) - Michigan vs. TCU. CFP Semifinal - Peach Bowl (Atlanta, GA) - Ohio State vs. Georgia. Rose Bowl (Pasadena, CA) - Penn State...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you love going out with your close friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
Gophers' Mohamed Ibrahim strikes NIL deal with Gushers
The Gophers running back has confirmed that Gushers are his go-to in-game snack.
Caitlin Clark hurt in Iowa’s stunning loss to Kansas State
MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) — Kansas State defeated No. 4 Iowa 84-83 on Thursday night after Gabby Gregory hit a free throw with four seconds left to put the Wildcats on top. Hawkeye Monika Czinano was fouled on the final possession, but after the review, it was determined the time had expired before the foul. Iowa […]
Daily Iowan
Caitlin Clark injured as No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball falls to Kansas State
No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball was upset by Kansas State, 84-83, in Manhattan, Kansas, on Thursday night. The Hawkeyes held the lead for nearly 34 minutes, but the Wildcats kept the Hawkeyes from getting too far ahead throughout the contest. Kansas State took the lead when guard Gabby Gregory...
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football game has lowest over/under betting line in 20 years
Iowa and Minnesota aren’t known for putting points on the board. The folks in Vegas know that bettors aren’t expecting a lot of scoring. The Big Ten showdown has the lowest betting line for total score seen in 20 years. Caesars Sportsbook has set the over/under betting line...
NDSU Bison Athletics
NDSU Women’s Basketball Upends Minnesota to Stay Unbeaten
FARGO, N.D. – Four Bison reached double digits in scoring as the North Dakota State women's basketball team upended Minnesota, 71-65, to stay unbeaten on Thursday night at Scheels Center. With the win, the Bison improve to 3-0 overall on the season. It also marked the first win over...
gopherhole.com
Owen Bartoszkiewicz Shines As The Gophers Sweep No. 3 Ranked Michigan
November 18th, 2022: Without Justen Close, Owen Bartoszkiewicz stepped up and stopped 64 out of the 69 shots he faced in the series. In yesterday’s game, the Gophers were without Aaron Huglen and Justen Close. Tonight they got Close back but let Owen Bartoszkiewicz start after stopping 29 out of 31 in yesterday’s 5-2 win. Without Huglen again the Gophers also lost their first-line center, Logan Cooley due to a suspension. Bartoszkiewicz stood tall though and stopped 35 out of the 38 shots he faced tonight.
KEYC
West wins 14-10 over Rogers to advance to the state championship game
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KEYC) - The Mankato West Scarlets football team wins 14-10 over Rogers in the Class 5A semifinals to advance to the state championship. The Scarlets will play Elk River on Dec. 3 at 4 p.m.
Yardbarker
Twins unveil 4 new uniforms, new 'M' logo with North Star
The Minnesota Twins unveiled new uniforms and a fresh logo at Mall of America on Friday and the new look represents significant change from uniforms of the past. "We stand here with a focus on celebrating the history and that heritage, but we stand here with great anticipation of what comes next," said Twins President Dave St. Peter.
Minnesota Twins introduce new logo and uniform
MINNEAPOLIS — Welcome to the new era of the Minnesota Twins. The club introduced its new logo and uniform set on Friday at the Mall of America, a look that celebrates the legacy of the Twins and creates "a bold new standard of excellence," according to a press release.
voiceofalexandria.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Minnesota
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
