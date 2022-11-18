Read full article on original website
BET
Blair Underwood Announces He’s Engaged To His Friend Of 41 Years: ‘She’s Had My Back Since Before I Even Became An Actor’
Blair Underwood is introducing the world to his new fiancée Josie Hart! The handsome actor took to Instagram on Tuesday (Nov. 22) with news of his engagement, along with a heartfelt message to his bride-to-be. “My personal highlight was walking the red carpet with my new fiancée Josie Hart,”...
Fiction: I Installed A Secret Camera On My Daughter's Bedroom, What I Saw After 3 Days Made Me Cry
Before I continue with the content of this article, it's important to let y'all know that this not true life story, it is a fictional article made from a factual events.
A mom who drank a few glasses of wine while pregnant had a son with developmental issues. She said the buzz wasn't worth it.
Natalie Battaglia doesn't know if alcohol in pregnancy contributed to her son's unusual mannerisms, but she still regrets drinking.
iheart.com
Time to Say Goodbye to Dolly!!!
If you haven’t gotten a chance to see Dolly Parton in concert you may be out of luck. In a new interview with Pollstar, the singing legend, who is about to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, says she has retired from touring. “I do...
Jada Pinkett Smith's Ex August Alsina Comes Out, Introduces His Boyfriend To The World
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina has come out to the world and introduced his boyfriend named Zu, RadarOnline.com has learned. At the end of this week’s episode of The Surreal Life, August revealed personal news to the camera. “I would like a love that feels limitless,” August said during his confessional. He continued, “And then what do you know? Love showed up, but in a new way. I want to share that and really honor the person that I love and that loves me back and teaching my so much about love and healing. I want to that in...
"Gone with the Wind" Star Tragically Dies
Sad news coming out of Hollywood as “Gone With The Wind” actor Mickey Kuhn has died in hospice care in Florida. He was 90. Kuhn was the last surviving “Gone with the Wind” cast member at the time of his death, according to Deadline.
After sadly breaking up with ex, man opens her gift 47 years later
Despite having been separated for 47 years, this man had never opened a gift from his ex. Vicky, Adrian Pierce's high school love, dumped him in 1970. She handed him a present that she had already purchased as she was breaking up with him. He didn't want to open it because it was the holiday season, but he also didn't want to throw it out, so he placed it under his Christmas tree.
Inside Nova
From Hannah Montana to Plastic Hearts... Happy 30th birthday, Miley Cyrus!
In the late 2000s, Miley Cyrus was the child star who rocketed to fame like no one else. The Tennessee girl - the daughter of 'Achy Breaky Heart' singer Billy Ray Cyrus - became known to teenagers all around the world when she took on the title role in Disney Channel show 'Hannah Montana' and in the years since hanging up her famous blonde wig, she has undergone artistic changes that shocked the world but cemented her place as a pop great.
Inside Nova
Tim Allen reveals Jay Leno refused painkillers after horror accident
Tim Allen has revealed Jay Leno refused to take painkillers after his horrifying accident. The 72-year-old former 'Tonight Show' host has been released from hospital following skin graft surgery after suffering "significant" injuries when one of his vintage cars burst into flames in his garage earlier this month. Speaking to...
Inside Nova
Botox, facelifts and rhinoplasty! The famous men who have all had cosmetic procedures...
If you want to stay on top in the entertainment world you've got to look good. And the pressure to look your best doesn't just apply to women!. Some of the globe's most famous guys have gone to see their doctor to get a nip and tuck, and smooth out those wrinkles.
Inside Nova
Armie Hammer’s dad dead from cancer aged 67
Armie Hammer’s dad has died from cancer aged 67. Michael Armand Hammer passed away on Sunday, but it was not revealed until Tuesday. (22.11.22) A representative for the family told People in a statement: “Michael Hammer has passed away after a long, hard fight with cancer and is now at peace.”
Inside Nova
Quentin Tarantino bemoans 'Marvel-isation of Hollywood'
Quentin Tarantino has slammed the "Marvel-isation of Hollywood". The 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' director lamented the fact there are "no real movie stars" any more and blamed the fact the "franchise characters" in superhero movies are what become celebrated, not the talent of the actors bringing them to life.
Inside Nova
Timothy Dalton: Daniel Craig was fantastic as James Bond
Timothy Dalton thinks the Daniel Craig era of the 'James Bond series was "terrific." The 76-year-old actor starred as the 007 spy in the movies 'The Living Daylights' and 'Licence to Kill' but admitted that what the cast and crew with trying to do with his Bond films in the 1980s is what actually ended up happening in the late 2000s and up until the early 2020s when the leading role was assumed by Daniel Craig.
Inside Nova
Kendall Jenner didn't have an 'awful breakup' with Devin Booker
Kendall Jenner didn't have an "awful breakup" with Devin Booker. The 27-year-old model has been in an on/off relationship with NBA player Devin, 26, since 2021 and although the pair are said to have "quietly" split for a second time in October, a source close to 'The Kardashians' star has alleged that their breakup was merely a result of scheduling issues.
Inside Nova
Doctor Who icons unite for new audio series
'Doctor Who' legends David Tennant, Tom Baker, Christopher Eccleston, Paul McGann, Peter Davison, Colin Baker and Sylvester McCoy are to team up for a new audio series. The stars – who have played various incarnations of the Time Lord – will all feature in Big Finish's eight-part adventure 'Doctor Who: Once and Future' to mark 60 years of the sci-fi show.
Inside Nova
Jessica Brown Findlay's pillow buddy
Jessica Brown Findlay sleeps with a "pillow human" when she's by herself. The 'Flatshare' actress - who is married to Ziggy Heath - always sleeps on one particular side of the bed and if she's away from work, she crafts a companion to share with her so she doesn't feel "so alone".
Inside Nova
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business
Brooklyn Beckham has entered the saké business. The eldest son of former footballer David Beckham, 47, and fashion designer Victoria, 48, made the announcement a day after he told his fans in an online video how to make a gin and tonic. Brooklyn, 23, shared another clip on Monday...
