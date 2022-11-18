Read full article on original website
Chris
5d ago
Liberals - trying to remember - is it global cooling .. global warming .. or, the (nonsensically named) climate change now?Guess we have to check with Al Gore, John Kerry and AOC to see where the money is flowing to now.Did you libs ever ask yourselves why Obama and other Democrats would buy oceanfront mansions with global flooding coming so soon? The depth of the liberal IQ seems like it never reaches it's lowest point.
civilbeat.org
Hundreds Of Honolulu Residential High Rises Fail To Meet ‘Acceptable’ Fire Safety Standards
More than 281 high-rise residential buildings in Honolulu have failed to pass a safety evaluation required by the city and are at greater risk from fire than new buildings, according to an analysis provided by the Honolulu Fire Department to the City Council this month. Only 21 of the buildings...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Philadelphia woman ‘ports’ to Hawaii, bypasses affordable housing voucher waitlist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to port to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability allowing voucher holders in one location...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Residents of West Oahu complex report lingering water issues a year after Red Hill crisis
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - It’s been a year since a leak in the Navy’s underground Red Hill fuel storage facility contaminated a water system that serves about 93,000 people on Oahu. Despite reassurances from military leaders, residents in one Ewa Beach community say they’re still suffering the effects.
hawaiipublicradio.org
$1M renovation to a Honolulu park is centered around honoring late Dr. Sun Yat-sen
A Honolulu park honoring the man referred to as 'the father of modern China' will officially reopen next week after a $1 million renovation. The City and County of Honolulu held a blessing ceremony at the Dr. Sun Yat-sen Memorial Park Monday. The half acre park is located at the...
civilbeat.org
Hawaii Nonprofit To Begin Dredging Of Loko Ea Fishpond
A nonprofit organization will begin dredging the 500-year-old, 8-acre Loko Ea fishpond on the North Shore next week. Rae DeCoito, executive director of the Malama Loko Ea Foundation, said it has taken more than five years to acquire the necessary permits to begin dredging. The 404 Nationwide permit allows the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
hawaiinewsnow.com
US Space Force ‘guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific Command
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii. Military leaders were joined by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea. The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Chainsaw drone gives scientists a close-up view of Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death
A team at the University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo is testing a new tool to find Rapid ʻŌhiʻa Death and retrieve samples. Ryan Perroy, a geography professor at the university, and a team of researchers have attached a chainsaw to a drone. They are calling it the Kūkūau system.
HPD Chief outlines approved concealed carry license rules
After a public hearing and a lengthy debate, the Honolulu Police Department has begun processing concealed carry licenses this week. Honolulu Police Chief Joe Logan laid out those requirements Tuesday, Nov. 22.
City and County schedules for Thanksgiving
County officials on O'ahu and Hawai'i islands have released their holiday closures for Thursday, Nov. 24.
honolulumagazine.com
What’s Open or Closed in Honolulu for Thanksgiving Day
Emergency ambulance, fire, lifeguard, medical examiner and police services will be available. TheBus will operate on a Sunday schedule. Visit thebus.org for routes and other information. Parks, municipal golf courses, botanical gardens and the Honolulu Zoo will be open. Refuse will be collected. Transfer stations, convenience centers, H-POWER and the...
Family of four swept out to sea at Ke Iki Beach
Honolulu Ocean Safety reported that a family of four visiting from Indiana was swimming and became swept out to ocean in an 8-10 foot surf.
hawaiinewsnow.com
California visitor in critical condition after being pulled from waters off Kaiona Beach
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 57-year-old California woman is in critical condition Wednesday after being pulled from waters off Kaiona Beach in Waimanalo. The incident happened just before 11 a.m. Officials said the woman was snorkeling before she was found unresponsive in about 5 feet of water. Emergency Medical Services said...
KHON2
Goodwill Hawaii needs your help to help others
Donate to Goodwill this Holiday Season to Give Someone Else A Second Chance at Life. The end of the year is a great time to clear out your closets and home of stuff you no longer use. Donate your gently used clothing and household goods to Goodwill Hawaii. John Veneri got a chance to chat with President and CEO Katy Chen about Job opportunities and how Goodwill Hawaii is helping in local communities.
hawaiinewsnow.com
In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
KITV.com
Straub nurses plan to picket again as contract negotiations drag on
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Nurses at Straub Hospital plan to picket on Tuesday. As they continue to head into work at Straub Medical Center, they head into what some may call a not-so-ideal scenario. The nurses have been working without a contract since Nov. 1. Nearly 4,000 critical healthcare jobs open...
KITV.com
Local organizations serve an eviction notice to the U.S Navy
HONOLULU – It has been nearly a year since fuel leaks at Red Hill contaminated water for residents in the area. As many families continue to deal with the aftermath, local organizations today served an eviction notice to the U.S. Navy. Around a dozen protestors from the Oahu Water...
nomadlawyer.org
8 Things to do in Honolulu for an Epic Vacation
Listen to the burble of a gigantic waterfall, cascading 150 metres down the mountainside into a shimmering pool. Fascinating, right?. This is one of the reasons why the capital of Hawaii makes for a dreamy holiday destination. With sun-soaked beaches, marvellous waterfalls, scrumptious seafood, and a plethora of historical sites, Honolulu has plenty to offer for everyone, from solo backpackers and couples to touring families.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit talk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic suspect threatened officers. There was a similar scene in March when police took down a man threatening bystanders with a knife. Residents say crimes like these involving violent offenders are happening far...
2 Native Hawaiian men guilty of hate crime
Local attorneys say they’ve never heard of the federal government prosecuting Native Hawaiians for hate crimes before this case
