ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — John Gibson made 41 saves, Dmitry Kulikov had a goal and an assist and the Anaheim Ducks got their first win in regulation this season, defeating the New York Rangers 3-2 Wednesday night. Mason McTavish and Troy Terry also scored for the Ducks, who had dropped six of their last seven coming into the game. At 20 games, Anaheim just missed tying the Arizona Coyotes for most games to start the season without picking up a regulation victory. Barclay Goodrow and Braden Schneider scored for New York, and Jaroslav Halak stopped 19 shots. Artemi Panarin picked up his 400th career assist on Schneider’s goal. Penarin had a chance to tie it with 3:46 remaining, but his shot hit the post and Kaapo Kakko missed tipping it in.

ANAHEIM, CA ・ 27 MINUTES AGO