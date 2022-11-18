ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norfolk, VA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mypanhandle.com

William & Mary earns 62-51 win against Radford

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (AP)Chris Mullins had 13 points in William & Mary’s 62-51 win over Radford on Wednesday. Mullins was 3 of 6 shooting and 6 of 7 from the free throw line for the Tribe (3-3). Gabe Dorsey scored 12 points while shooting 4 for 11, including 4 for 9 from beyond the arc. Noah Collier finished 4 of 8 from the floor to finish with 10 points.
RADFORD, VA
mypanhandle.com

Williams scores 28 as Northern Illinois takes down LIU 86-61

CYPRESS LAKE, Fla. (AP)Keshawn Williams scored 28 points as Northern Illinois beat LIU 86-61 on Wednesday. Williams shot 10 for 17 (4 for 8 from 3-point range) and 4 of 7 from the free throw line for the Huskies (2-4). David Coit was 6 of 12 shooting (5 for 8 from distance) to add 17 points. Zarigue Nutter recorded 10 points and finished 5 of 8 from the floor.
DEKALB, IL
mypanhandle.com

Rutgers at Maryland: No matchup vs. ‘big three’ this time

Since they began playing in the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland and Rutgers have had the misfortune of playing in the same division as Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State. While Rutgers is 1-26 against the big three since it entered the league, Maryland has gone 3-22 against the perennial powers.
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy