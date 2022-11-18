Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
Theranos Founder, Elizabeth Holmes, Sentenced to 11+ Years In Prison For FraudEmily RoySan Jose, CA
santaclaranews.org
Winners and Losers in Non Santa Clara Races
In the San Jose Mayor’s race, City Councilmember Matt Mahan beat Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, 51.2 to 48.8 percent. Chavez got a lot of help from independent expenditures, including the 49ers who blew $700,000 helping her. According to press reports, she outspent Mahan 2-1 counting independent expenditures, and still lost. Chavez conceded last week.
Energy facility proposed for Coyote Valley
About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
San Jose won’t lose homeless funds after Newsom’s threat, has no plans to change
SAN JOSE AND Santa Clara County won’t lose a dime after Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold state funding for homeless services. Earlier this month, Newsom announced a halt to the planned distribution of $1 billion from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grant program because the plans presented by qualifying jurisdictions would not have done enough to reduce homelessness. The governor said funds would be on hold at least until he convened a meeting this past Friday with local leaders on the state’s approach to homelessness.
Oakland declares winner in mayoral race over razor thin lead
In a race that came down to a few hundred votes, Sheng Thao has been declared as Oakland’s next mayor. The 37-year-old progressive edged out City Councilmember Loren Taylor by a razor thin 682 votes.
LocalNewsMatters.org
Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in San Jose
While Santa Clara County residents may be celebrating the holiday season, with some of the worst effects of the pandemic fading from view, thousands are still facing hunger and financial insecurity across the expensive region. Nonprofit organizations, centers of faith and other community groups are expanding efforts to meet the...
Hayward city council member Aisha Wahab becomes 1st Muslim, Afghan American elected to CA senate
In a historic election, Aisha Wahab has become the first Muslim and Afghan American to be elected to the California State Senate.
sfstandard.com
Battle Over San Francisco High School’s Football Lights Rages On With New Court Ruling
Though lights at St. Ignatius’ J.B. Murphy Field have brought nighttime football to the school’s Sunset District campus this season, the legal battles with neighbors aren’t over yet. The SI Neighborhood Association sent out a press release Monday afternoon, claiming victory in a yearslong battle to have...
Sylvia Arenas wins race for Santa Clara County supervisor
For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly-contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90 percent of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3 percent of the vote—roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
It's official -- City Council member Sheng Thao is new mayor of Oakland
OAKLAND -- City Councilwoman Sheng Thao is set to become Oakand's next mayor after the registrar of voters announced that the final remaining ballots would not be sufficient to change the outcome of the hotly contested race.Challenger Loren Taylor conceded the race Tuesday morning after being edged out in the vote count.The new mayor-elect will inherit a city with rising crime and rampant homelessness."We are excited to be making history in the city of Oakland," Mayor-elect Sheng Thao said from her home Tuesday. "I am the first Hmong-American mayor in the whole nation." Thao says she is energized and humbled by...
East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer
Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments
— As of Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:. Alameda County: 357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths (357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths on Monday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data) Contra Costa County: 277,010 cases, 1,483 deaths (276,791 cases, 1,483 deaths...
San Francisco to provide guaranteed income for qualifying trans residents in trial program
San Francisco is testing a new guaranteed income program for eligible transgender residents in the city. Mayor London Breed announced the launch of the Guaranteed Income for Trans People Program, also known as the GIFT program, on Nov. 16. The pilot program will offer qualifying low-income trans San Franciscans with...
San Francisco launches search for applicants to be city’s first ‘Drag Laureate’ ambassador
San Francisco is seeking out applicants for the city’s first-ever Drag performer ambassador, Mayor London Breed announced. The city’s first Drag Laureate will serve as a representative of LGBTQ+, nightlife and entertainment communities. “San Francisco’s commitment to inclusivity and the arts are the foundation for who we are...
KTVU FOX 2
Homeless advocates in San Jose remember lives lost on 2nd anniversary of church stabbings
SAN JOSE, Calif. - Each year homeless advocates in San Jose remember the hundreds of people who die while living on the streets there. Today also marks two years since two unhoused people were stabbed to death while sheltering in a San Jose church. What happened at Grace Baptist Church...
metrosiliconvalley.com
A Slice of San Jose History on Almaden Road
The ghost of late restaurant critic Joe Izzo walked me from House of Pizza to Sam’s Log Cabin, making Almaden Road a much better place. The history of House of Pizza should be required reading for every politician in this whole town, now and forever. The story should be issued to every City Hall employee, especially those in the planning department.
Paradise Post
More than 6,000 tech and biotech job cuts roil Bay Area economy
Tech and biotech companies have revealed plans recently for enough job cuts to erase more than 6,000 jobs in the Bay Area, cutbacks that could weigh on the region’s economy in the weeks and months to come. Job cuts affecting thousands of workers in the Bay Area have been...
3.0 magnitude earthquake strikes in Seven Trees near San Jose
(KRON) — A preliminary magnitude 3.0 earthquake struck on Wednesday in the same area of Santa Clara County where a 5.1 quake struck last month. There have been no reports of damage or injuries. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Price is right: Alameda County’s choice for DA makes history as first Black woman in the job
Alameda County voters have elected a new district attorney for the first time in 37 years. Civil rights attorney Pamela Price declared victory Monday in her bid to become the first Black district attorney in Alameda County history. Price won the race with roughly 53 percent of the vote and...
Zorn turns tide in Martinez mayoral contest; McKillop and Howard in front for council
Martinez City Councilmember Lara DeLaney has conceded the mayoral race to council colleague Brianne Zorn. “With the vast majority of votes now processed, it’s clear that Councilmember Brianne Zorn will win the Martinez Mayoral race,” DeLaney wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. “My congratulations to her and best wishes ahead in serving the town we love!”
kalw.org
Alameda street named in honor of former county supervisor
Wilma Chan Way replaces Constitution Way, stretching from Webster Street to Lincoln Avenue. About 10 signs were replaced and co-located signs will be up for one year saying, "formerly Constitution Way." The unveiling occurred Wednesday near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Wilma Chan Way. "She was a voice for...
