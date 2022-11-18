ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
santaclaranews.org

Winners and Losers in Non Santa Clara Races

In the San Jose Mayor’s race, City Councilmember Matt Mahan beat Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez, 51.2 to 48.8 percent. Chavez got a lot of help from independent expenditures, including the 49ers who blew $700,000 helping her. According to press reports, she outspent Mahan 2-1 counting independent expenditures, and still lost. Chavez conceded last week.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Energy facility proposed for Coyote Valley

About one year after the San Jose City Council took action to shield more than 300 acres of Coyote Valley land from development of massive distribution warehouses, several landowners are now proposing a major energy facility. Former San Jose Mayor Chuck Reed represents a group of three property owners pushing...
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

San Jose won’t lose homeless funds after Newsom’s threat, has no plans to change

SAN JOSE AND Santa Clara County won’t lose a dime after Gov. Gavin Newsom threatened to withhold state funding for homeless services. Earlier this month, Newsom announced a halt to the planned distribution of $1 billion from the Homelessness Housing, Assistance and Prevention (HHAP) grant program because the plans presented by qualifying jurisdictions would not have done enough to reduce homelessness. The governor said funds would be on hold at least until he convened a meeting this past Friday with local leaders on the state’s approach to homelessness.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Where to find a Thanksgiving meal in San Jose

While Santa Clara County residents may be celebrating the holiday season, with some of the worst effects of the pandemic fading from view, thousands are still facing hunger and financial insecurity across the expensive region. Nonprofit organizations, centers of faith and other community groups are expanding efforts to meet the...
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Sylvia Arenas wins race for Santa Clara County supervisor

For the first time in 25 years, a Democratic candidate will represent the rural and more conservative District 1 seat on the Santa Clara County Board of Supervisors. Sylvia Arenas, a progressive San Jose councilmember, has won the highly-contested race against fiscally-conservative candidate and former San Jose Councilmember Johnny Khamis. With approximately 90 percent of ballots counted one week after the election, Arenas takes the lead with 54.3 percent of the vote—roughly 9,000 votes over Khamis. She will replace incumbent Mike Wasserman, who terms out at the end of the year.
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
CBS San Francisco

It's official -- City Council member Sheng Thao is new mayor of Oakland

OAKLAND -- City Councilwoman Sheng Thao is set to become Oakand's next mayor after the registrar of voters announced that the final remaining ballots would not be sufficient to change the outcome of the hotly contested race.Challenger Loren Taylor conceded the race Tuesday morning after being edged out in the vote count.The new mayor-elect will inherit a city with rising crime and rampant homelessness."We are excited to be making history in the city of Oakland," Mayor-elect Sheng Thao said from her home Tuesday. "I am the first Hmong-American mayor in the whole nation." Thao says she is energized and humbled by...
OAKLAND, CA
San José Spotlight

East San Jose councilmember ousted by newcomer

Challenger Bien Doan has claimed victory in the San Jose City Council District 7 race, unexpectedly defeating incumbent Councilmember Maya Esparza. Doan finished the race with 53.7% of the vote, or 9,004 votes. Esparza trailed behind, finishing with 46.2% of the vote, or 7,748 votes. The challenger won by a margin of 1,256 votes, with 91% of ballots counted more than a week after election day.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Regional: Status update on Bay Area COVID-19 developments

— As of Tuesday, at 5:30 p.m., officials have confirmed the following number of cases around the greater Bay Area region:. Alameda County: 357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths (357,374 cases, 2,067 deaths on Monday) (Totals include Berkeley Health Department data) Contra Costa County: 277,010 cases, 1,483 deaths (276,791 cases, 1,483 deaths...
metrosiliconvalley.com

A Slice of San Jose History on Almaden Road

The ghost of late restaurant critic Joe Izzo walked me from House of Pizza to Sam’s Log Cabin, making Almaden Road a much better place. The history of House of Pizza should be required reading for every politician in this whole town, now and forever. The story should be issued to every City Hall employee, especially those in the planning department.
SAN JOSE, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

Zorn turns tide in Martinez mayoral contest; McKillop and Howard in front for council

Martinez City Councilmember Lara DeLaney has conceded the mayoral race to council colleague Brianne Zorn. “With the vast majority of votes now processed, it’s clear that Councilmember Brianne Zorn will win the Martinez Mayoral race,” DeLaney wrote on Facebook on Wednesday afternoon. “My congratulations to her and best wishes ahead in serving the town we love!”
MARTINEZ, CA
kalw.org

Alameda street named in honor of former county supervisor

Wilma Chan Way replaces Constitution Way, stretching from Webster Street to Lincoln Avenue. About 10 signs were replaced and co-located signs will be up for one year saying, "formerly Constitution Way." The unveiling occurred Wednesday near the corner of Atlantic Avenue and Wilma Chan Way. "She was a voice for...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

LocalNewsMatters.org

Oakland, CA
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Bay City News Service journalists work around the clock to report on breaking news, traffic, weather, disasters, public events, crime, courts, government decisions, newsmakers and the local issues that matter to the San Francisco Bay Area’s nearly 8 million residents. The company is independent and locally-owned, supported by subscribers.

 http://www.baycitynews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy