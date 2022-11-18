Read full article on original website
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said on Wednesday that Emma Bleidt was last seen near the 5000 block of North Travelers Palm Lane, at around 1 p.m., Monday.
WSVN-TV
Search underway for 90-year-old man who went missing in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 90-year-old man who was reported missing from Lauderdale Lakes. According to the Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit, Eugene Dowling Sr. was last seen near the 3200 block of North State Road 7, at around 2 p.m., Wednesday.
WSVN-TV
BSO release surveillance video of 5 suspects carjacking 82-year-old man in Lauderdale Lakes
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a carjacking that left an 82-year-old man injured. Surveillance video from the incident on Nov. 5 was released by BSO, which showed five males approaching the victim as he pulled into a parking space at a RaceTrac at 3290 W. Oakland Park Blvd.
WSVN-TV
Police investigate North Miami Beach home targeted by shooter
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating of a shooting that happened outside of a home in North Miami Beach. The crime scene was blocked off on Northeast 15th Place and 185th Street, Tuesday morning. Windows, walls and two vehicles appeared to have bullet holes in them. Homeowners...
WSVN-TV
Ex-Olympic boxer arrested for threatening to shoot gyms; police say suspect put down deposit on AK-47
MIAMI (WSVN) - A boxer who was organizing a plot to kill after an argument with a trainer is behind bars after, detectives said, the former Olympian took the first step to follow through by putting down a deposit on an assault rifle. The owner of BOXR Gym said he...
NBC Miami
Woman Killed in Krome Avenue Crash in Southwest Miami-Dade: FHP
One woman was killed Wednesday morning after the car she was riding in was struck on Krome Avenue in southwest Miami-Dade. Florida Highway Patrol said the crash took place around 7 a.m. in the 500 block of Southwest 177th Avenue. According to FHP, a gray Honda sedan was traveling north...
NBC Miami
Body Identified as Missing Woman, Husband Charged in Murder Moved to Broward Jail
Officials have identified a body that was found in unincorporated Miami-Dade last week as a Broward woman who was allegedly murdered by her husband. Mimose Dulcio, 39, had been last seen the evening of Nov. 10 at her home in unincorporated central Broward, and a missing person alert was issued for her two days later.
WSVN-TV
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by driver in Northwest Miami-Dade
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was in a wheelchair was struck by a driver, who left the helpless victim in the street. Now, the hunt is on for that driver. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.
WSVN-TV
8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
Boca Raton Woman Allegedly Sprays ‘Oxy Clean’ In Child’s Eyes
Mi Jeon Now Charged With Child Abuse. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Boca Raton resident Mi Jeon is facing a child abuse charge after she allegedly sprayed “Oxy Clean” in the eyes of a six-year-old girl. The girl is related to an acquaintance of […]
WSVN-TV
Search is on for missing man out of Oakland Park
OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing man. Zachary Mitchell, 30, was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
wflx.com
Fatal crash causes delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County
A fatal multi-vehicle crash caused major delays on Florida's Turnpike in southern Palm Beach County on Wednesday morning. The Florida Highway Patrol said the wreck happened just before 7 a.m. in the northbound lanes at mile marker 78, north of Glades Road in west Boca Raton. All northbound lanes were...
Click10.com
Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m. According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one...
WSVN-TV
3-year-old child taken to hospital after nearly drowning at Miramar home
MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Miramar Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to a home after reports of a child drowning. It happened on Tuesday, at a home on 19190 SW 29th Court in Miramar. According to Miramar Fire Rescue, a 3-year-old girl was found in a backyard pool unresponsive. She...
WSVN-TV
BSO deputies find missing 8-year-old in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office active search has ended after they located an 8-year-old who had been missing for hours. Tamarac Police located the child and brought her back to her family. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies speaking to the child’s parents or guardians, Monday evening.
Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
WSVN-TV
Family of 8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car asks for justice
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A grieving mother is speaking out tonight after her young son was struck in a chain reaction crash. The family of an 8-year-old boy is heartbroken and leaning on each other and their faith for strength as they move forward. “He’s such a beautiful child,...
WSVN-TV
BSO actively searching for missing child in Tamarac
TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 8-year-old. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies conducting the search, Monday evening. The missing child was last seen in the area of 5081 Island Club Drive in Tamarac. The child has been missing for about three hours,...
WSVN-TV
Police search for missing 50-year-old man in Little Haiti
MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man. Isel Mena-Santos was last seen in Little Haiti, Friday. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shoes. Mena-Santos stands 6 feet, weighs 180 pounds,...
tamaractalk.com
Tamarac Crime Update: Incident at Polling Place and Ransacked BMW
Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 14, 2022. A Burglary to Business was reported on 11/08/2022. An unknown suspect broke the front window and stole several items of merchandise from behind the counter. Tot. Est. Loss: $711.
