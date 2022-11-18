ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Lauderdale, FL

Comments / 14

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSVN-TV

Search underway for 12-year-old girl who went missing in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities seek the public’s help in their search for a 12-year-old girl who was reported missing from Tamarac. The Broward Sheriff’s Office Missing Persons Unit said on Wednesday that Emma Bleidt was last seen near the 5000 block of North Travelers Palm Lane, at around 1 p.m., Monday.
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police investigate North Miami Beach home targeted by shooter

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating of a shooting that happened outside of a home in North Miami Beach. The crime scene was blocked off on Northeast 15th Place and 185th Street, Tuesday morning. Windows, walls and two vehicles appeared to have bullet holes in them. Homeowners...
NORTH MIAMI BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Pedestrian in wheelchair struck by driver in Northwest Miami-Dade

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man who was in a wheelchair was struck by a driver, who left the helpless victim in the street. Now, the hunt is on for that driver. On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Police and Fire Rescue were dispatched to the area of Northwest 103rd Street and Seventh Avenue in Northwest Miami-Dade.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
WSVN-TV

8-year-old struck on sidewalk by car taken off life support

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A family has made a difficult decision after their 8-year boy was struck by a car and ended up on life support. Eight-year-old Rushawn Daley’s family will miss him terribly. “He has such a beautiful heart,” said Janelys Gonzalez, a family friend. His...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
WSVN-TV

Search is on for missing man out of Oakland Park

OAKLAND PARK, FLA. (WSVN) - The search is on for a missing man. Zachary Mitchell, 30, was last seen in the area of North Dixie Highway in Oakland Park. He stands 6 feet tall, weighs 180 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black...
OAKLAND PARK, FL
Click10.com

Police investigating after 2 shot in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Police are investigating a double shooting that happened on Tuesday morning in Hollywood. Hollywood police spokesperson Deanna Bettineschi said officers responded to reports of a shooting near the 6600 block of McKinley Street at around 11:45 a.m. According to Bettineschi, when officers arrived, they found one...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO deputies find missing 8-year-old in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office active search has ended after they located an 8-year-old who had been missing for hours. Tamarac Police located the child and brought her back to her family. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies speaking to the child’s parents or guardians, Monday evening.
TAMARAC, FL
WOKV

Police officer arrested for DUI in marked patrol vehicle

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. — A police officer in south Florida has been suspended after he was arrested on charges of driving his cruiser while drunk. Leopold Louis, who has been a Miami-Dade police officer since 2017, was off-duty when he was arrested, WPLG reported. Hollywood police said that Louis was...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
WSVN-TV

BSO actively searching for missing child in Tamarac

TAMARAC, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward Sheriff’s Office is actively searching for a missing 8-year-old. 7Skyforced hovered over deputies conducting the search, Monday evening. The missing child was last seen in the area of 5081 Island Club Drive in Tamarac. The child has been missing for about three hours,...
TAMARAC, FL
WSVN-TV

Police search for missing 50-year-old man in Little Haiti

MIAMI (WSVN) - The City of Miami Police Department Special Victims Unit is seeking the public’s help in finding a missing 50-year-old man. Isel Mena-Santos was last seen in Little Haiti, Friday. He was last seen wearing blue jeans and white shoes. Mena-Santos stands 6 feet, weighs 180 pounds,...
MIAMI, FL
tamaractalk.com

Tamarac Crime Update: Incident at Polling Place and Ransacked BMW

Through our joint effort with the Broward Sheriff’s Office to share updates with residents, this is a summary of Tamarac crime and arrests through Nov. 14, 2022. A Burglary to Business was reported on 11/08/2022. An unknown suspect broke the front window and stole several items of merchandise from behind the counter. Tot. Est. Loss: $711.
TAMARAC, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy