FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Police: Warrant issued for suspect accused of killing man found dead in west Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is searching for the suspect accused of killing a man who was found in a pond on Wednesday. Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man, identified as 51-year-old Robert Marsh III, dead in the water.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: Man shot twice in the leg during west Columbus shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Columbus police say he was shot twice in the leg Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man injured in a parking lot.
NBC4 Columbus
Man shot after alleged feud with neighbors
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
Police: Man found dead in west Columbus pond
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a pond near the Camp Chase Trail Wednesday morning, Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed. Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man dead in the water.
Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been indicted for planning the murder of a man, but then shooting a woman 14 times. Columbus police said Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spurell, and Sha’Briana Jenkins were all indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the May 27, 2021, shooting. According to online court records, Freeman, 30, of […]
WSYX ABC6
Man arrested in east Columbus deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in connection with an east Columbus deadly shooting. Police said 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr. is charged with murder in the death of Allen Mullins, 53. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. Officers...
Police: Bystander injured in shooting during fight in Franklinton
COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Franklinton neighborhood on Wednesday. The Columbus Division of Police said a fight broke out near Herbert's Market in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:50 p.m. During the fight, someone started firing shots and...
Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter
An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of […]
NBC4 Columbus
Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court
According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Police: Man dead after shots fired into Linden home
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide in the South Linden area that left one man dead Tuesday evening. Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Officers searched...
myfox28columbus.com
Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
Police: 41-year-old accused of fatally shooting woman during argument in east Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 41-year-old woman was arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 22-year-old woman on the city's east side early Friday morning, according to the Columbus Division of Police. Officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main...
cwcolumbus.com
Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
WBNS 10TV Columbus
Suspect charged with murder in southwest Columbus shooting from May
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of another 19-year woman in southwest Columbus earlier this year. Arriving officers found Jazmine Chester suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police in South Euclid, which is about 10...
Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. […]
Series of arson fires in Columbus have investigators looking for this man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Several fires set near fences and buildings in Columbus have investigators looking for a man seen leaving the area. The Columbus Division of Fire shared a photo showing the suspect as he left the alley near Sullivant and South Hague avenues. The man was loosely carrying a backpack slung around one […]
Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southeast Franklin County earlier this year has been arrested. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records. Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July...
Two accused of stealing numerous items through online delivery service in Groveport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Groveport Police Department is looking for two people accused of stealing thousands of dollars of items through an online delivery service. The suspects have allegedly stolen thousands of dollars in retail merchandise through an online grocery delivery service. Police say most of the victims are elderly. Police are asking anyone […]
Man gets life in prison for beating wife in metro park
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville
CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
