Columbus, OH

WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Man shot twice in the leg during west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 29-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition after Columbus police say he was shot twice in the leg Tuesday night. According to the Columbus Division of Police, officers were called to the 1700 block of Sullivant Avenue at around 11:15 p.m. on a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man injured in a parking lot.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man shot after alleged feud with neighbors

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man was shot Tuesday evening in the Mount Vernon area near the Interstate 71, Interstate 670 interchange. Police responded to reports of a shooting at the 500 block of Sawyer Boulevard and discovered a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his abdomen. The victim was taken to an area hospital and is listed in stable condition.
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Man found dead in west Columbus pond

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A man was found dead in a pond near the Camp Chase Trail Wednesday morning, Columbus Division of Fire Chief Jeff Geitter confirmed. Columbus fire officials were called to 275 South Wilson Rd., near Wilson Road Park, around 10:30 a.m. When officials arrived, they found the man dead in the water.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Trio facing attempted murder, conspiracy charges for 2021 shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Three people have been indicted for planning the murder of a man, but then shooting a woman 14 times. Columbus police said Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spurell, and Sha’Briana Jenkins were all indicted by a grand jury Wednesday for the May 27, 2021, shooting. According to online court records, Freeman, 30, of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WSYX ABC6

Man arrested in east Columbus deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A suspect was arrested by U.S. Marshalls on Monday in connection with an east Columbus deadly shooting. Police said 34-year-old Rickey Mackey Jr. is charged with murder in the death of Allen Mullins, 53. The shooting happened on Nov. 1 just before 12:30 p.m. Officers...
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Police: Bystander injured in shooting during fight in Franklinton

COLUMBUS, Ohio — One person is in critical condition after being shot in the Franklinton neighborhood on Wednesday. The Columbus Division of Police said a fight broke out near Herbert's Market in the 1100 block of Sullivant Avenue around 4:50 p.m. During the fight, someone started firing shots and...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Columbus police still searching for Valentine’s Day shooter

An earlier story on the Valentine’s Day shooting can be seen in the player above COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Central Ohio Crime Stoppers is still searching for a suspect wanted in connection with a 2022 Valentine’s Day shooting at a Clintonville bar. At about 11:15 p.m. on Feb. 14, officers responded to a report of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears in court

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. 10. He was arrested Monday. Deadly shooting suspect of 15-year-old girl appears …. According to...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Police: Man dead after shots fired into Linden home

COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Columbus Division of Police is investigating a homicide in the South Linden area that left one man dead Tuesday evening. Police said ShotSpotter alerted officers to a shooting in the 1100 block of East 16th Avenue, just off Cleveland Avenue, around 7:30 p.m. Officers searched...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Suspect in deadly shootout at Columbus gas station indicted on multiple charges

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man who was arrested last week in connection with a deadly shooting at a Columbus gas station has been indicted on multiple charges. A Franklin County grand jury has indicted Keimariyon Malachi Demetrish Ross, 18, on nine counts including murder in the death of Kevin Sobnosky, according to Columbus police.
COLUMBUS, OH
cwcolumbus.com

Mom demands answers in daughter's death after she was thrown from car in north Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A Columbus mother is demanding answers after her daughter died after she was thrown onto the street from a car in a North Columbus neighborhood. "It's very heartbreaking," Kelley Feagen said, as she talked about her daughter Kiana Edwards, 29, who died Nov. 13 after police discovered her passed out on the ground on South Burnley Square.
COLUMBUS, OH
WBNS 10TV Columbus

Suspect charged with murder in southwest Columbus shooting from May

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A 19-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of another 19-year woman in southwest Columbus earlier this year. Arriving officers found Jazmine Chester suffering from a gunshot wound and she was pronounced dead at the scene. Police in South Euclid, which is about 10...
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Arrest made in fatal shooting of girl, 15, at Columbus park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a 15-year-old girl last month is in custody. According to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office and Franklin County Municipal Court online records, 18-year-old Roshawn Adkins Jr. is in custody in connection with the shooting death of Lovely Kendricks at Franklin Park on Oct. […]
COLUMBUS, OH
10TV

Man arrested in fatal southwest Franklin County ambush shooting

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Ohio — A suspect accused of fatally shooting a man in southeast Franklin County earlier this year has been arrested. Justus Markle Carlton Robertson, 19, was arrested on Tuesday, according to Franklin County jail records. Deputies were dispatched to the Cross-Key Apartments on Chatterton Road on July...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Man gets life in prison for beating wife in metro park

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A man convicted of murdering his wife in an Ohio Metro Park was sentenced to life in prison on Monday. The Franklin County Prosecuting Attorney’s office said in a release that Franklin County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kim Brown sentenced Santiago Martinez to life in prison with the possibility of […]
COLUMBUS, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Pedestrian struck along S. Court Street in Circleville

CIRCLEVILLE, Ohio — Medics and police responded to the area of the Sheetz gas station along South Court Street in Circleville. A call came into 9-1-1 dispatchers shortly after 8:30 a.m. about a woman who had been struck by a vehicle. First responders on the scene said the individual...
CIRCLEVILLE, OH
10TV

10TV

Columbus, OH
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
8M+
Views
Columbus local news

