19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods Project
When President Dwight Eisenhower signed the National Interstate and Defense Highways Act of 1956 into law, thousands of Americans’ lives were forever impacted, Harvey Miller, director of the Center for Urban and Regional Analysis, said. Miller said the act allowed the U.S. government to repossess land by compensating the...
‘A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage’ to take stage at Palace Theatre Saturday
Holiday spirit will arrive early in Columbus as “A Charlie Brown Christmas Live on Stage” will be shown at Palace Theatre Saturday at 7 p.m. The animated television special, based on Charles M. Schulz’s popular comic book series of the same name and the live stage performance, will bring the experience to life with actors and singers.
From 'Jesus Hates Michigan' to 'There’s No M In 'Playoff,' local businesses capitalize on 'The Game'
Ohio State fans want more than just telling Michigan fans to “Buck Off” — they want them to see it on and off the field. Fans of all ages use their gameday clothing to express their allegiance to their favorite teams, with college students, in particular, finding creative ways to dress.
The Lantern Sports Podcast: Episode 12
The No. 2 Buckeyes return home to Columbus to face No. 3 Michigan Saturday in the 118th edition of “The Game.”. Join Assistant Sports Editor Steven Kishpaugh and Sports Editor Jacob Benge as they discuss the accusations of an Ohio State men’s ice hockey player calling a Michigan State senior forward racial slurs during their Nov. 11 game, along with further coverage as more details emerge.
Football: Ohio State stays No. 2 in updated CFP rankings, sets up showdown with No. 3 Michigan
The Buckeyes remained at No. 2 in the fourth College Football Playoff rankings released Tuesday, cementing a top-3 showdown against No. 3 Michigan at Ohio Stadium Saturday. The top-four held firm in the latest rankings after No. 1 Georgia defeated Kentucky 16-6, the Wolverines kicked a game-winning field goal in the fourth quarter against Illinois and No. 4 TCU beat Baylor 29-28. Ohio State fended off a comeback bid by Maryland and won 43-30 in College Park Nov. 19.
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 years
As Ohio State celebrates 100 years of the Ohio Stadium and the iconic moments the ‘Shoe has brought, it’s significant to think about the most prominent times that stick out looking back at the history of the stadium. The No. 2 Buckeyes football team will host No. 3...
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the field
No matter his on-field performance, Ohio State football’s third-year quarterback C.J. Stroud has the same response at the start of every postgame interview. “First and foremost, I just want to give all glory and praise to my lord and savior Jesus Christ,” Stroud said. Stroud isn’t the only...
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52
All five starters scored in double figures during No. 4 Ohio State’s 105-52 win over Wright State Wednesday at the Schottenstein Center. The Buckeyes (5-0) continue to climb the Associated Press women’s basketball poll, entering the top five after picking up wins over Ohio and McNeese State (1-3) within the week.
Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accuses Ohio State player of using racial slurs during game
A Michigan State men’s ice hockey player accused a member of the Buckeyes men’s ice hockey team of using multiple racial slurs during the Nov. 11 Ohio State-Michigan State game in East Lansing. Spartan senior forward Jagger Joshua said in a tweet Monday that during the game, he...
Men’s Ice Hockey: Special teams provides spark and confidence boost to Ohio State this season
If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams. The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team has had that success, as this season, the Buckeyes have a power play that is third in the Big Ten and 26th in the NCAA behind a 21.4 success rate. Alongside the power play, their penalty kill is first in the Big Ten and second nationally at a 92.6 percent clip, with only Harvard ranking higher.
Men’s Soccer: Ohio State’s season comes to a close with 6-5 loss in penalty kicks to No. 12 UNC Greensboro
The Ohio State men’s soccer team ended its season with a loss to No. 12 seed UNC Greensboro in the second round of the NCAA Tournament Sunday at UNCG Soccer Stadium. A 1-1 score after the second overtime led to a 6-5 win for the Spartans in penalty kicks.
Men’s Ice Hockey: Burnside’s first collegiate goal becomes source of confidence for Buckeyes
Most hockey players will tell you their first-career goal is a source of excitement and confidence, and Ohio State freshman forward Davis Burnside’s first collegiate goal is no exception. Burnside’s first goal was scored at the 3:52 mark of the first period against Mercyhurst Oct. 1 in a 4-2...
Men’s Basketball: Buckeyes suffer first loss of season in Maui 88-77 to No. 17 San Diego State
Graduate guard Sean McNeil led all players with 22 points, but Ohio State dropped its first game of the season to No. 17 San Diego State 88-77 at the Maui Invitational Monday. The Buckeyes (3-1) shot 1-for-11 from 3-point range in the first half, shooting 30 percent from the field in the frame. The Aztecs (4-0) were led by senior guard Matt Bradley who scored 18 points, although he fouled out with 2:53 left in the second half.
Men’s Basketball: Sueing’s career day leads Buckeyes to 80-73 win over No. 21 Texas Tech
Redshirt senior forward Justice Sueing scored a career-high 33 points, as Ohio State defeated No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 at the Maui Invitational Wednesday. The Buckeyes (5-1) relied on Sueing heavily offensively, with the forward scoring 15 of the last 21 points for the Buckeyes, while also leading Ohio State with eight rebounds and five assists. Freshman guard Bruce Thornton led all players with 39 minutes played and contributed nine points and four assists.
