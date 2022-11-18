If you ask players or coaches what aspect of the game is most important for the success of a hockey team, their answer will be successful special teams. The Ohio State men’s ice hockey team has had that success, as this season, the Buckeyes have a power play that is third in the Big Ten and 26th in the NCAA behind a 21.4 success rate. Alongside the power play, their penalty kill is first in the Big Ten and second nationally at a 92.6 percent clip, with only Harvard ranking higher.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO