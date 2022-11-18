SAN ANTONIO (AP) — New Orleans forward Zion Williamson is starting to feel like his self again. San Antonio can attest to that. Williamson had a season-high 32 points along with 11 rebounds and the Pelicans never trailed while handing the Spurs their sixth straight loss, 129-110 on Wednesday night. “Zion was a monster from start to finish,” New Orleans coach Willie Green said. “Driving the ball, kicking it about to his teammates. Taking advantage of mismatches. Defensively, I thought he was really solid tonight. Just in the right spots, communicating, switching with contact, all the things we work on. Monster game by Z tonight.” Williamson, who missed all of last season following surgery to repair a fractured right foot, has had two consecutive solid outings. He was limited to nine points in a 128-83 victory over Golden State on Monday night, but his defensive effort was key.

START, LA ・ 23 MINUTES AGO