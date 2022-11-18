Read full article on original website
KCRA.com
Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California
A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
KCRA.com
Exclusive: What it takes to be a CHP Air Rescue pilot
AUBURN, Calif. — They are the officers who fly in helicopters and save lives when people are stranded in remote locations. Although there are fewer than 200 people assigned to the California Air Rescue Division statewide, they cover all of California by performing rescues on all kinds of terrain — from mountains to water.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Latest on Virginia Walmart shooting, wrongful death lawsuit against Sac PD, Kevin Kiley captures house seat
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
KCRA.com
Tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday from Sacramento Metro Fire
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Thanksgiving week already here, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is offering tips to keep the community to stay safe over the holiday. The top tips to keep in mind, according to the department, are:. Continue to pay attention to what you are doing. Create and...
goldrushcam.com
On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding
November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
KCRA.com
2022 Elections: Northern California races that are still too close to call
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two weeks after Election Day, elections officials across California are still counting ballots. According to the California Secretary of State's office, there were still about 335,000 ballots left to count as of Tuesday morning. Here are some of the races that are still too close to...
KCRA.com
CHP Air Rescues: Watch notable recent rescues by officers in helicopters
AUBURN, Calif. — They are the officers who fly in helicopters and save lives when people are stranded in remote locations. Although there are fewer than 200 people assigned to the California Air Rescue Division statewide, they cover all of California by performing rescues on all kinds of terrain — from mountains to water.
KCRA.com
Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says city is increasing security for holiday season
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The holiday season is in full swing in Sacramento as thousands of visitors and locals take advantage of a number of events, activities and shopping that the region has to offer. Sacramento Mayor Darrell Steinberg says security has been top of mind for his administration, saying...
KCRA.com
As loved ones grieve victims of Elk Grove train crash, questions rise about pedestrian safety
ELK GROVE, Calif. — Friends and loved ones of thetwo people killed after being hit by a train in Elk Grove early Saturday morning placed candles near the railroad tracks Tuesday. "It's something that you just can't fathom," Peter Saephanh, who shared he'd known one of the victims, Duane...
KCRA.com
Here's the California Thanksgiving travel weather outlook for the holiday weekend
This week is expected to be a busy one for travelers, whether they're going by car, train or plane. Here's a look at what you can expect throughout California through Thanksgiving weekend. California Forecast Summary. Much of California has experienced very quiet weather conditions during the past several days. A...
KCRA.com
Sprinkler system triggered by construction worker impacts several businesses at Roseville Galleria
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — Several businesses have been impacted after a sprinkler system was triggered by a construction worker at the Roseville Galleria on Monday. The Roseville Fire Department responded to reports of the water flow alarm at the Westfield Galleria around 9 a.m. Authorities found that a construction worker...
KCRA.com
Need a turkey? Sacramento-area food banks give away meal kits
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a 7.7% inflation rate, a Thanksgiving meal will cost an average of $64 this 2022. For many families, this means cutting back on certain items or reaching out to food banks for assistance. Since the peak of COVID-19, food banks continue to see increased demand and a corresponding increase in food insecurity.
KCRA.com
What caused Scandia Fun Center roller coaster to get stuck? Manager blames weather
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Crews on Tuesday inspected a roller coaster at a Sacramento County amusement park the day after it stopped,leaving four girls 35 feet in the air. The Sacramento Metro Fire Department rescued the teens who were stuck on the ride on Monday evening for about an hour at Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands.
Colorado shooter is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources confirm
The suspect is the biological grandson of California Assemblyman Randy Voepel, sources close to Voepel confirmed.
KCRA.com
Video: 4 girls rescued from stuck roller coaster at Sacramento County amusement park
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Four teenage girls were rescued Monday evening after they were stuck on a roller coaster, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District said. The four were riding the coaster at the Scandia Fun Center in North Highlands when it stopped moving about 65 feet in the air, the fire department said. Nobody was injured.
CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
This classic Sacramento burger joint is the tastiest stop on the drive to Tahoe
"Honest to God, those are the best onion rings I've had outside of L.A."
Offshore winds coming to California: Where fire risk will be critical
Dry, blustery weather across California on Friday and Saturday is expected to raise the risk for wildfires in some parts of the state.
Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
KCRA.com
CHP searches for suspect after deadly hit-and-run near American River College
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash that left a man dead earlier in the month. (Video above: Top headlines for Nov. 22) The crash happened on Nov. 10 around 5:44...
