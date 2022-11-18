ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Napa, CA

KCRA.com

Oregon company facing lawsuit over deadly Mill Fire in Northern California

A wood products company is being sued over the deadly Mill Fire that happened in Siskiyou County this year. Attorneys claim Roseburg Forest Products, which is based in Springfield, Oregon, and other companies prioritized profits over safety, according to court documents filed on Nov. 18. They claim their actions led to severe property damage and killed two people.
SISKIYOU COUNTY, CA
KCRA.com

Exclusive: What it takes to be a CHP Air Rescue pilot

AUBURN, Calif. — They are the officers who fly in helicopters and save lives when people are stranded in remote locations. Although there are fewer than 200 people assigned to the California Air Rescue Division statewide, they cover all of California by performing rescues on all kinds of terrain — from mountains to water.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

Tips ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday from Sacramento Metro Fire

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With Thanksgiving week already here, the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District is offering tips to keep the community to stay safe over the holiday. The top tips to keep in mind, according to the department, are:. Continue to pay attention to what you are doing. Create and...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldrushcam.com

On Saturday, California Governor Gavin Newsom Signed an Executive Order and Issued Proclamations to Support Communities Recovering from Wildfires, Flash Flooding

November 20, 2022 - SACRAMENTO – Supporting ongoing response and recovery efforts, Governor Gavin Newsom on Saturday signed an executive order to assist. communities impacted by the Mosquito Fire and proclaimed a state of emergency in Los Angeles County to address Route Fire impacts. The Governor also proclaimed a state of emergency in Alpine and Inyo counties due to damage from widespread flash flooding in August.
CALIFORNIA STATE
KCRA.com

KCRA.com

Need a turkey? Sacramento-area food banks give away meal kits

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — With a 7.7% inflation rate, a Thanksgiving meal will cost an average of $64 this 2022. For many families, this means cutting back on certain items or reaching out to food banks for assistance. Since the peak of COVID-19, food banks continue to see increased demand and a corresponding increase in food insecurity.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

CDCR looking for woman who ‘walked away’ from reentry program in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Officials from the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are searching for an incarcerated woman who they say walked away from a Sacramento-area transitional reentry program. The CDCR said Marissa Bakers,29, walked away from the Sacramento Custody to Community Transitional Reentry Program (CCTRP) facility on Saturday. According to officials, the CDCR […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Rain and snow expected in the Sacramento area after a windy and dry Thanksgiving, NWS says

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Despite a relatively warm Thanksgiving, an unsettled weather pattern is expected to bring rain in the Central Valley and snow in the Sierra Nevada after the holiday across Northern California, according to the National Weather Service. According to the NWS, from Wednesday evening into Thursday morning, north-to-east winds will occur across […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

