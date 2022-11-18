Read full article on original website
Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced Black Friday membership deal
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium announced its Black Friday membership deal in a press release on Wednesday. For those who renew or purchase a new a Zoo Household or Grandparent Membership with a Lee. G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park Membership, they will receive 20 percent off.
NSP shares how to prepare for holiday travel inside and outside of the metro
OMAHA, Neb. (FOX 42 KPTM) — Millions of people are expected to hit the highways this week to get to their loved ones. While you are out driving remember this is one of the busiest times to get behind the wheel. If you are driving think about the times...
Nebraska Game and Parks urging hunters to use caution in the field
LINCOLN, NEB. — When you’re spending hours out in the field looking for game, you should never let your guard down when comes to safety. “Hunters are often hunting in groups and hunting with other people if you see anything unsafe or another hunting partner whether they are with you or just out field hunting if you see them being unsafe, tell them to speak up," said Hunter Nikolai, a hunting education coordinator for Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in Lincoln.
College of Saint Mary announces eighth president after nationwide search
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — The College of Saint Mary (CSM) announced its eighth president following a nationwide search Tuesday. Dr. Glynis Fitzgerald will take office July 1 when the current president, Maryanne Stevens, RSM, retires after 27 years as president, according to a press release from the school. I...
Espresso yourself for National Espresso Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Espresso Day is celebrated on November 23 every year, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Espresso in Italian means "quick in time." Before the invention of the espresso machine, an espresso order was simply a made-to-order coffee using freshly ground beans. After the invention of the espresso...
AAA program offers transporting drivers, vehicles over holiday weekend
OMAHA, Neb.—Booze and automobiles aren't a good combination. Another bad combination: Drunk drivers sharing the road with countless other motorists. AAA says around 49 million people will travel by car over the weekend, which would make it the third-busiest Thanksgiving on the roads in history. "Typically, we see about...
Omaha man charged with robbing two UNK students
KEARNEY, Neb. — An Omaha man has been charged after he allegedly robbed two University of Nebraska at Kearney students last month. Tobechukwu “Tobey” Okafor, 19, of Omaha, is charged in Buffalo County Court with two counts of robbery. According to an arrest affidavit, on Oct. 31,...
Commissioners hear report, testimony on youth detention center
OMAHA, Neb.—It’s a $27 million project being constructed in downtown. It is set to open in around seven months, but some say its 64-person capacity will not be enough to meet the demand of housing for the number of juveniles the Douglas County Youth Center at 42nd Street and Woolworth Avenue has recently seen.
Creighton defeats #23 Texas Tech to earn first win at Maui Invitational
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — The No. 10 Creighton men's basketball team defeated No. 23 Texas Tech 76-65 in their first matchup of the 2022 Maui Jim Maui Invitational on Monday morning at the Lahaina Civic Center. Bluejays forward Arthur Kaluma led the team with 18 points, while Aurora, Nebraska...
"Just like a movie" civilian that saved two from burning crash honored with medal
LINCOLN, Neb. (KPTM) — The September 15, 2020, scene was described as "just like a movie" when a semi crashed into a car on I-80 in Lincoln. The crash pinned the car carrying 21-year-old Maddie and nine-year-old Lucas against the barricade. A family passing by pulled over to the...
UNMC's outdoor ice-skating rink will open on December 3
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — University of Nebraska Medical Center's (UNMC) outdoor ice-skating rink will open for the holiday season on December 3, according to a press release from UNMC. The rink is open to the public, and admission is $7 which includes skates. Only cash or credit card will...
Trash, yard waste, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha Public Works Department announced the trash, yard, and recycling collection schedule for Thanksgiving week in a press release. Wednesday, November 23 will have regular pickup. Thanksgiving Day will not have any pickup. Friday, November 24 will pick up Thursday areas. Saturday, November 25 will...
Get ready to stuff the Thanksgiving bird: It's National Stuffing Day!
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — Just in time for Thanksgiving, National Stuffing Day is celebrated on November 21, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. Stuffing is the same thing as dressing. It just depends on if you stuff it inside of the bird or if it is prepared alongside of the Thanksgiving meal.
National Gratitude Month is more than saying thank you
OMAHA, Neb. (KPTM) — National Gratitude Month takes place during November, and it is a bit more than just saying thank you, according to nationaldaycalendar.com. The month teaches people that being grateful for life can lead to some serious life changes, serious in a good way. It can take...
OPD identify teenage suspect wanted in connection to Nov. 6 homicide
Omaha, Neb. (KPTM) — Omaha police are looking for a teenage suspect accused of the Nov. 6 homicide of 20-year-old DaeTiauna Kellogg. Around 2 a.m. that morning authorities responded to 49th Avenue and Miami Street where they located Kellogg in extremely critical condition, and she later died at the hospital.
DCSO: The public's assistance is needed to find missing woman
Douglas County (KPTM) — The Douglas County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) is asking for the public's help to find a missing woman, according to a press release. Cari Allen was last seen at 11:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 19. The 43-year-old is described as:. White female. 5'8" 130 lbs. Blonde.
