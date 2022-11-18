Read full article on original website
800 meals delivered to frontline workers at Helen-DeVos Children’s Hospital
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Hundreds of meals were delivered to frontline workers at Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Tuesday and Wednesday ahead of Thanksgiving. The massive delivery was made by their hospital’s foundation and catered by Amore Trattoria Italiana, a local restaurant that’s approaching 13 years of business in Grand Rapids.
Kids Food Basket founder shares story of hope in new memoir
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A West Michigan nonprofit founder is sharing her story in a new memoir, which was released this month. Mary K. Hoodhood, the founder of Kids Food Basket, woke up from a coma at the age of 27 after a car accident. She was told she would be paralyzed for life. That sudden transformation solidified her drive to make the world a better place.
'Incredible': In just two days, donations make up money stolen from Muskegon Humane Society
MUSKEGON, Mich. — On Monday, we told you about a theft from the Muskegon Humane Society. Just two days later, the shelter says that unfortunate event has been turned into a huge positive, thanks to the overwhelming help of the community. "We have been flooded with support," says executive...
Get a free Thanksgiving dinner from Muskegon Rescue Mission today
MUSKEGON, Mich. — Muskegon Rescue Mission is hosting their annual Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway on Tuesday. The ministry provides a free turkey and all of the other fixings for a full Thanksgiving dinner to community members. The giveaway will take place on Tuesday from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m. in...
New innovative treatment program arrives in Muskegon
MUSKEGON, Mich. — A brand-new, Muskegon-based, non-profit is making a difference for those recovering from substance use. To a small, yet growing group of individuals, Life Align Inc. has proven that the unconventional solution many had been searching a lifetime for exists. “Drugs are just the way life where...
Some in West Michigan forced to take up second jobs with inflation, unexpected expenses
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — At 61 years old, Jon Benson, who lives in Delton, said taking off work to care for his sick wife was a financially difficult decision, but also necessary. "My wife had a stroke last November, had a heart attack in March, had a heart attack...
Identifying changes in your older relatives: How to spot subtle signs of early dementia
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The holidays are here and many families will spend time together catching up on the events of the past year. It's possible you may notice some changes in older relatives. Some may be seem more distant or less talkative. Both could be signs of early...
Grand Rapids renter's heat restored after 13 OYS investigation
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — No doubt most have begun to turn up the thermostat as temperatures drop, but one Grand Rapids woman says she has been relying on her stove to heat her home. She claimed her apartment complex had left her without central heat for two months. Getting...
Grand Rapids Turkey Trot 5k returns for the 30th year
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 30th annual Thanksgiving Day 5k race in downtown Grand Rapids is on, and organizers say there's still plenty of space for more people to sign up. Organizers say more than 3,500 people have signed up for the Turkey Trot to kick off their Thanksgiving morning.
Dancing with the Local Stars announces cast for Muskegon’s 2023 event
MUSKEGON, MI -- Dancing with the Local Stars is returning with a 1950s-themed show for the organization’s 15th annual event next year. The “Fabulous 50s” fundraising event, hosted by the Women’s Division Chamber of Commerce, will be taking place at the VanDyk Mortgage Convention Center, 460 W. Western Ave., on Feb. 24-25, 2023.
Grand Rapids crews install Christmas Tree in Rosa Parks Circle
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — City crews installed a 42-foot concolor fir tree in downtown Grand Rapids to kick off the holiday season Monday morning. The fir tree traveled more than 110 miles from Dutchman Tree Farms in Manton, Michigan to Rosa Parks Circle. The annual lighting ceremony is scheduled...
Michigan's first baby supply vending machine installed in Rivertown Mall
GRANDVILLE, Mich. — Most people are familiar with vending machines. They allow you to purchase things like food and drinks, or even electronics. But there's a new, unique vending machine in the Rivertown Mall called Baby Vend, and it will likely get a lot of use by parents. “This...
Money-saving tips for pet parents
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — This month 13 ON YOUR SIDE has been helping you find ways to save since inflation continues to increase the cost of just about everything—including owning a pet. Having a furry family member has always been a long-term financial commitment, but in this economy,...
Ice skating at Rosa Parks Circle on hold, closed through Thanksgiving weekend
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Rosa Parks Circle has postponed the opening of its ice rink and will be closed through the holiday weekend, according to their Facebook page. Officials say the recent winter weather and warm up has made ice making difficult for the team. "We tried our best...
'We just want him home for Thanksgiving': Wyoming family still searching for missing man
WYOMING, Mich. — A Wyoming man has been missing since Monday, and as police continue to investigate, his family is growing increasingly worried. Police have said they believe him to be vulnerable for several reasons, so the family is doing everything they can to find him. "Our biggest worry...
‘He’s tough little guy': Local mom recounts infant son’s journey battling RSV
Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital says a third of their patients are battling Respirator Syncytial Virus.
West Michigan man accused of human trafficking
A Comstock Park man is accused of trafficking a 16-year-old girl from Grand Rapids. The sheriff’s office says the 38-year-old Comstock Park man befriended the 16-year-old girl while in a public area.
Colon elementary student becomes violently ill after taking "One Chip Challenge"
COLON, Mich. — A West Michigan school district is warning parents about a social media challenge that has landed kids in the hospital nationwide. A Colon elementary school student nearly ended up in the ER after taking what's called the "one chip challenge," according to Colon Community Schools superintendent Rachel Kowalski.
FOUND: Police find man who wandered away from caretakers at Meijer
WYOMING, Mich. — UPDATE (11/22/2022 @ 9:15 p.m.): Ben was found on foot in the City of Rockford. The Kent County Sheriff's Office thanked a motorist who saw him and notified the police. Original Story (11/22/2022 @ 8:53 p.m.): Deputies are searching for a 21-year-old man who wandered away...
How to save ahead of holiday shopping season
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pain at the pump, sticker shock at the grocery store and even the dollar store isn't a dollar anymore! Across the board, people are feeling the squeeze. That's why 13 ON YOUR SIDE is looking at the issues causing costs to climb and what can...
