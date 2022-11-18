Read full article on original website
The U.S. and China hold the world's climate future in their hands
The resumption of U.S.-China climate talks at the recent COP27 summit is a positive sign for global cooperation on climate change, but it's not clear how both sides will now follow through at home to meet their climate commitments. Why it matters: The global community will not be able to...
Ukraine news – live: Putin’s troops ‘dumped remains of fellow countrymen’ in Kherson landfill
Russian soldiers dumped and burned the bodies of their countrymen in a local landfill in Kherson, residents in the area told The Guardian.A 40-year-old resident said that the remains of fallen Russian soldiers were moved to the landfill and burned each time the Ukrainian army shelled Moscow’s troops there.This is believed to have occurred over the summer when the Russian soldiers were struggling to keep control of the territory.Some discarded Russian helmets were also found in the landfill after Ukraine recaptured the area last week.It comes amid warnings that the besieged country, battered by nine months of war, will...
Daily Beast
Putin Trip Goes Awry With Angry Protests and Awkward Photo Ops
The European Parliament voted a non-binding resolution to designate Russia a “state sponsor of terrorism” on Wednesday, just as Vladimir Putin arrived in Yerevan, Armenia, for a meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO), Russia’s collective military alliance. “The deliberate attacks and atrocities carried out by...
Oil prices boomerang on OPEC headlines
Oil prices whipsawed Monday as news about what the OPEC oil price cartel would decide at its meeting next month sent traders scurrying. Driving the news: A story in the Wall Street Journal, suggesting that OPEC was considering a 500,000 barrel-a-day increase in production, jolted the crude oil markets at around 9 am ET.
Israeli intel chief: Iran could soon "toy" with enriching uranium at 90% level
Iran could soon “toy” with enriching uranium to the level of 90%, which can be used to build a nuclear weapon, the head of the Israeli military intelligence General Aharon Haliva said Monday. Why it matters: Such a move by Iran will be unprecedented, but Haliva said Tehran...
Scoop: Israel lobbies allies with intel on Iranian arms transfers to Russia
Israel in recent weeks has provided a dossier with intelligence about Iranian arms transfers to Russia to its embassies in dozens of Western countries and senior NATO officials, according to Israeli officials and Israeli Foreign Ministry cables. Why it matters: The new diplomatic and intelligence effort, which started at the...
Scoop: U.S. creates special representative post focused solely on Palestinian affairs
The Biden administration notified congress on Tuesday that it has appointed Hady Amr as a new special representative for Palestinian affairs, a senior State Department official said. Why it matters: The move is an upgrade in U.S.-Palestinian relations. It is the first time the U.S. has created a Washington-based position...
2022 World Cup schedule: France vs Australia tops Tuesday’s slate
This page is your one-stop shop for everything related to the 2022 World Cup schedule. Below you will find the
Hundreds killed in earthquake on Indonesia's Java island
At least 268 people were killed and 151 are missing after a 5.6 magnitude earthquake struck the Indonesian island of Java on Monday, AP reported, citing the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Driving the news: The agency said 1,083 people were wounded and another 151 are still missing as search efforts...
Kurdish commander: U.S. has "moral duty" to prevent Turkish incursion in Syria
The commander of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) tells Axios the U.S. has a "moral duty" to do more to prevent Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan from ordering a ground offensive into Kurdish-controlled northeastern Syria. The big picture: Turkey has launched drone, air and artillery strikes across the...
Iran players remain silent during national anthem at World Cup
Iran's players remained stone-faced as the national anthem played ahead of their opening World Cup match against England on Monday. Why it matters: The decision to remain silent during the anthem came a day after the team captain, Ehsan Hajsafi, spoke in solidarity with the protests in Iran, which began two months ago after 22-year-old Mahsa Amini died in custody after being arrested by morality police for "improper hijab."
Pope Francis compares Russia's invasion of Ukraine to Stalin-era famine
Pope Francis compared Russia's invasion of Ukraine to a brutal Stalin-era famine on Wednesday in one of his sharpest condemnations yet, the New York Times reports. Driving the news: During his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square, the pope asked people to commemorate "the terrible Holodomor genocide, the extermination by hunger of 1932-33 artificially caused by Stalin" alongside Ukrainians on Saturday.
Fauci appears at last White House COVID briefing before retirement
Outgoing NIAID director Anthony Fauci appeared at his last White House press briefing Tuesday, urging Americans to get their updated COVID-19 booster shots. Driving the news: Fauci, who served as President Biden's chief medical adviser since January 2021, announced in August that he would be retiring from government service in December in order to "pursue the next chapter" of his career.
Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill one in suspected Palestinian attack
JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Two bombs exploded at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts on Wednesday, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding at least 14 people in what appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants, Israeli authorities said.
UN: Over 6,500 Ukrainian civilians killed in Russia's invasion
The United Nations Human Rights Office said Monday nearly 6,600 Ukrainian civilians have been killed since the start of Russia's invasion, though it stressed that its estimates are likely far lower than the actual figures. The big picture: In total, its human rights monitoring mission in Ukraine has so far...
Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes
The head of Brazil's electoral authority has rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election
Biden's soft landing
The Biden administration's latest economic messaging seems designed to talk itself — and the public — into a soft landing, not a crash or dramatic rebound. The big picture: The White House has found a catchy, consistent message that lowers expectations — whether or not the U.S. technically slips into a recession.
South American teams vie to win their first World Cup in 20 years
Argentina's stunning loss to Saudi Arabia put a damper — but didn't end — fans' hopes this could be the year South America reigns at the World Cup again. The big picture: The World Cup started this weekend in Qatar. South American teams have won it nine times since the tournament began in 1930. But no South American team has won it since 2002, when Brazil triumphed over Germany.
