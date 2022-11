Box Score SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. -- Competing against their second Power 5 opponent in as many weeks, the USF Dons women's basketball team (2-2) weren't able to get going at War Memorial at the Sobrato Center on Saturday afternoon as they come up short against the USC Trojans (4-0) by a 74-48 final score.

