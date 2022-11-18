ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fargo, ND

kvrr.com

HUD Grant Awarded For Demolition And Redevelopment of Downtown Fargo High Rise

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million in federal funding for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen....
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

16th annual Fill the Dome returns to Fargodome

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds of students from elementary to high school and local leaders partner with the Great Plains Food bank in the annual Fill the Dome campaign. “This is the first year since, I believe, 2019 we’ve been able to be back in the dome following COVID and just some issues with the flooring here, we haven’t been able to have the full extent of this event. Specifically today, we’re going to be packing up all the food that our F-M schools sent in. We get to send everything to the food banks today and pretty much, immediately families in need in the F-M area will be receiving this on their tables,” said Bayley Scott, a member of the Metro Area Student Ambassadors.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

RRVF light show debuts new horse carriage ride

WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This year features a unique horse carriage ride through the light show. The Horse rides provide an up close and personal experience to the light show, that adds to the festive mood. Rides are available Friday through Sunday, they’re $10 a person and $200...
WEST FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from Glyndon,...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash

CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
CASSELTON, ND
kvrr.com

Thousands attend annual Scheels Ice Festival

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The chilly temperatures brought anglers inside for the eighth annual Scheels Ice Fest. Vendors sold a variety of items including bibs, tents, and rods. Event organizers say three to four thousand people showed up for the festival. This year, the event gave away over $10,000...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Two Dead in Friday House Fire in Lisbon, North Dakota

LISBON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A tragedy in Lisbon, North Dakota where two people are dead after a house fire. Fire crews were called to the house on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house...
LISBON, ND
kvrr.com

LIVE: Starting the Holiday Season at the Jasper Hotel

The holiday season is officially getting started in downtown Fargo Tuesday night. And downtown’s Jasper Hotel is getting in on the action with a group of activities set around Tuesday night’s holiday tree lighting in Broadway Square. It can get a little cold waiting around outdoors for the...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Man Changes Pleas to Guilty in 2021 Fargo Workplace Shooting

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Moorhead man changes his pleas to guilty in the deadly workplace shooting of two co-workers at a north Fargo business. 36-year-old Anthony Reese shot and killed 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone on November 17 of last year at Composite America-Melet Plastics. Reese...
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Names Released In Suspected Murder-Suicide Near Battle Lake

OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims of what is believed to be a murder-suicide as 59-year-old Steven Kern and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen. Deputies found their bodies in a house in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

Fargo’s Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meals to those in need

FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds from the F-M community go to Fargo’s Salvation Army for its annual Thanksgiving celebration by offering a meal for those in need. Major Abe Tamayo says every year the nonprofit hosts the event every Wednesday before the holiday so people have a chance to be with their families.
FARGO, ND
kvrr.com

Suspected Murder/Suicide In Otter Tail County

OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says two deaths are likely a murder/suicide. Deputies responded to a home in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon. They found a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman dead at the home. The Sheriff’s...
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, MN
kvrr.com

3 Bison On FCS Player of the Year Watch

FARGO– NDSU football concluded their regular season over the weekend. Tuesday morning it was announced that three Bison are in consideration for player of the year awards in the Football Championship Subdivision. Fullback Hunter Luepke and left tackle Cody Mauch are finalists for the Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in the FCS, and Bison defensive end Spencer Waege is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the defensive player of the year. Luepke finished the season with 621 yards rush and nine touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, he added 196 more yards and four more touchdowns. Mauch helped to anchor the Bison offensive line that only allowed eight sacks all season and finished 4th in the nation with just under 262 team rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Waege finished with seven sacks and 13 tackles for a loss this season.
FARGO, ND

