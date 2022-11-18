Read full article on original website
HUD Grant Awarded For Demolition And Redevelopment of Downtown Fargo High Rise
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — North Dakota Industrial Commission has awarded $3.4 million in federal funding for the demolition and redevelopment of the Lashkowitz High Rise in Fargo. The funding comes from HUD’s Housing Trust Fund, which provides funding to states for affordable housing development. Earlier this year, Sen....
Fundraiser Started For Dakota Estates in Lidgerwood To “Keep the Doors Open”
LIDGERWOOD, N.D. (KVRR) — A fundraiser is started for a senior living center in danger of closing in Lidgerwood, North Dakota. A GoFundMe account has been started for Dakota Estates to “keep the doors open”. It says there is a plan for purchase in place, but until...
16th annual Fill the Dome returns to Fargodome
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds of students from elementary to high school and local leaders partner with the Great Plains Food bank in the annual Fill the Dome campaign. “This is the first year since, I believe, 2019 we’ve been able to be back in the dome following COVID and just some issues with the flooring here, we haven’t been able to have the full extent of this event. Specifically today, we’re going to be packing up all the food that our F-M schools sent in. We get to send everything to the food banks today and pretty much, immediately families in need in the F-M area will be receiving this on their tables,” said Bayley Scott, a member of the Metro Area Student Ambassadors.
RRVF light show debuts new horse carriage ride
WEST FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) – This year features a unique horse carriage ride through the light show. The Horse rides provide an up close and personal experience to the light show, that adds to the festive mood. Rides are available Friday through Sunday, they’re $10 a person and $200...
Farm building, equipment destroyed in Clay County fire
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KVRR-KFGO) – Fire destroyed a farm shop in Clay County overnight. Sheriff Mark Empting says the fire was reported shortly before 1 a.m. Monday at a farmstead north of Georgetown, west of Highway 75. A tractor and four-wheelers were lost in the blaze. Fire departments from Glyndon,...
Candlelight Vigil Planned in Fargo For Victims of Club Q Shooting in Colorado Springs
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/AP) — A candlelight vigil is being planned locally for the victims of the Club Q shooting in Colorado Springs. It will be held Tuesday night starting at 6 p.m. at Broadway Square in downtown Fargo. Organizers say it will be a peaceful vigil to remember and...
North Dakota DOT worker seriously injured in I-94 crash
CASSELTON, N.D. (KVRR) — A North Dakota Department of Transportation worker is seriously injured after being pinned up against a median barrier along I-94, east of Casselton. The Highway Patrol says 62-year-old Charles Hart, of White Bear Lake, Minnesota, ignored the warning signs and didn’t move over lanes while...
Thousands attend annual Scheels Ice Festival
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — The chilly temperatures brought anglers inside for the eighth annual Scheels Ice Fest. Vendors sold a variety of items including bibs, tents, and rods. Event organizers say three to four thousand people showed up for the festival. This year, the event gave away over $10,000...
Gas Prices Keep Dropping Including At Least One Fargo Station at $3.09 a Gallon
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Gas prices are dropping ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The statewide average for a gallon of gasoline dropped 10 cents in both North Dakota and Minnesota over the past week with the averages at $3.55 and $3.47 respectively. But Loves Travel Stop in Fargo had...
Two Dead in Friday House Fire in Lisbon, North Dakota
LISBON, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A tragedy in Lisbon, North Dakota where two people are dead after a house fire. Fire crews were called to the house on Oak Street late Friday night. They encountered heavy smoke and fire. The names of the victims have not been released. The house...
Suspects in Chase Tied To Construction Trailer Burglary South of Horace
CASS CO., N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — A Fargo man is arrested and a juvenile hurt after trying to outrun a Cass County deputy early this morning and crashing. The deputy tried to stop 20-year-old Logan Glaser for speeding near I-29 and County Road 14 around 3 a.m. He killed his...
LIVE: Starting the Holiday Season at the Jasper Hotel
The holiday season is officially getting started in downtown Fargo Tuesday night. And downtown’s Jasper Hotel is getting in on the action with a group of activities set around Tuesday night’s holiday tree lighting in Broadway Square. It can get a little cold waiting around outdoors for the...
Man Changes Pleas to Guilty in 2021 Fargo Workplace Shooting
FARGO, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — A Moorhead man changes his pleas to guilty in the deadly workplace shooting of two co-workers at a north Fargo business. 36-year-old Anthony Reese shot and killed 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone on November 17 of last year at Composite America-Melet Plastics. Reese...
Names Released In Suspected Murder-Suicide Near Battle Lake
OTTER TAIL CO., Minn. (KVRR) — Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office identifies the victims of what is believed to be a murder-suicide as 59-year-old Steven Kern and 58-year-old Susan Kinnunen. Deputies found their bodies in a house in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon. The...
Fargo’s Salvation Army offers Thanksgiving meals to those in need
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR) — Hundreds from the F-M community go to Fargo’s Salvation Army for its annual Thanksgiving celebration by offering a meal for those in need. Major Abe Tamayo says every year the nonprofit hosts the event every Wednesday before the holiday so people have a chance to be with their families.
Suspected Murder/Suicide In Otter Tail County
OTTER TAIL COUNTY, Minn. (KVRR) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says two deaths are likely a murder/suicide. Deputies responded to a home in rural Battle Lake a little before 2:30 Monday afternoon. They found a 59-year-old man and 58-year-old woman dead at the home. The Sheriff’s...
Shanley’s Sam Ovsak takes our DJ Colter Play of the Week
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR)-Shanley’s Sam Ovsak snags the pick six here in the 11AA Dakota bowl championship game!. If you want to see your school honored make sure to vote on our twitter poll at KVRR Sports.
3 Bison On FCS Player of the Year Watch
FARGO– NDSU football concluded their regular season over the weekend. Tuesday morning it was announced that three Bison are in consideration for player of the year awards in the Football Championship Subdivision. Fullback Hunter Luepke and left tackle Cody Mauch are finalists for the Walter Payton Award, presented annually to the top offensive player in the FCS, and Bison defensive end Spencer Waege is a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award, which goes to the defensive player of the year. Luepke finished the season with 621 yards rush and nine touchdowns on the ground. As a receiver, he added 196 more yards and four more touchdowns. Mauch helped to anchor the Bison offensive line that only allowed eight sacks all season and finished 4th in the nation with just under 262 team rushing yards per game. On the defensive side of the ball, Waege finished with seven sacks and 13 tackles for a loss this season.
