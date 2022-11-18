On behalf of our absolutely amazing Farmers Market vendors, the Carlsbad Village Association staff, its board of directors, and the management team would like to say thank you for your ongoing and enthusiastic support for our downtown Farmers Market. Every time you shop for fresh local produce, packaged foods, and hot food at this market, you are helping to sustain a local community of farmers and small business owners. We truly cannot thank you enough, and we look forward to continuing to serve you with great products, excellent customer service, and that good old Carlsbad welcoming kind of vibe! See you every Wednesday from 2:30-6:00pm in the heart of Carlsbad Village. Happy Thanksgiving from our Farmers Market family to yours!

CARLSBAD, CA ・ 11 HOURS AGO