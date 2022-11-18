ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pembroke, MA

School bus driver charged with OUI while several students were on board in Pembroke

By Lindsey Thorpe, Boston 25 News Staff
Boston 25 News WFXT
 6 days ago
PEMBROKE, Mass. — A 53-year-old Massachusetts school bus driver was arrested and charged with operating under the influence after a 911 caller reported an erratic bus driving down Route 3 in Pembroke.

State Police stopped the bus in the parking lot of Friendly’s Restaurant off Route 139 on Thursday night and said nearly 30 students were on board.

According to a Boston 25 News source, the school bus belongs to the Hingham Public School district and the Superintendent of schools sent an email to parents stating, “During the return trip from a high school athletic event this evening, the staff on board the bus became concerned about the performance of the bus driver,” Dr. Margaret Adams said. “The staff on board called 911 to enlist the support of the Massachusetts State Police who responded right away.”

Police said the driver, identified as Bethann Sweeney, 53, of Hanover, was charged with operating under the influence of intoxicating substances.

Police said arrangements were being made to pick up the students who were on the school bus.

“We are deeply concerned by the incident, and, more importantly, the distress this caused our students. We are grateful to our staff on board the bus, who responded immediately, acted quickly and responsibly, to protect the safety of our students,” Adams said.

No further information has been made available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Boston 25 News WFXT

