KRQE News 13
Angels get OF Renfroe from Brewers for 3 young pitchers
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP)The Los Angeles Angels acquired power-hitting outfielder Hunter Renfroe in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers for three young pitchers Tuesday night. Milwaukee received right-handers Janson Junk and Elvis Peguero, and minor league lefty Adam Seminaris. Renfroe batted .255 with 29 home runs, 72 RBIs and an .807...
E-40 makes recruiting pitch for Aaron Judge to come to Giants
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The San Francisco Giants’ push to sign reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge is on. MLB Network captured video of Judge in a San Francisco hotel on Monday and reported that Judge met with the team on Tuesday. While the Giants’ front office is working to get the slugger in orange […]
