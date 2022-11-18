ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boothbay, ME

NEWS CENTER Maine

In its last issue of the year, Down East Magazine profiles a musher and his magnificent sled dogs

PORTLAND, Maine — The December issue of Down East Magazine has arrived, a bracing reminder that 2022 is slipping away. As Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin writes, this is the time of year that invariably brings a moment “when I stop feeling like I have to hurriedly cram in autumn pursuits before it’s too late, and instead pivot to eagerly planning winter ones.”
BELFAST, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

The High Spirits share new music in the 207 studio

PORTLAND, Maine — Anna and Dave Patterson are a Maine couple who don't just share a life together but also share the stage as The High Spirits. They joined us in the 207 studio to share some of their music; music they say they've been writing as they reflect on the past couple of years, and look back on life during the pandemic.
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Maine Recovery Council holds inaugural meeting

AUGUSTA, Maine — For years, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities and families in Maine. In 2022, the state is on track to break records for overdose deaths. Now, though, there may be new hope on the horizon. On Tuesday, the 15-member Maine Recovery Council met for the first...
MAINE STATE
NEWS CENTER Maine

L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration returns

FREEPORT, Maine — 'Tis the season! L.L. Bean's annual Northern Lights celebration kicked off the holiday season in Freeport on Friday. Festivities started at 4 p.m. with several college acapella groups performing holiday classics. The annual tree-lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m. "Some traditional favorites are back, including Santa...
FREEPORT, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man

PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
PORTLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause

COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
COLUMBIA FALLS, ME
