Maine Things To Do | Portland Tree Lighting, Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair, Festival of Trees
PORTLAND, Maine — Maine Things To Do for the week of Nov. 22 through Nov. 28. Justin McKinney Stand-up Comedy Show, Parentally Challenged. When: Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. & Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Mistletoe Mixer Craft Fair. Where: Ladies Auxiliary of Post 82, Norway. When:...
In its last issue of the year, Down East Magazine profiles a musher and his magnificent sled dogs
PORTLAND, Maine — The December issue of Down East Magazine has arrived, a bracing reminder that 2022 is slipping away. As Editor-in-Chief Brian Kevin writes, this is the time of year that invariably brings a moment “when I stop feeling like I have to hurriedly cram in autumn pursuits before it’s too late, and instead pivot to eagerly planning winter ones.”
Maine food banks work overtime to fill Thanksgiving needs
PORTLAND, Maine — Katie Brown is on a mission this holiday week. She runs Youth Full Maine, a nonprofit that distributes packaged food to Southern Maine schools for kids in need, and now seniors too. So, when she's out of her Biddeford office and a bunch of LL Bean...
Bartenders, safety experts say don't mix alcohol and driving on Thanksgiving
PORTLAND, Maine — According to AAA's offices in Portland, driving at night during the week of Thanksgiving has a four times higher chance of a fatal collision related to alcohol compared to the rest of the year. The surge in intoxicated drivers could be attributed to people visiting their...
Local man running every street in city of Portland
PORTLAND, Maine — A Portland man has set out to run every single street within the city limits. So far, he has run 298 miles and only has a few streets to clean up plus the islands remaining. Danny Mejia has his sights set on finishing this goal by...
The Maine Souvenir Shop in Portland strives to become a local art gallery
PORTLAND, Maine — Kevin Ouellette moved to Maine in 2001, working as a photographer out of his 85-square-foot space on Milk Street, which became the birthplace of his business The Maine Souvenir Shop. “When COVID-19 hit, I needed a way to make money because I couldn't do weddings anymore,...
The High Spirits share new music in the 207 studio
PORTLAND, Maine — Anna and Dave Patterson are a Maine couple who don't just share a life together but also share the stage as The High Spirits. They joined us in the 207 studio to share some of their music; music they say they've been writing as they reflect on the past couple of years, and look back on life during the pandemic.
This Maine woman is breaking into the Seattle music scene
SOUTH BRISTOL, Maine — Strolling through the small village of South Bristol, Haley Graves waved to a few people who drove by, local folks she has known all her life. It’s a little fishing town where she sold cookies outside her parent's house as a kid, and where she rode bikes, and went to school.
Portland congregation faces up to a sordid piece of history
PORTLAND, Maine — The preacher looked out at the congregation, and the church’s red carpet and red upholstery. The red carpeting and red upholstery, explained the Penobscot Nation tribal member, is a vivid symbol of her people’s blood. The visiting clergywoman stunned several people sitting in Portland’s...
Lewiston-Auburn temporary shelter in limbo over funding
LEWISTON, Maine — The future of a temporary winter shelter in the Lewiston-Auburn area is unknown as both the municipalities and Androscoggin County are split on how it should be funded. "With temperatures dropping, we need to get these shelters set up immediately," Auburn Mayor Jason Levesque said. According...
A major storm toppled trees on Peaks Island. This artist saw it as an opportunity.
PORTLAND, Maine — This past fall, a storm rolled through Peaks Island, with strong winds toppling many trees in its wake. "This was one of the trees that came down," Doug Smith, a book illustrator, said. "I've been drawing very careful meticulous art for decades. On the other hand, it means that I am always at home in my studio alone."
Maine Recovery Council holds inaugural meeting
AUGUSTA, Maine — For years, the opioid epidemic has ravaged communities and families in Maine. In 2022, the state is on track to break records for overdose deaths. Now, though, there may be new hope on the horizon. On Tuesday, the 15-member Maine Recovery Council met for the first...
L.L. Bean's Northern Lights celebration returns
FREEPORT, Maine — 'Tis the season! L.L. Bean's annual Northern Lights celebration kicked off the holiday season in Freeport on Friday. Festivities started at 4 p.m. with several college acapella groups performing holiday classics. The annual tree-lighting ceremony began at 7 p.m. "Some traditional favorites are back, including Santa...
Silver Alert issued for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing Portland man on Tuesday after he was last seen on Nov. 17. William Broomall, 40, was last seen leaving his group home on Forest Avenue on Nov. 17 and did not return, according to a press release issued by the Maine Department of Public Safety.
Emotional eating can be a learned habit, how to rewire the brain
PORTLAND, Maine — Thanksgiving is a day of indulgence with stuffing, mashed potatoes, and pie. But over the past two years, many of us have been indulging a little too much already, working through the stress of a pandemic. Dr. Franchell Hamilton, founder of NeuroSwitch Weight Loss, has researched...
Billion-dollar Flagpole of Freedom project on pause
COLUMBIA FALLS, Maine — Things are on a pause, both sides say, for the Flagpole of Freedom, proposed by the family behind Worcester Wreath Company. The billion-dollar project to honor veterans has been a dream of Morrill Worcester for more than a decade, but it raised a lot of questions when the massive park was proposed inside the small town of Columbia Falls.
I-295 lane closures planned in Falmouth for bridge replacements
FALMOUTH, Maine — Lane closures are scheduled for Interstate 295 in Falmouth while the Maine Department of Transportation replaces the bridges that carry Bucknam Road and Johnson Road over the highway. The existing bridges date back to the creation of the interstate. They were built in 1960 and are...
Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference returns with in-person event
BELFAST, Maine — Back in person for the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Maine Volunteer Leadership Conference was held in Belfast at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center on Friday. The conference is the only statewide opportunity like this for leaders in volunteer programming. Organizers...
Maine musicians taking center stage in upcoming concerts
PORTLAND, Maine — Aimsel Ponti is the music writer for the Portland Press Herald. She joined us to share some upcoming concerts across the state, including some local musicians taking the stage. SHOW: Love By Numb3rs with King Kyote. WHEN & WHERE: Saturday, Nov. 19 @ Portland House of...
Gorham students working on project to use business skills in real world
GORHAM, Maine — Fifth graders in the gifted and talented (GT) program at Village Elementary School in Gorham are working on a project to learn what it takes to run a business. Mow's Munchies came to help out. The teacher of the gifted and talented program, Christine Karcanes, was...
