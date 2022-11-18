Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma’s dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.

MATTOON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO