Effingham, IL

Top Shop Award Winner

Garrett Hoene from Stewardson Strasburg high school was selected the most recent winner of the Waldhoff Repair Top Shop Award of the greater Effingham County area. He is pictured with Tim Walhoff, the sponsor. while receiving a framed certificate of appreciation and a backpack.. Tim Waldhoff and his entire staff...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Alan Pike, 60

Alan Pike, 60, of Charleston, formerly of Effingham, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Thursday, December 1, 2022 at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 am to the time of service, Thursday at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78

Robert Paul “Bob” McGowan, 78, of Effingham, IL, passed away on Friday, November 18, 2022, at the Marion VA Medical Center in Marion, IL. He was admitted to the Marion VA Medical Center on August 18, 2021. A Celebration of Life service will be held in the Spring...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Harold “Gene” Koester, 76

Harold “Gene” Koester, 76, of Effingham, IL, passed away Monday, November 21, 2022 at HSHS St. John’s Hospital in Springfield, IL. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Home in Effingham. Burial will be in St. Anthony Cemetery in Effingham with military rites. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Holiday Lights & Festive Sights: Effingham’s Christmas Light Competition

Visit Effingham is excited to announce its ninth annual holiday light competition Holiday Lights & Festive Sights for the 2022 holiday season! Plan to decorate your residence or business to help spread holiday cheer and welcome visitors throughout the season. All residents and businesses residing within city limits are encouraged to participate in the competition.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Wednesday Police Blotter

At 7:32 A.M. at the intersection of Mulberry and Franklin a vehicle driven by Richard P. Beatt, 73, Effingham, struck a vehicle driven by Jessica P. Mezo, 27, Marion. No injuries and no citations. November 14, 2022. At 7:24 A.M. at the intersection of Outer Belt West and Evergreen a...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, IL
Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86

Rita “Sue” Brackney, 86, of Washington, IL, formerly of Shelbyville, IL, passed away at 9:57 p.m. Wednesday, November 16, 2022 in Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL. A visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Friday, November 25, 2022 in Howe and Yockey Funeral Home, 415 N. Broadway, Shelbyville, IL 62565. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 26, 2022 in Union Cemetery, Altamont, IL, with Bob Herdes officiating. Memorials may be given to Apostolic Christian Home in Eureka, IL or Parkinson’s Research Foundation in Sarasota, FL.
WASHINGTON, IL
Kendra L. “Koko” Deters, 53

Kendra L. “Koko” Deters, 53 of Effingham, passed away Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana. Kendra was born September 20, 1969 in San Jose, California, the daughter of Henry K. and Glenda (Merrill) Duckwitz. She married Michael R. “Mike” Deters on November 3, 1999.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Local Sports Results For Friday-Saturday 11/18-11/19

FLORA VS. ALTAMONT (HEARD ON 105.5 JACK FM) SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY VS. 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST VS. 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE. SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART VS. 4 SEED NEOGA. SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S VS. 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN. CLASS...
EFFINGHAM, IL
Madelin Anika Day, 4

Madelin Anika Day, 4 years old, of Mattoon, IL passed away on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, in Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon. Madelin was born on December 20, 2017, in Mattoon, the daughter of Mack Day and Taylor West. Her favorite color was blue. She loved her fuzzy stuffed animals and grandma’s dog Milo. She enjoyed the outdoors whether she was swinging, floating in the pool or just taking in the sunshine.
MATTOON, IL
Lake Land College to Host St. Louis Cardinals Caravan

Lake Land College will host the St. Louis Cardinals Caravan at noon on January 15, 2023 in the Lake Land College Field House. This event gives fans the opportunity to interact with current and former team players for the St. Louis Cardinals baseball team as well as broadcast talents and other familiar faces.
MATTOON, IL
Local Sports Results For Monday November 21st

SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED NORTH CLAY DEFEATED 4 SEED TRI-COUNTY 38-11 SEMIFINALS- 3 SEED MARTINSVILLE DEFEATED 2 SEED OAKLAND LAKE CREST 18-15 SEMIFINALS- 1 SEED PANA SACRED HEART DEFEATED 4 SEED NEOGA 67-2 SEMIFINALS- 2 SEED SIGEL ST. MICHAEL’S DEFEATED 3 SEED DECATUR LUTHERAN 49-9 CLASS 2A. SALT FORK REGIONAL.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Anna M. Sparling, 86

Anna M. Sparling, 86, passed away Friday, November 18, 2022 at her home in Effingham. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00 am Wednesday, November 30, 2022 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Effingham with burial in St. Anthony Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on Tuesday, November 29th at Bauer Funeral Home in Effingham.
EFFINGHAM, IL
Illinois State Police to Conduct Nighttime Enforcement Patrols

Illinois State Police (ISP) District 12 (Interim) Commander, Lieutenant Lance Hinkle, announces the ISP will conduct Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Effingham and Jasper County during December. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations...
JASPER COUNTY, IL
Altamont Falls To Morton In Season Opener 64-53

On Tuesday night Altamont made the 2.5 hour, 288 mile round trip to Morton for the season opener. The Indians saw the season start our well but ended up in the loss column 64-53. Altamont started out the game and the season great, on an 11-0 run to begin the...
ALTAMONT, IL
Nellie Irene Koontz, 84

Nellie Irene Koontz, age 84, of Teutopolis, Illinois, passed away at 6:10 PM – Sunday, November 20, 2022, at Lakeland Rehabilitation and Health Care Center in Effingham, Illinois. Funeral services will be 10:00 AM – Wednesday, November 23, 2022, at United Methodist Church in Montrose, Illinois, with Rev. Tonna...
TEUTOPOLIS, IL

