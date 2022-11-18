Read full article on original website
Manzanita Citizens Express Concern for Incomplete LUBA Response for the Lofts Development
The City of Manzanita met for a regular City Council session on November 9, 2022. During public comment, resident Denise Loffman addressed the mayor with a concern that many public comments hadn’t been properly recorded. “I’m making these comments on behalf of the concerned citizens of Manzanita regarding the...
Manzanita City Council Regular Session Highlights 11/9/2022
The Manzanita City Council held a public hearing for the proposed moratorium on dune grading to improve views. The council reached a consensus in the September meeting to move forward and proceed with finalizing the findings. Attorney Bonnie Miller attended the November council meeting to answer questions about the process. Only one public comment was submitted for the record; Sandy Wood expressed support for the dune grading moratorium. The council unanimously voted to enact a moratorium on new dune grading for views.
TILLAMOOK PEOPLE’S UTILITY DISTRICT BOARD WORKSHOP NOTICE December 13, 2022
The meeting will be held at Tillamook PUD in the Emergency Operations Center located at 1115 Pacific Avenue, Tillamook, OR 97141. The Tillamook People’s Utility District Board of Directors will conduct the following workshop:. •3:00 p.m. – Board Workshop – 2023 TPUD Budget Presentation. Action items include.
Rockaway Beach Holiday Happenings – Rockaway Gets the Season Started – Tree Lighting & More Friday Nov. 25th
Everyone is in the spirit of the Season and Rockaway Beach is ready to light up the town and share the joy! The City of Rockaway Beach and the Rockaway Beach Merchant’s Association invite one and all to kick off the Holiday Season with the city’s Annual Tree Lighting Event This Friday November 25, 2022, 5:45pm-7pm.
Forest Grove faces severe rent burden
One-third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income to their landlord.A third of Forest Grove renters pay more than half of their income on rent, according to a sample of U.S. Census Bureau data from 2022. State law defines a severe rent burden as when at least 25% of renters pay more than 50% of their income on housing costs. Forest Grove is well above that point, the data indicates. "Land is expensive and construction costs are high. Housing production is also a primary factor. The private sector builds the vast majority of homes and those...
Deputy finds tailless cat abandoned in a ditch near McMinnville
On the night of Nov. 14, Sgt. Jacob Herr of the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office reportedly found an abandoned cat with no tail along Hill Road outside of McMinnville, the sheriff’s office stated on social media.
Nov. 23 outstanding warrants
Area law enforcement officers are looking for the following people with outstanding warrants Anyone with information on these individuals may call the Yamhill County Sheriff's Office or its detectives, or the Newberg-Dundee Police Department. The Sheriff's Office Crime Information tip line is 800-577-1707. Newberg police can be reached at 503-538-8321, and Yamhill County detectives can be reached at 503-434-7508. Nov. 23 - Cruz Noe Huitron, 34, is wanted for failure to appear (FTA) on a charge of driving under the influence of intoxicants (DUII). - Justin Elias Hunt, 30, is wanted on an FTA for third-degree escape and...
5 Things You’ve Got to Try at the Oldest Restaurant in Oregon
The Oldest Restaurant in Oregon, Serving Folks Since 1879. Portway Tavern has the honor and prestige of being the oldest bar in Oregon. It is located in Astoria, the oldest city in Oregon. The title of the oldest restaurant, however, goes to Huber’s Cafe, located in Portland. We will discuss if Huber’s Cafe still gives out free turkey sandwiches whenever you purchase drinks at the bar. We’ll also share 5 things you have to try at Oregon’s oldest restaurant and few things you can do in Portland before and after you eat there.
CLATSOP COUNTY: Wildfire Update – Five Fires Under Control
Wildfire update as of 10 a.m. Monday, November 21, 2022. This is the final wildfire update unless there are significant changes. 1. 98 Delta — Approximately 250 acres. The fire stayed within the current footprint. Crews are working on completing fire lines and doing mop up. It is anticipated that the land will be turned back to landowner by end of shift Tuesday, November 22.
Friend remembers victims in Washington Co. double murder
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
ODF: Level 3 evacuations ordered for wind-driven fire in Clatsop County
Level 3 "go now" evacuations have been ordered after escaped burned piles, propelled by east winds, sparked several fires, according to the Oregon Department of Forestry.
Weird, Brown Waves Return to N. Oregon Coast - It's a Good Thing and What Else It Means
(Seaside, Oregon) – Those funky, sometimes disturbing brown waves are back on the north Oregon coast, at least in the Seaside area if not farther north into the Washington coast as well. (Above: brown surf bubbles in Seaside in recent days. Courtesy Seaside Aquarium / Tiffany Boothe) To many...
TILLAMOOK COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE: TCSO needs your help identifying/locating suspect in stolen pickup
For Immediate Release November 21, 2022 – 11:30am *****. “This individual was caught attempting to steal a stock trailer from a location on Miami Foley Rd, at around 7:25 am, on Sunday (November 20, 2022),” said investigating Deputy Chris Rondeau. “When the suspect was contacted by a relative of the owner of the trailer, the suspect claimed he bought the trailer from a guy in Tillamook for $3,000, before quickly leaving the scene.”
These Four Oregon Towns Were Voted Among the Coziest in America
Recently, the website MyDatingAdvisor.com “swept the country to find some of the coziest towns in America for a winter weekend escape”. They were looking for criteria that would help vacationers beat the cold-weather blues with homey indoor warmth and the best places for snuggling and companionship. Coming in at number one on the list is Stockholm, Wisconsin with an index score of 90, but four cozy Oregon towns weren’t far behind.
Officials: 3 dead in Washington County murder-suicide
Officials say that a man shot and killed two people before committing suicide at a home in unincorporated Washington County on Wednesday night.
Dangerous plant pathogen found in Oregon
An invasive plant pathogen that can cause sudden oak death has been detected in Oregon. The pathogen, Phytophthora ramorum, was found at a nursery and botanical garden in Lincoln City. It infects over a hundred plant species, causing lesions and dieback in ornamental flowers. Now, The Oregon Department of Agriculture is surveying locals to prevent further spread. They said cases to date are far from forests, where the pathogen could threaten oak savannas.
Hillsboro mistakenly discharged over 1 billion gallons of water
Officials say customers won't see any disruptions after water was accidentally diverted into the Trask River. The Hillsboro Water Department accidentally diverted more than a billion gallons of water out of the Barney reservoir and into the Trask River last month due to a staff gauge malfunction, city officials say. Thanks to heavy rainfall and forecasts for the rest of fall and winter, officials say there should still be plenty of drinking water to go around in town, and repair costs are expected to be minimal. The error was discovered in October, when Hillsboro staff began investigating why...
Tigard Police confirm they have found a body behind the Tigard Public Library
TIGARD, Ore. — Tigard Police have confirmed that they have found a body behind the Tigard Public Library off Hall Boulevard. Police tell KATU that they will not release any details about the body until an autopsy is performed. Detectives are on the scene investigating. This is a developing...
These are The Top 5 Most Red Neck Cities in Oregon
When you think of the Pacific Northwest as an outsider you probably think, of hipsters, musicians, coffee enthusiasts, and big tech. What you're missing is, "Rednecks". People never believe us when we tell them the PNW is full of them and they're very proud. Let us take you on a...
Congratulations to the Tillamook Cheesemakers Football team – advancing to the 2022 OSAA 4A State Championship game, Sat. Nov. 26
The resilient Mooks would force six turnovers in their semifinalmatch and outlast the La Grande Tigers at a neutral site in Gresham (Sam Barlow High School) last Saturday evening, November 19th. Sam Diaz, a senior on the Mooks defensive line, began padding his stats early – as he would force...
