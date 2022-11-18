ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Abbott: COVID-19 vaccine mandates for students prohibited

By Julianna Russ
KLST/KSAN
KLST/KSAN
 6 days ago

AUSTIN (KXAN) – On Thursday, Gov. Greg Abbott today directed the Texas Education Agency and Texas school superintendents that the COVID-19 vaccine cannot be mandated as part of school entry requirements.

“In letters to TEA Commissioner Mike Morath and school superintendents statewide, the Governor explains that his Executive Order GA-39 , issued on August 25, 2021, allows Texas parents to opt-out of the COVID-19 vaccine for their children and further empowers parents to be the primary decision-makers in their children’s health care,” Abbott said.

The governor said although the recent CDC recommendations do not create a federal vaccine mandate, many schools rely on CDC guidance to craft school entry requirements for students.

