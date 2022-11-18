ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Stereogum

Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her

Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Indy100

Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster

Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Business Insider

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle

Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
Outsider.com

Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand

The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Boston 25 News WFXT

Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and fans over ticket debacle

Ticketmaster has issued a formal apology to Taylor Swift and her fans over the disaster in ticket sales that were experienced this week. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened,” Ticketmaster wrote on their Twitter account.
Popculture

Taylor Swift Doesn't Mince Words in Statement About Ticketmaster Fiasco

Taylor Swift is just as upset as fans following the botched presale for her upcoming The Eras tour. A day after Tickmaster announced that public on-sale was canceled due to "high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory," and after fans complained od hours-long queues and errors during the presale period, Swift broke her silence Friday morning, and she didn't hold back, calling the ordeal "excruciating."
NPR

Ticket scalpers and the Taylor Swift fiasco (Encore)

Note: this episode originally ran in November 2021. If you were lucky enough to win the Ticketmaster lottery for Taylor Swift tour tickets: screw you, but congratulations. For everyone else, options to attend one of the shows are dwindling–and with tickets selling for as much as $28,000 on the resale market, buying scalped tickets is looking tough to swallow.

