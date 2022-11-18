Read full article on original website
Related
A woman says she waited in line for Taylor Swift tickets for 8 hours and was charged 14 times for tickets she never purchased — freezing and overdrafting her account with almost $9,000 in charges
"So now my bank accounts (happened on multiple cards) are frozen, I'm broke, it overdrafted my accounts, and I did NOT get tickets," she wrote.
Meet a Taylor Swift fan who bought 6 $500 tickets for herself and her friends and plans to buy even more
Kasey Reiter took two days off of work and spent more than 13 hours on Ticketmaster trying to snag the coveted tickets, she told Insider.
Taylor Swift says it 'really pisses me off' that her fans 'feel like they went through several bear attacks' trying to get Eras Tour tickets from Ticketmaster
On Thursday, Ticketmaster announced that the general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour would be canceled after they oversold presale tickets.
Stereogum
Live Nation On Taylor Swift Ticket Debacle: She’s The Problem, It’s Her
Ticketmaster crashed and queues lasted for hours when tickets for Taylor Swift’s stadium tour went on sale Tuesday. This led to lots of angry Swifties and calls from various lawmakers to break up Ticketmaster and investigate the merger between the ticketing platform and concert promoter Live Nation. Now Live Nation has responded.
Taylor Swift just dropped the hammer on Ticketmaster
Taylor Swift has addressed the dramatic fiasco that unfolded this week between Swifties and Ticketmaster - and she's pointing the finger. On Friday, Swift, 32, released a statement via her Instagram Story."It goes without saying that I'm extremely protective of my fans," Swift began her statement. "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties." Her statement comes after fans pressured both Swift and Ticketmaster to remedy the situation that caused millions of fans to miss out on tickets to Swift's Eras Tour. She explained that it was "excruciating" for her to "watch mistakes...
Bruce Springsteen Responds to $5,000 Ticket Prices: “Any Complaints on the Way Out, You Can Have Your Money Back”
Several months after Ticketmaster employed “dynamic pricing,” resulting in some tickets reaching as high as $5,000 apiece, Bruce Springsteen has addressed the controversial surge in ticket pricing around his upcoming 2023 tour with the E Street Band. “What I do is a very simple thing,” Springsteen told Rolling...
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tells pissed-off Swifties to demand the Justice Department break up Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift tickets debacle
Ticketmaster cancelled its general sale for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour on Thursday, prompting outcry. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged fans to "take action" on the "Ticketmaster monopoly." Lawmakers have previously called for the Justice Department to investigated the company. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez urged Taylor Swift fans to tell the Department of...
Taylor Swift speaks out after Ticketmaster cancels her tour's general ticket sale: 'It pisses me off'
Taylor Swift said her team repeatedly asked Ticketmaster "if they could handle this kind of demand" after her tour's general ticket sale was canceled.
wegotthiscovered.com
Swifties call for Department of Justice to destroy Ticketmaster after Taylor Swift’s touring announcement
Mere hours after Taylor Swift announced she was going back on the road for her sixth concert tour, officially titled The Eras Tour, the internet erupted with complaints from fans trying to snag presale tickets on Ticketmaster after the site all but crashed upon impact. Long considered the world’s largest...
Taylor Swift angry for fans in Ticketmaster meltdown
Swifties, your girl has spoke on the Ticketmaster meltdown
Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco
The DOJ is investigating Ticketmaster’s parent company, Live Nation, for its snafu regarding ticket sales for Taylor Swift’s “Eras” tour.... The post Justice Department Reportedly Investigating Taylor Swift Ticketmaster Fiasco appeared first on Outsider.
What could you buy for the price of a ticket to see Taylor Swift
The general sale for Taylor Swift tickets has been canceled by Ticketmaster, and on the secondary market, it can get quite expensive. Here are three other ways you could spend your money instead of being front row center for The Eras Tour.
Taylor Swift’s Ticket Promoter Now Pointing The Finger After Getting Asked About Ticketmaster Use
A ticket promoter for Taylor Swift pointed the finger elsewhere after being criticized for using Ticketmaster for the singer's Era's tour.
Taylor Swift Fans Crash Ticketmaster Site With Huge Demand
The Swifties are not happy with Ticketmaster as Taylor Swift fans flocked to the ticket giant only to be met with a crashed site. You would think that in the year 2022, a site like Ticketmaster would have the ability to hold up against mass rushes like this. However, those Swifties are a different breed.
Ticketmaster apologizes to Taylor Swift and fans over ticket debacle
Ticketmaster has issued a formal apology to Taylor Swift and her fans over the disaster in ticket sales that were experienced this week. “We want to apologize to Taylor and all of her fans – especially those who had a terrible experience trying to purchase tickets. Next, we feel we owe it to everyone to share some information to help explain what happened,” Ticketmaster wrote on their Twitter account.
Ticketmaster Cancels Public Sale for Taylor Swift Tickets Because It Already Sold Them All
Ticketmaster announced Thursday that it is canceling Friday’s Taylor Swift Eras Tour public sale, stating that the vast majority of tickets were sold during presales and that not enough tickets remained to do a public sale. “Due to extraordinarily high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory...
Ticketmaster responds to 'unprecedented' ticket sales for Taylor Swift tour
Ticket sales company Ticketmaster responded Saturday to the outrage surrounding its handling of Taylor Swift's next tour.
Tickets still available for Taylor Swift Laser Show in NJ
Were you one of the not-so-lucky ones that couldn’t get your hands on some Taylor Swift tickets?. What’s better than nothing at all is a Taylor Swift Laser Show coming to Jersey City and, as of now, you can actually buy tickets for it, but spots are starting to sell out. Does that surprise you?
Popculture
Taylor Swift Doesn't Mince Words in Statement About Ticketmaster Fiasco
Taylor Swift is just as upset as fans following the botched presale for her upcoming The Eras tour. A day after Tickmaster announced that public on-sale was canceled due to "high demands on ticketing systems and insufficient remaining ticket inventory," and after fans complained od hours-long queues and errors during the presale period, Swift broke her silence Friday morning, and she didn't hold back, calling the ordeal "excruciating."
NPR
Ticket scalpers and the Taylor Swift fiasco (Encore)
Note: this episode originally ran in November 2021. If you were lucky enough to win the Ticketmaster lottery for Taylor Swift tour tickets: screw you, but congratulations. For everyone else, options to attend one of the shows are dwindling–and with tickets selling for as much as $28,000 on the resale market, buying scalped tickets is looking tough to swallow.
