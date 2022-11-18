Read full article on original website
Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State
No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
Kansas State at Cayman Islands Classic: How to watch, TV channel, tipoff time, game odds
Kansas State (3-0) will make its first trip out of the continental U.S. since 2018, as the Wildcats travel to George Town, Grand Cayman, Cayman?Islands to compete in the fourth annual Cayman Islands Classic at The John Gray?Gymnasium from Monday-Wednesday, Nov. 21-23. The Islands are in the western Caribbean about an hour away from Miami.
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
Second-year Alabama CB Khyree Jackson suspended, Nick Saban says
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama cornerback Khyree Jackson hasn’t played the last two weeks. After appearing in the first nine games of the 2022 season, including a start at Texas in Week 2, Jackson did not travel to Ole Miss and was not spotted on the sidelined against Austin Peay.
Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports
Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
Everything Jonathan Smith Said About the Oregon Ducks and the Rivalry Game
Oregon State head football coach Jonathan Smith met with the media Monday afternoon to recap the Beavers’ 31-7 win at Arizona State and to look ahead to Saturday’s matchup against Oregon. Takeaways from the Arizona State recap and other notes are available at BeaverBlitz, the video can be...
Lanning provides injury updates heading into rivalry week against No. 22 Oregon State
Oregon is certainly not the only team dealing with the injury bug as the regular season draws to a close. Still, many main players remain questionable as the Ducks head to Corvallis this weekend. Starting center Alex Forsyth did not dress for last weekend's matchup against Utah. Fellow offensive linemen...
Mississippi State football: Mike Leach's future questioned by Paul Finebaum if Bulldogs cannot win Egg Bowl
Mike Leach is only in his third year as Mississippi State football's head coach, but Paul Finebaum does not believe Leach's future in Starkville is as secure as it may appear. Finebaum warned of the dangers Leach faces should the Bulldogs fail to beat in-state rival Ole Miss in this year's Egg Bowl — Leach is 0-2 in that game thus far — and Finebaum might just be reading the tea leaves regarding another rumor floating around the SEC.
Iowa Basketball Recruiting Notebook: The latest 2024 talk
---- - I've been able to confirm the report that Washington (DC) St. John's 2024 four-star forward Donnie Freeman is planning to make his decision in December. The Hawkeyes are one of the schools that have gotten an official visit from him this fall, while Texas is also in the mix for him, along with LSU.
What Saban said and what (we think) it means: Monday
Reviewing some comments and an attempt at reading between the lines following Alabama head coach Nick Saban's latest press conference. Saban on : "I think Cadillac Williams has done a really, really good job. They've played really well these last three games. They run the ball effectively. They've got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback's a very athletic player who can run and throw. [Tank Bigsby] is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen Pappoe] is a really good inside backer. [Derick Hall] is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They're very good on special teams.”
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday
Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TCU HC Sonny Dykes updates injury status of key players
TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly presser as the Frogs close out the 2022 regular season at home against Iowa State on Saturday. The biggest question for the Frogs heading into Saturday’s game is the availability of some of their key players. Last week against Baylor, the Frogs mounted a big comeback on offense and were able to beat the Bears 29-28 as time expired with a 40-yard field goal from Griffin Kell.
Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0
Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
Rewind: Kansas State 61, LSU 59
Six games into the Jerome Tang era, and the Kansas State Wildcats bring home hardware from the Cayman Islands. Improbably, K-State rallied from a 12-point deficit and charged like a renegade hurricane through the Caribbean islands. Keyontae Johnson’s midrange jumper popped the nylon with :01 on the shot clock for...
Louisville, Kenny Payne questioned after horrid offensive showing against Texas Tech as Cardinals fall to 0-5
Louisville basketball struggled mightily on offense in the Maui Invitational against No. 21 Texas Tech, losing 70-38 to move to 0-5 under first-year head coach Kenny Payne. The Cardinals shot 11-of-49 (22.4%) from the field and had 18 turnovers. Their leading scorer was forward Jae'Lyn Withers, who had just seven points.
Latest rumblings on Colorado's search for its 28th full-time head football coach
With Colorado's search for its next head football coach entering the latter stages, we provide the latest rumblings in regards to the Buffaloes' top candidates for the opening. Click below...
What They're Saying: Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning on Oregon State and the Rivalry Game
Coaches across the college football nation hold press conferences early in every game week to recap their previous contests, look ahead to their upcoming matchups, and provide various tidbits of news from within their programs. Oregon head coach Dan Lanning fielded questions regarding Oregon State in his Monday presser, and...
Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams
Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
TCU, Sonny Dykes are putting these recruits on flip watch
247Sports Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong and 247Sports recruiting analyst Andrew Ivins look at the big names TCU is looking to flip and add to their 2023 recruiting class.
