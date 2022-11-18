ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Updated betting odds for No. 10 Oregon vs. No. 22 Oregon State

No. 10 Oregon (9-2, 7-1) knocked off Utah last week at home and will head north up I-5 to Corvallis and take on No. 22 Oregon State (8-3, 5-3) as a 3.5-point road favorite. Oregon rebounded at home against Utah in a dramatic and thrilling 20-17 win behind its defensive performance. Heading into the night, Oregon's defense was put into question as Washington, and Michael Penix Jr. threw for over 400 yards with two touchdowns going for more than 60 yards.
CORVALLIS, OR
Will Anderson, Bryce Young asked about opting out of bowl game

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Will Alabama’s best players play in its bowl game next month?. To kick off Auburn game week, both Will Anderson and Bryce Young, two of the top players in the country that are expected to be top-10 NFL draft picks in April, were asked if they planned to opt out of whatever bowl the Crimson Tide (9-2, 5-2 SEC) will play in in late December.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Nebraska coaching search turns to Lance Leipold, Kalen DeBoer if Matt Rhule indeed withdrew name: CBS Sports

Nebraska's coaching search remains ongoing more than two months since the Huskers fired Scott Frost, and Matt Rhule has been reported on as a top candidate. However, the former Carolina Panthers head coach appears to have removed his name from consideration. Echoing what Husker247 reported Sunday for VIP members, CBS Sports' Dennis Dodd wrote Tuesday that "the word from several sources" was Rhule turned down Nebraska. Dodd then questioned if Lance Leipold of Kansas would be the top choice before adding that Washington's Kalen DeBoer is "another name to watch."
LINCOLN, NE
Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm singles out Ohio State for Big Ten recruiting rule change

Purdue football coach Jeff Brohm and the Boilermakers gave themselves a shot in the Big Ten West Division with a 17-9 win over Northwestern. With a Purdue win and an Iowa to Nebraska loss later in the week, Purdue wins the B1G West and heads to Indianapolis for the conference championship game against Michigan or Ohio State from the East Division. However, the week after the regular season would look a little different without a 13th game to prepare for, until a bowl game, for Brohm and company. Should Purdue not make it to Indianapolis, Brohm wants to hit the road recruiting ahead of the team’s potential bowl game and the 2023 campaign.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Mississippi State football: Mike Leach's future questioned by Paul Finebaum if Bulldogs cannot win Egg Bowl

Mike Leach is only in his third year as Mississippi State football's head coach, but Paul Finebaum does not believe Leach's future in Starkville is as secure as it may appear. Finebaum warned of the dangers Leach faces should the Bulldogs fail to beat in-state rival Ole Miss in this year's Egg Bowl — Leach is 0-2 in that game thus far — and Finebaum might just be reading the tea leaves regarding another rumor floating around the SEC.
STARKVILLE, MS
Iowa Basketball Recruiting Notebook: The latest 2024 talk

---- - I've been able to confirm the report that Washington (DC) St. John's 2024 four-star forward Donnie Freeman is planning to make his decision in December. The Hawkeyes are one of the schools that have gotten an official visit from him this fall, while Texas is also in the mix for him, along with LSU.
AMES, IA
What Saban said and what (we think) it means: Monday

Reviewing some comments and an attempt at reading between the lines following Alabama head coach Nick Saban's latest press conference. Saban on : "I think Cadillac Williams has done a really, really good job. They've played really well these last three games. They run the ball effectively. They've got a lot of diversity on offense. Their quarterback's a very athletic player who can run and throw. [Tank Bigsby] is one of the better backs in the SEC. Their defense is very, very aggressive. [Owen Pappoe] is a really good inside backer. [Derick Hall] is a really good rusher, creates a lot of negative plays. They're very good on special teams.”
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Transfer Portal: Five intriguing entries from Tuesday

Tuesday proved to be another active day in the Transfer Portal, and we still haven’t even reached Thanksgiving. It’s a glimpse of what’s to come when the FBS transfer window opens on Dec. 5. The activity from Tuesday was particularly pronounced among skill players. A pair of...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
TCU HC Sonny Dykes updates injury status of key players

TCU head coach Sonny Dykes met with the media on Tuesday for his weekly presser as the Frogs close out the 2022 regular season at home against Iowa State on Saturday. The biggest question for the Frogs heading into Saturday’s game is the availability of some of their key players. Last week against Baylor, the Frogs mounted a big comeback on offense and were able to beat the Bears 29-28 as time expired with a 40-yard field goal from Griffin Kell.
FORT WORTH, TX
Arizona State Sun Devils Coaching Hot Board 6.0

Arizona State is in the process of searching for its next head football coach following the dismissal of Herm Edwards after just three games in his fifth season in Tempe. Ray Anderson, the school's vice president for athletics, said that the Sun Devils could consider different types of candidates than in the past in order to keep pace with the rapidly evolving world of college football.
TEMPE, AZ
Rewind: Kansas State 61, LSU 59

Six games into the Jerome Tang era, and the Kansas State Wildcats bring home hardware from the Cayman Islands. Improbably, K-State rallied from a 12-point deficit and charged like a renegade hurricane through the Caribbean islands. Keyontae Johnson’s midrange jumper popped the nylon with :01 on the shot clock for...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Watch: Al Golden On USC Quarterback Caleb Williams

Al Golden talked about USC quarterback Caleb Williams's attributes and decision-making ability. Golden was also asked about what a shutout does for a team, and he responded, “there are no bonus points, and here comes the next challenge.”. The Irish Illustrated videos are sponsored by:. Travel with Irish Illustrated!
LOS ANGELES, CA
