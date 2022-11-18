Read full article on original website
wevv.com
Feed Evansville holding community food share at Hartke Pool
Officials with community group Feed Evansville announced a last-minute food share event on Wednesday. The announcement from Feed Evansville says the food distribution event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartke Pool. Feed Evansville says there will be a limit of one food box per vehicle...
WTVW
Positive social change backed by Warrick County grants
WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — In a push to create more positive social change, the Women’s Fund of Warrick County had awarded $28,000 in grants to four local service organization. These four are known to address current needs within the community. This year’s grant recipients are:. •...
wevv.com
Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st annual 'Gobbler Gathering' happening Tuesday
The Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st "Gobbler Gathering" event is kicking off in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. The annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway for Tri-State families is happening at the Old National Events Plaza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with distribution services being held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
Exclusive New Club in Downtown Evansville Delays Launch Party Until 2023
If you haven't visited Downtown Evansville in a while, you are really missing out. In addition to the packed calendar of events, there have been eleven new businesses open this year. Get Ready for a New Lounge Experience. If you like to go out after work, but you feel like...
wevv.com
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field
There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
14news.com
Business’ ban together to bring free Thanksgiving meals to Evansville families
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville’s own ‘Sauced’ Italian restaurant is hosting a free Thanksgiving buffet. Walton’s Smokehouse and Southern Kitchen is one of the nine sponsoring businesses donating food. Smokehouse Manager, Cassandra Davis, says businesses in the area help one another whenever they can. “I’ve learned...
wevv.com
American Red Cross 'Give Thanks, Give Life' Blood Drive underway in Evansville
The American Red Cross's "Give Thanks, Give Life" Blood Drive is underway in Evansville on Monday. The blood drive is happening until 7 p.m. on Monday at the American Red Cross office located at 29 S. Stockwell Rd. in Evansville. The Red Cross urges community members to come out and...
Meet the Dogs Available for Warrick Humane Society Friendsgiving
Last year, we decided to host a friend over for Thanksgiving. Acer got to go to my mom's house for Thanksgiving and have plenty of walks and snuggles (and even a bath) at our house. He had a great time. We couldn't adopt him but we did give the shelter staff a break on Thanksgiving.
14news.com
Henderson City Council approves lease of Jefferson Elementary School
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the lease of the old Jefferson Elementary School to the police department Tuesday. Police Chief Sean McKinney presented his reasons for the school’s usefulness to the city commissioners. Officials say the main purpose of having this building active school shooter training.
wevv.com
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro
The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
wevv.com
Support the local economy on 'Small Business Saturday'
Small businesses are the backbone of the community, and an upcoming event puts them in the spotlight this weekend. “Small business Saturday has been our biggest sales day of the entire year...it's a wonderful day to see how the community comes out to support our local small businesses,” said Mary Allen, owner of Sixth and Zero.
OPD alerts people to scam impersonating its agency
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD. Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to […]
Why is This Evansville Police Officer Choosing to be Homeless for 48 Hours?
Thirteen community leaders and volunteers will literally walk in the shoes of our homeless population in Evansville for 48 hours. This is the second year of the homeless experiment. Each person will be given a backstory and challenges much like people living on the streets of Evansville face every day.
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
wevv.com
Kentucky State Police hosting 'Cram the Cruiser' food drive in Ohio County
Members of the Kentucky State Police are planning to collect food for a good cause. KSP Post 16 will be hosting a "Cram the Cruiser" food drive event in Ohio County on Friday, Dec. 2. The food collection event will happen from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Walmart...
wevv.com
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving
Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
buildingindiana.com
Engineering Material Firm Invests in Evansville
DSM Engineering Materials celebrated the opening of its newly upgraded and expanded Evansville, Indiana (USA), facility. The investment, which has resulted in significant technology – and sustainability-focused improvements, will help DSM Engineering Materials to meet growing demand for next-generation high-performance polymers used in a wide range of end-applications and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.
wevv.com
How to avoid clogged sewer pipes during the holidays
Evansville utility officials are sharing some tips on how to avoid clogged sewer pipes during the holiday season. While cooking a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast is a part of holiday celebrations for many, officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say what's left over can cause a headache. When greasy...
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection
The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
14news.com
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
