Evansville, IN

Feed Evansville holding community food share at Hartke Pool

Officials with community group Feed Evansville announced a last-minute food share event on Wednesday. The announcement from Feed Evansville says the food distribution event will happen from noon to 4 p.m. on Wednesday at Hartke Pool. Feed Evansville says there will be a limit of one food box per vehicle...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Positive social change backed by Warrick County grants

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WEHT) — In a push to create more positive social change, the Women’s Fund of Warrick County had awarded $28,000 in grants to four local service organization. These four are known to address current needs within the community. This year’s grant recipients are:. •...
WARRICK COUNTY, IN
Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st annual 'Gobbler Gathering' happening Tuesday

The Evansville Rescue Mission's 101st "Gobbler Gathering" event is kicking off in Evansville, Indiana on Tuesday. The annual Thanksgiving food basket giveaway for Tri-State families is happening at the Old National Events Plaza from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., with distribution services being held at 10 a.m., noon, 2 p.m., 4 p.m., and 6 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, IN
Tri-State Food Bank holding another food giveaway at Bosse Field

There's another mobile food distribution event scheduled to happen at Bosse Field in Evansville, Indiana. Officials with Tri-State Food Bank say they'll be hosting the food giveaway on Wednesday, Nov. 23. The food distribution will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., or until boxes run out. The local nonprofit...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Henderson City Council approves lease of Jefferson Elementary School

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson City Commissioners approved the lease of the old Jefferson Elementary School to the police department Tuesday. Police Chief Sean McKinney presented his reasons for the school’s usefulness to the city commissioners. Officials say the main purpose of having this building active school shooter training.
HENDERSON, KY
'Drive By for a Pie' event held for first responders in Owensboro

The Owensboro Community is showing appreciation for first responders ahead of Thanksgiving. Cedarhurst of Owensboro will be handing out pies for families to enjoy. First responders are invited to drive through and take home a pie from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, November 22nd. The event will take place...
OWENSBORO, KY
Support the local economy on 'Small Business Saturday'

Small businesses are the backbone of the community, and an upcoming event puts them in the spotlight this weekend. “Small business Saturday has been our biggest sales day of the entire year...it's a wonderful day to see how the community comes out to support our local small businesses,” said Mary Allen, owner of Sixth and Zero.
EVANSVILLE, IN
OPD alerts people to scam impersonating its agency

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD. Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to […]
OWENSBORO, KY
Afternoon with Santa called off after ‘difficult decision’

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) — An inaugural Christmas event in Newburgh has been cancelled nearly a month before it was set to take place. The Warrick Parks Foundation says their board of directors made the difficult decision to cancel ‘An Afternoon with Santa’, which was originally scheduled for December 11. “With this being our first year […]
NEWBURGH, IN
Tri-State trash pickup services adjusting their schedules ahead of Thanksgiving

Several Kentucky trash services are switching their pickup dates for Thanksgiving week. In Henderson trash collections on Thursday and Friday have been shifted to Tuesday and Wednesday. In Owensboro Thursday services will be pushed to Friday, with the normal Friday service moved to Saturday. For customers in Madisonville, any Thursday...
OWENSBORO, KY
Engineering Material Firm Invests in Evansville

DSM Engineering Materials celebrated the opening of its newly upgraded and expanded Evansville, Indiana (USA), facility. The investment, which has resulted in significant technology – and sustainability-focused improvements, will help DSM Engineering Materials to meet growing demand for next-generation high-performance polymers used in a wide range of end-applications and will help drive the shift to a low-carbon, circular economy.
EVANSVILLE, IN
How to avoid clogged sewer pipes during the holidays

Evansville utility officials are sharing some tips on how to avoid clogged sewer pipes during the holiday season. While cooking a Thanksgiving or Christmas feast is a part of holiday celebrations for many, officials with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility say what's left over can cause a headache. When greasy...
EVANSVILLE, IN
Roundabout planned for busy Jasper intersection

The Indiana Department of Transportation has included plans to install a roundabout at a busy Jasper intersection on State Road 56. According to INDOT Vincennes District Public Relations Director Gary Brian, the state has the installation of the roundabout at the intersection of State Road 56 and County Road 350 W, which is currently a caution light near Buschkoetter’s Lawn Care and Nursery, planned for the fourth quarter of 2026.
JASPER, IN
Family provides update on Evansville juvenile who was shot in the head

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Family members describe Landon Heck as a normal, happy-go-lucky 15-year-old who loves basketball and has a big heart. Since he was young, he’s been close with his grandparents, which is what makes a phone call like the one Dena and Tim Rowans received that much harder to fathom.
EVANSVILLE, IN

