LAITY CONCEDES RACE FOR HOUSE DISTRICT 32; Thanks Supporters for Hard-fought Campaign and Commitment to Positive Elections.

tillamookcountypioneer.net
TILLAMOOK SCHOOL DISTRICT #9: Special Board Meeting Mon. Nov. 21st to Appoint Interim Superintendent
TSD9 Board of Directors will hold a Special Board Meeting on Monday, November 21, 2022, 5:00 p.m. in the Board Room at the district office. There is a Zoom option for those wishing to attend virtually. TILLAMOOK SCHOOL DISTRICT #9 BOARD OF DIRECTORS. Special Board Meeting – Nov. 21, 22...
canbyfirst.com
City Councilor Sarah Spoon to Resign Midway Through Term
Canby City Councilor Sarah Spoon will resign midway through her second term in office, she announced Wednesday night. She made the surprise announcement during this week’s regular City Council meeting, saying that she has been “incredibly honored” to have been elected twice to represent the community, but that recent career advancements have made it difficult to juggle her various roles.
Kotek's new challenge: From legislator to chief executive
Most recent Oregon governors have had experience as public executives; homelessness is a priority for her.As speaker of the Oregon House, Tina Kotek helped direct millions in the state budget to housing and homelessness, and mental health and addiction treatment — and also drive legislation. As governor starting Jan. 9, Kotek will be responsible for making sure the money gets spent in the right places and the policies are carried out. ""It is a big transition from developing the policy and raising the money to making things happen," Ed Blackburn says. "Sometimes it's not as much fun to make things...
focushillsboro.com
How The Salem Legislature Is Developing After The Election
Salem Legislature: Democrats will have weaker majorities and a new governor at the outset of the 2023 legislative session. Republicans feel let down. Democrat from Portland and former House Speaker Tina Kotek is the new governor. Although the GOP is still in the minority in both the House and the Senate, their situation has changed from the previous four years, when Democrats were able to pass the majority of legislation without compromising or occasionally even talking with Republicans.
Homeless vote in Portland, Oregon, delayed in angry meeting
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — City Council members in Portland, Oregon, pushed back a vote on a disputed budget measure that would finance the construction of designated camping areas for homeless people after residents expressed strong opposition during public testimony. Mayor Ted Wheeler has proposed allocating $27 million of the city’s budget to build a network of large, outdoor sites where homeless people would be allowed to camp. A camping ban would phase in once six designated camping areas have been built over 18 months. “It’s going to take commitment from all of us to do the hard work that lies ahead,” Wheeler said during Thursday’s meeting. “These allocations are a down payment on that work.” The $27 million would help launch the first three campsites, with nearly half going toward their operational costs for the remainder of the fiscal year. About $4 million of it would be directed to the sites’ preparation and construction.
STREET LIVES: Mark Moseley, water spiller
Homeless Portland man now has an unorthodox way to raise cash, having gone from Intel to tech startup to street Mark Moseley was sitting outside Safeway on Northwest 13th Avenue on a cold November morning, emptying fresh bottles of mineral water onto the sidewalk. He buys 12 packs of bottled water using his SNAP card (aka food stamps), which he gets because he is low-income and lives in the Doreen's Place homeless shelter. He spends $4 a 12-pack, plus $2.40 in bottle deposits. He pours the water out and takes the bottles back to get the $2.40 in cash...
kptv.com
Wheeler closes chamber to public after tense testimony on homelessness funding vote
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Public testimony during Thursday’s Portland City Council meeting became so heated the meeting had to move virtual mid-way through. The clash was over a $27 million funding proposal by Mayor Ted Wheeler to speed up a plan to ban camping in Portland and set up six sanctioned campsites.
Oregon Secretary of State announces the next kid governor
Oregon Secretary of State, Shemia Fagan, visited the Sherwood school to congratulate new kid governor Lea Andrus in person.
Sauvie Island Bridge to be renamed for island’s Native American communities
PORTLAND, Oregon — Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve a resolution to rename the Sauvie Island Bridge to honor the island’s Native American communities and history on Thursday. The resolution was recommended by the Advisory Committee on Sustainability & Innovation (ACSI). Chinook Indians were the...
opb.org
Outgoing Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty reflects on Portland election results
In a council race was dominated by concerns over homelessness and crime, two issues that polls show were top of mind for Portlanders, voters decided not to reelect Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, instead choosing Rene Gonzalez. Hardesty joined OPB’s “Think Out Loud” on Friday to share her take on the election — and the direction she thinks the city is headed.
opb.org
Facing defeat, Joe Kent campaign looks to ‘cure’ challenged ballots
Two days after Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and numerous media outlets declared her Southwest Washington’s next congressperson, Republican Joe Kent remains searching for any last-minute votes to reverse his fortunes. Kent has not conceded. On Saturday, he declared multiple newspapers’ declarations for Gluesenkamp Perez “irrelevant” and “another narrative designed...
WWEEK
Not All the Winners and Losers of Oregon’s Election Were on the Ballot
Nov. 8 was a day of reckoning for many Oregonians—and not just those whose names appeared on the ballot. Here are the people and movements that got a boost from election results, or saw their fortunes crater. WINNERS. Politicians in exile. Voters’ approval of city charter reform, including four...
KXL
Does the rule of law still apply in Oregon and Washington?
Multnomah County Circuit Court Judge Eric L. Dahlin ruled that left-wing journalist John Hacker was not guilty of third-degree robbery in a May 2019 altercation with right-wing author Andy Ngo. The dispute took place in a Northeast Portland gym where both men were members, and Ngo accused Hacker, 38, of dumping an unknown liquid on his head, hitting him and stealing his phone. Hacker said he was trying to stop Ngo from filming him. For more information, Lars speaks with Andy Ngo, the victim, who is an independent journalist, and author of the new book “Unmasked: Inside Antifa’s Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy.”
PLANetizen
‘Dignity Village’ Threatened by Anti-Camping Law
An article by Roshan Abraham in Next City describes the self-governed, city-sanctioned Portland community of Dignity Village, a village that was created more than twenty years ago in response to a growing homelessness crisis. The article outlines the history of the village and the ways that it has remained resilient...
Milwaukie resident: What is wrong with Oregon voters?
Jeff Molinari: We need to remind our state legislators and our governor that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge.Once again Oregon voters elect more of the same. Record high gas prices, record high grocery prices, the price of a Thanksgiving turkey is up 23%. What we need in Oregon is a new election. Kate Brown is rated the worst governor in the U.S. With a Democratic majority in our state legislature, electing Tina Kotek just gives us more of the same. Out of 50 states, Oregon's education system is ranked 47th. So why do Oregon voters keep electing more of the same? Democrats blame Republicans for the things they themselves are doing. Remember Democrats have been in control of our state since 1982. So why do Oregon voters keep buying into their lies? We need to remind our state legislators, our governor, governor-elect, secretary of state and our attorney general that the people who pay their salaries are the ones in charge. Jeff Molinari Milwaukie {loadposition sub-article-01}
Forestry Experts Shed Light on ‘Unusual’ Wildfire Activity in Northwest US
In most regions across the Unites States, wildfire season typically runs from April and May through the end of October. However, despite that Thanksgiving is less than a week away and we are rapidly approaching the end of November, areas across the northwestern regions of the country are still experiencing serious wildfire danger. As crews work to put out blazes currently burning in states including Oregon and Washington, forestry experts have begun to shed light on the “unusual” wildfire activity.
multco.us
Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaim Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance
The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners proclaimed Sunday, Nov. 20, as Transgender Day of Remembrance in Multnomah County. The annual event was started in 1999 by transgender advocate Gwendolyn Ann Smith as a vigil to honor the memory of Rita Hester, a transgender woman who was brutally killed in 1998. Since then, Transgender Day of Remembrance has been embraced as an opportunity to remember transgender and gender non-conforming people killed by anti-trans violence.
Oregon elects youngest-ever state senator, Wlnsvey Campos
Oregon elected its youngest-ever state senator Tuesday when voters elevated state Rep. Wlnsvey Campos, D-Aloha, to represent Senate District 18. And this is the second time Campos – whose first name is pronounced “WINS-vay” – has achieved a political milestone related to age. She was elected...
Sheriff, others sue to block new Oregon gun restrictions
Sherman County Sheriff Brad Lohrey filed a federal lawsuit to prevent voter-approved firearm restrictions from taking effect Friday.
Two Wildfires Reported in Clatsop County
Smoke is visible from two wildland fires that are currently being worked by the Oregon Department of Forestry in Clatsop County. There are no evacuation orders in place. One fire is about two miles northwest of Saddle Mountain State Natural Area near Saddle Mountain Road.The second fire is about six miles southeast of Jewell, near the Clatsop and Columbia counties’ border, between Ginger, Stanley, and Selder Creeks. Clatsop County Emergency Management and Public Health are closely monitoring air quality levels and will provide updates to the public as needed. For more information, visit the Oregon Dept. of Forestry website.
