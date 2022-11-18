The thin swift of a new moon rises through cirrus. Sunlight on the last leaf flashes oak-gold, bracken-rust. Many birches are fiery yellow, but some of the older trees are already stark against the sky. In the black-veined architecture of silver birches, Betula pendula, there are curious structures. They look like pubic tufts or birds’ nests, or what happens if birds and their nests become one thing.

