ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Navassa, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Brunswick County named one of 10 Centers for Election Excellence

BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has been named as one of 10 finalists recognized as a 2023 Center for Election Excellence by the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. Per a county release, this will give the county the ability to join with a bipartisan group of election officials from across the nation to discuss and hone their skills. The other centers in the inaugural cohort are:
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC
WECT

Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
WITN

Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
GOLDSBORO, NC
WECT

Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child

TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
TABOR CITY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Search for manager begins; Davis back on ABC board

Southport’s search for a new city manager didn’t end with the hiring of Bonnie Therrien last month. When Therrien replaced former city manager Gordon Hargrove at the end of October, she was only hired on an interim basis. The Southport Board of Aldermen approved Therrien’s contract at its Nov. 10 meeting, but its terms are only for three to six months and not viewed as permanent.
SOUTHPORT, NC
iheart.com

Charges Dropped Against Former Deputy In 2018 Drowning Incident

(Horry County, SC)-- Charges are being dropped against a former Horry County deputy. Joshua Bishop is one of two deputies who were transporting two mental health patients in a transport van in 2018 when it was swept away by floodwaters during Hurricane Florence, leading to both women drowning. Bishop had...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WECT

Wilmington man charged with arson, attempted murder

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man faces attempted murder, arson and animal cruelty charges after officers responded to a home on S. 8th Street early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker II, 40, has been charged with attempted murder, second degree arson, animal cruelty, and interfere with emergency communications. Officers responded...
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Stein honors two Wilmington residents with Dogwood Awards

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein honored two Wilmington residents with the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians “who help make their communities safer, stronger and better.”. Earning the honor were Wilmington Fire Department Chief J. Steve Mason and North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director...
WILMINGTON, NC
columbuscountynews.com

More Charges Filed in Land Fraud Case

Another man has been arrested for a land fraud scheme involving property in Abbottsburg. Shane Charleston Todd was charged with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. Todd was arrested Monday on the two felony charges and received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
BLADENBORO, NC
WECT

Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat

COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month. Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F....
WHITEVILLE, NC
WBTW News13

1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
LORIS, SC
WECT

Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WILMINGTON, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy