WECT
N.C. police lieutenant accused of harassing, fighting with race fans at Florence Motor Speedway
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A Tabor City police lieutenant has been suspended without pay after he was accused of harassing race fans, being belligerent and even spitting on deputies at Florence Motor Speedway over the weekend. A sergeant with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office and other units were...
WECT
Brunswick County named one of 10 Centers for Election Excellence
BOLIVIA, N.C. (WECT) - Brunswick County has been named as one of 10 finalists recognized as a 2023 Center for Election Excellence by the U.S. Alliance for Election Excellence. Per a county release, this will give the county the ability to join with a bipartisan group of election officials from across the nation to discuss and hone their skills. The other centers in the inaugural cohort are:
WECT
Former sheriff Jody Greene pulls $170,000 payout request ahead of commissioners meeting
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Jody Greene, former sheriff and now sheriff-elect of Columbus County, asked the county to pay him $170,000. Then, just before the county commissioners met Monday, he pulled back on that request. Greene initially requested the money for 2,400 hours of compensatory time, 184 banked holidays, and...
WECT
Second person charged in connection to illegal sale of Bladen Co. land parcel
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A second person has been charged in connection to the alleged illegal sale of a parcel of land, according to the Bladen County Sheriff’s Office. Shane Charleston Todd, 52, of Bladenboro, was charged Monday with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. He received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
WITN
Wilmington man arrested in Goldsboro for stealing cigarettes, police say
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WITN) - Police say a Wilmington man was arrested in an Eastern Carolina city this week for stealing cigarettes from several convenience stores. The Goldsboro Police Department says on Nov. 13th at about 1 a.m., officers were called to the Speedway at 1221 U.S. 117 South for a report of a robbery with a dangerous weapon.
WECT
Tabor City man charged with indecent liberties with a child
TABOR CITY, N.C. (WECT) - A Tabor City man has been charged with indecent liberties with a child following an investigation earlier this month. Following an investigation, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested 30-year-old Zachary James Foose in Shallotte. He was charged with felony indecent liberties with a child. He was given a $25,000 secured bond.
The State Port Pilot
Search for manager begins; Davis back on ABC board
Southport’s search for a new city manager didn’t end with the hiring of Bonnie Therrien last month. When Therrien replaced former city manager Gordon Hargrove at the end of October, she was only hired on an interim basis. The Southport Board of Aldermen approved Therrien’s contract at its Nov. 10 meeting, but its terms are only for three to six months and not viewed as permanent.
iheart.com
Charges Dropped Against Former Deputy In 2018 Drowning Incident
(Horry County, SC)-- Charges are being dropped against a former Horry County deputy. Joshua Bishop is one of two deputies who were transporting two mental health patients in a transport van in 2018 when it was swept away by floodwaters during Hurricane Florence, leading to both women drowning. Bishop had...
WECT
Man charged in half sister’s murder now faces additional rape charge
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man charged with murder in the death of his half-sister now is facing an additional charge of rape. District Attorney Ben David’s office has confirmed that the charges are in connection to allegations that he raped Miyonna Jones. According to online records, Jahreese Jones...
Parent sues Horry County Schools, claims bus driver ‘attacked’ 10-year-old
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A parent has filed a lawsuit against Horry County Schools, accusing a bus driver of injuring her 10-year-old child. The parent claims on March 3, the student was riding an Horry County Schools bus when the driver “attacked” the student for having a snack on the bus. The student had […]
WECT
Wilmington man charged with arson, attempted murder
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington man faces attempted murder, arson and animal cruelty charges after officers responded to a home on S. 8th Street early Sunday morning. Matthew Baker II, 40, has been charged with attempted murder, second degree arson, animal cruelty, and interfere with emergency communications. Officers responded...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Bladen County Sheriff’s Office arrest second suspect in fraudulent land sale case
BLADEN COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A second person has been arrested in connection to a September case of a parcel of land allegedly being sold without the legal owner’s permission. Board Members of the Abbotts Precinct Community Property, Inc. reported on September 9th their organization owned a parcel...
WECT
Stein honors two Wilmington residents with Dogwood Awards
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein honored two Wilmington residents with the Dogwood Award, which recognizes North Carolinians “who help make their communities safer, stronger and better.”. Earning the honor were Wilmington Fire Department Chief J. Steve Mason and North Carolina State Ports Authority Executive Director...
columbuscountynews.com
More Charges Filed in Land Fraud Case
Another man has been arrested for a land fraud scheme involving property in Abbottsburg. Shane Charleston Todd was charged with conspiracy to commit forgery of deeds/wills, and conspiracy to commit obtaining property by false pretense. Todd was arrested Monday on the two felony charges and received a $20,000 unsecured bond.
WECT
Cape Harbor, Domestic Violence Shelter and Services hosting coat drive
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Cape Harbor Apartments and Domestic Violence Shelter and Services, Inc. have partnered to host a coat drive going on now through Dec. 16. to help others stay warm this winter. Per the announcement, those wishing to donate to the “Winter Coat Drive” can drop off new...
WECT
Whiteville man accused of making bomb threat
COLUMBUS CO., N.C. (WECT) - A Whiteville man has been accused of making a false bomb threat last month. Jamie Lynn Barnes, 40, was arrested Nov. 17 and booked under a $5,000 bond. According to the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were dispatched Oct. 26 to a residence on F....
1 dead in Loris shooting on Bordertowne Drive, police say
LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A person died Monday evening after law enforcement responded to the Loris area in reference to a shooting, according to officials. The incident happened at 6:20 p.m. at the intersection of Bordertowne Drive and Angelwood Drive, the report reads. When officers arrived at the scene, several people were standing on Bordertowne […]
WECT
Jet ski rental company hopes latest lawsuit will end Wrightsville Beach’s legal claims
How to stay safe traveling and cooking for Thanksgiving. “She was a loving person” New Hanover High School students honor slain classmate. That desk, now wrapped in red paper, is where Miyonna Jones used to sit. Jones was found dead last Thursday after crews spent more than two weeks searching for her.
WECT
Wilmington Police Department searching for missing person
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department released a missing person report for 18-year-old Shontrel Emoni Locke on Tuesday, Nov. 22. Per the WPD, she was last seen wearing a white hoodie, grey shirt and brown or tan pants with black Timberland boots on Nov. 20 at 1:15 p.m. in the 1400 block of Corbet Street. She is about 5 feet 2 inches tall.
WECT
Topsail High student a ‘lifesaver’ after intervening in medical emergency
HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - A Topsail High School student stopped a potentially life-threatening situation from escalating using skills she learned in her high school health class. Grace Deitz has always wanted to be a nurse practitioner. But when an emergency situation came up while she was on a trip with...
