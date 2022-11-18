Southport’s search for a new city manager didn’t end with the hiring of Bonnie Therrien last month. When Therrien replaced former city manager Gordon Hargrove at the end of October, she was only hired on an interim basis. The Southport Board of Aldermen approved Therrien’s contract at its Nov. 10 meeting, but its terms are only for three to six months and not viewed as permanent.

SOUTHPORT, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO