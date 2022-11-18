Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Influencer Reprimanded for Breaking Dress Code by Wearing a 'Crop Top' and 'Leggings' by Disneyland StaffAabha GopanAnaheim, CA
The San Bernardino MLK Day Parade & Extravaganza Returns to San Bernardino's WestSideCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Aldi Opens New Store in CaliforniaBryan DijkhuizenTustin, CA
Sandals Church Fights to Help Inland Empire Teens with New CenterCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Mikki Cichocki Receives Teacher of the Year AwardCarl M. DameronSan Bernardino, CA
Related
claremont-courier.com
City selects DEI consultant
The City of Claremont has selected a consulting firm to assist in its effort to develop anti-racist and anti-discrimination policies. During its Tuesday night meeting the Claremont City Council authorized its city manager to hire CPS HR Consulting, at a cost of $42,150, to conduct a diversity, equity and inclusion evaluation of city policies and programs.
claremont-courier.com
Readers’ comments: November 25, 2022
We’re on the brink of catastrophe. Seven hundred and five families are going to be shoe-horned into the South Village apartments, each so spacious that you can almost reach out of the kitchen window and shake hands with your opposite neighbor, as with a recent development on Bonita Avenue. It will also bring 705 vehicles to the South Village development, with space for 705 more if they’re two-car families, and heaven help us if their friends each have one of those fuming Dodge Ram big-boy trucks which get in the way of everyone and everything and also blot out the daylight.
claremont-courier.com
Sustainable Claremont to host ‘bike rodeo’ in January
Sustainable Claremont has announced its first ever “bike rodeo,” set for late January. At a TBA date in late January 2023, the local nonprofit will hold the event aimed at teaching local youth about the importance of riding their bikes to school, how to be safe while doing so, and bike maintenance. Sustainable Claremont will also be advocating for slower and safer local streets.
claremont-courier.com
‘Beyond the Wall: Fronteriza and Feminist Imaginaries’ at Scripps
Michelle Téllez, an Associate Professor in the Department of Mexican American Studies at the University of Arizona, will present “Beyond the Wall: Fronteriza and Feminist Imaginaries” from noon to 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 30 in Scripps College’s Hampton Room. 1030 Columbia Ave., Claremont. The talk is free and open to the public.
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Dr. James P. Beasom III
Longtime Claremont resident, former chief of surgery at PVHMC was 99. Well known orthopedic surgeon Dr. James P. Beasom III died at age 99 on November 13 with his family by his side, 46 days shy of his 100th birthday. He and his identical twin brother, Dr. Ralph D. Beasom, were born in Seattle, Washington to the Rev. James P. Beasom Jr. and Helga Kirkrod Beasom.
claremont-courier.com
Police Blotter: November 25, 2022
At 10:19 p.m. Claremont Police Department officers responded to Bert and Rocky’s Ice Cream Company at 242 Yale Ave. on a vandalism call. A witness said he saw a 41-year-old unhoused Claremont man throw a brick at the front window of the business, which did not break the glass but left a large scratch. Officers located a suspect matching the witness’s description in the 100 block of Yale, but the man walked away while ignoring repeated demands from police to stop. Officers caught up with him a short distance away and were able to place him in handcuffs. The man continued to struggle and police say had to be restrained on the ground. He was positively identified by the witness and police arrested him for vandalism and resisting police officers, both misdemeanors. He was transported to the Claremont jail, booked and later released with citation to appear at Pomona Superior Court.
claremont-courier.com
Tour de Foothills attracts cyclists of all levels
The Tour de Foothills Family Ride 2022 has become a huge event for cyclists of all ages and experience levels, and this year’s, on Saturday, November 12, was no exception. By the time the day was done, more than 1,200 bikers spent the day with friends and family traversing several scenic routes.
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Gabriel Damico
Longtime CUSD teacher, principal, extensive traveler, volunteer. Gabriel Damico died Sunday, October 9 in Claremont. He was 97. Gabe was a longtime resident, educator and volunteer in Claremont. He was born in Chester, Pennsylvania, the son of Giuseppe and Assunta Damico. In 1963 he accepted a position teaching science at...
claremont-courier.com
Camp La Casita celebrates diamond anniversary
The Girl Scouts of the Greater Los Angeles area invite all to celebrate the 75th anniversary of Claremont’s Camp La Casita from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4. Festivities will be held at the iconic camp, 150 E. Pomello Dr., Claremont, and will include an afternoon of singing and mingling with current and past Girl Scouts who’ve attended the camp.
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Harry Jan Steendam
Beloved son, brother, rock climbing enthusiast, adventurer. Harry Jan Steendam, born on July 31, 1997 at Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center, died at the age of 25 on November 7 at the family home in Claremont. Harry grew up playing Little League in Claremont and San Bernardino. He enjoyed playing...
claremont-courier.com
Obituary: Robert L. Hauducoeur
Robert L. Hauducoeur was born in Philadelphia on May 26, 1944, the third child of Dorothy and Robert Hauducoeur, joining two older sisters. He was raised in the Philadelphia suburb of Glenolden. “Bob” was married to Pat for 56 years. They have three sons, Tim, Rob, and Kyle; three daughters-in-law,...
claremont-courier.com
Library’s annual book sale approaching
The Friends of the Claremont Library Bookstore’s fine book sale will take place throughout the month of December at the Claremont Helen Renwick Library, 208 N. Harvard Ave. First editions, classics in academic fields, autographed works, specialty printers and works, art books and real pre-1922 antiques will be among the items available.
claremont-courier.com
Christmas event at Priceless Pets Ranch
Priceless Pets Rescue, a nonprofit, no-kill pet rescue, invites the public to a free and open to the public pop-up Christmas celebration featuring photos with Santa and holiday happenings from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, December 11 at Priceless Pets Ranch, 2810 English Rd., Chino Hills. Vendors and food trucks...
claremont-courier.com
CUCC hosts Claremont Chorale, choir for ‘Messiah’
The Claremont Chorale will be joined by the Claremont Concert Choir at 4 p.m. Sunday, December 4 to perform the Christmas portion of the holiday masterwork, Handel’s “Messiah,” at Claremont United Church of Christ, 233 Harrison Ave. The concert will feature a chamber orchestra and solos from...
Comments / 0