(CNS) – A felon accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside in Desert Hot Springs failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for her arrest. Yadira Dolores Flores, 33, of Desert Hot Springs, is charged with four felony counts, one each of kidnapping, willful child cruelty, vehicle theft, and receiving a stolen vehicle, according to court records. She also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of committing an auto theft with priors.

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO