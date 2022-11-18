Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
2urbangirls.com
Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation
GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
2urbangirls.com
Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach
LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
newsantaana.com
Garden Grove man convicted of killing a transient in an alcohol-influenced collision
Victor Manuel Romero, a 28-year-old Garden Grove man, was convicted of killing Raymond MacDonald, a 33-year-old homeless bicyclist in Huntington Beach in a collision while under the influence of alcohol, on March 30, 2019. Romero was convicted of second-degree murder and hit-and-run causing permanent and serious injury. He had a...
Driver released from custody after arrest for Whittier crash that injured 25 recruits
A man who authorities believe intentionally crashed into a group of law enforcement recruits was released from custody Thursday evening, according to jail records.
countynews.tv
Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian
11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
‘Keep him and his family in your prayers’: Recruit struck in South Whittier in ‘grave’ condition
Editor’s note: This story has been updated to correct the number of recruits that remain in critical condition. One of the law enforcement recruits struck by a car in South Whittier Wednesday morning is in a fight for his life, the department announced Sunday. “We remain hopeful for all involved to have a full and […]
Victorville man cut elderly victim on head, face in unprovoked attack: Police
A Victorville man was arrested this week after allegedly attacking an elderly man who was doing yard work outside his home, police said Friday. The incident occurred around 12:15 p.m. Thursday in the 15000 block of Riverview Lane, the Victorville Police Department said in a news release. Responding deputies found the injured victim and learned […]
2urbangirls.com
Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County
LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
mynewsla.com
Two Gang Members Accused of Killing Man, Wounding Boy in MoVal to Stand Trial
Two of three gang members accused of gunning down a 26-year-old Moreno Valley man and trying to kill two of his friends in a retaliation attack must stand trial on first-degree murder and other charges, a judge ruled Friday. Daron Anthony Hooks, 21, and Davonte Christopher Rowe, 25, both of...
Santa Monica Daily Press
Homeless man arrested for attempted murder
A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Felon Accused of Stealing Vehicle with Toddler Inside Fails to Appear in Court
(CNS) – A felon accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside in Desert Hot Springs failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for her arrest. Yadira Dolores Flores, 33, of Desert Hot Springs, is charged with four felony counts, one each of kidnapping, willful child cruelty, vehicle theft, and receiving a stolen vehicle, according to court records. She also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of committing an auto theft with priors.
newsantaana.com
Carjacking suspect who led police on a crazy pursuit in LA and OC facing up to 54 years in prison
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 33-year-old parolee who led multiple law enforcement agencies in a multi-county high speed pursuit that ended in an officer-involved shooting in Whittier has been charged with multiple felonies, including felony assaults on eight law enforcement officers. Johnny Anchondo, 33, of Moreno Valley, has been...
Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d
Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash
A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
Boy stabbed by homeless man inside downtown Los Angeles Target recovering
A 9-year-old boy who was stabbed by a homeless man inside a downtown Los Angeles Target earlier this week is on the road to recovery and has begun physical therapy, family members say. “He is a strong child. We know he will get through this,” Lizzette Molina, the aunt of Brayden Medina, posted on a […]
Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies
A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Commerce
A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
Fontana Herald News
Five juveniles arrested for allegedly committing robberies at cell phone stores in Rialto and Fontana
Five suspects, all juveniles, were arrested for allegedly committing a string of robberies at cell phone stores in Rialto, as well as one in Fontana, according to the Rialto Police Department. On Nov. 11, a robbery occurred at a Verizon Wireless store in Rialto and appeared to be related to...
Long Beach Post
Man, woman arrested in connection with deadly North Long Beach shooting, police say
Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a man and a woman in connection with the August shooting death of a 48-year-old man in North Long Beach’s College Park neighborhood. Daven Trotter, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Thursday morning at his Long Beach apartment near Houghton Park, police records show. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Geneece Swallowhorn was arrested on suspicion of one count of accessory to murder, according to police. Booking records show she lived at the same apartment as Trotter.
Comments / 0