Claremont, CA

2urbangirls.com

Gardena police violently arrest man over alleged parking violation

GARDENA, Calif. – A man was violently arrested by Gardena police officers for allegedly “resisting” a parking ticket. It is not known when the incident occurred, however, the narrator describes the non-English speaking man resisting a parking ticket due to not understanding English. According to the video...
GARDENA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Man stabs friend to death during fight in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. – A 64-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder for allegedly fatally stabbing his 58-year-old friend in Long Beach, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched at 4:47 p.m. Saturday to the 2000 block of San Gabriel Avenue regarding a battery made contact with a man who was being treated by paramedics for a non-life-threatening laceration to his upper body, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
LONG BEACH, CA
countynews.tv

Garden Grove: Driver Flees After Fatally Striking Pedestrian

11.19.2022 | 1:14 AM | GARDEN GROVE – A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver, early Saturday morning. The pedestrian, who has yet to be identified, was struck and killed by a vehicle near the intersection of Katella Avenue and Magnolia Street around 1:14 PM. The...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
2urbangirls.com

Woman killed in two-vehicle crash in Orange County

LA HABRA, Calif. – A woman was killed during a two-vehicle crash in La Habra, authorities said Sunday. The victim was driving one of the vehicles. Paramedics rushed the other motorist to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, the La Habra Police Department reported. The crash occurred at about 9:45...
LA HABRA, CA
Santa Monica Daily Press

Homeless man arrested for attempted murder

A homeless man has been charged with attempted murder after stabbing two people on the beach path last night. Jamal K. Lampitt, 26, is accused of stabbing the first victim during a botched robbery and then attacking a second victim for no known reason. According to the Santa Monica Police...
SANTA MONICA, CA
Key News Network

Single-Vehicle Fiery Freeway Crash Closes Freeway

Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: California Highway Patrol officers from Baldwin Park Station and Los Angeles County Fire Department responded to a single-vehicle traffic collision with fire on the eastbound 10 Freeway at the 57 Freeway interchange in the city of Pomona on Saturday, Nov. 19, around 2:46 a.m. Once...
POMONA, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Felon Accused of Stealing Vehicle with Toddler Inside Fails to Appear in Court

(CNS) – A felon accused of stealing a vehicle with a toddler inside in Desert Hot Springs failed to appear in court Thursday and had a warrant issued for her arrest. Yadira Dolores Flores, 33, of Desert Hot Springs, is charged with four felony counts, one each of kidnapping, willful child cruelty, vehicle theft, and receiving a stolen vehicle, according to court records. She also faces sentence-enhancing allegations of committing an auto theft with priors.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
Times of San Diego

Couple Who Died in Apparent Murder-Suicide at Harbor Island Hotel ID’d

Authorities Friday publicly identified a married couple who died in a Harbor Island hotel room this week in an apparent murder-suicide carried out by the husband. A staff member at the hotel in the 1900 block of Harbor Island Drive discovered the bodies of Sri Kumar Rangarajan, 57, and his 27-year-old wife, Kayla Jakob, shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to the San Diego Police Department.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash

A multi-convicted DUI offender accused of killing an off-duty local Riverside County sheriff's deputy and his 19-year-old daughter in a driving-under-the-influence wreck north of San Jacinto was charged today with two counts of second-degree murder. Scott Brandon Bales, 47, of Moreno Valley was arrested Sunday following the collision that claimed the lives of sheriff's Corporal The post Multi-convicted DUI offender charged with killing local deputy and his daughter in crash appeared first on KESQ.
SAN JACINTO, CA
HeySoCal

Former OC prosecutor at center of harassment scandal dies

A former longtime Orange County prosecutor who retired following allegations of sexual harassment that prompted multiple still-pending lawsuits against the county was found dead Friday in his Fullerton home. Gary LoGalbo, who was best man at Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer’s wedding, was 57. There was no official...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
HeySoCal

Man dead, woman critically wounded after shooting in Commerce

A man was fatally wounded and a woman was critically wounded during a shooting in Commerce, authorities said Saturday. Deputies responded at 11:21 p.m. Friday to the 1000 block of South Gerhart Avenue, where they found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department reported.
COMMERCE, CA
Long Beach Post

Man, woman arrested in connection with deadly North Long Beach shooting, police say

Long Beach police say they’ve arrested a man and a woman in connection with the August shooting death of a 48-year-old man in North Long Beach’s College Park neighborhood. Daven Trotter, 27, was taken into custody on suspicion of murder Thursday morning at his Long Beach apartment near Houghton Park, police records show. Meanwhile, 26-year-old Geneece Swallowhorn was arrested on suspicion of one count of accessory to murder, according to police. Booking records show she lived at the same apartment as Trotter.
LONG BEACH, CA

