Lexington, KY

By The Numbers: Kentucky 96, North Florida 56

No. 15 Kentucky's 96-56 win over North Florida at Rupp Arena Wednesday night by the numbers:. – Kentucky won the championship of the Tribute Classic, presented by Kentucky Tourism, with wins over Duquesne, South Carolina State and North Florida. – Kentucky is now 4-2 on the season, North Florida is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Q&A: John Calipari after Kentucky's 96-56 win over North Florida

Everything head coach John Calipari said following No. 15 Kentucky's 96-56 win over North Florida at Rupp Arena Wednesday night:. On the changes to the starting lineup ... I didn’t like how we started the last game. Just didn’t like it. And I said let’s let him come in and see if we start better or if we defend a little bit better.
LEXINGTON, KY
Steve Spurrier reacts to South Carolina's upset of Tennessee

Former South Carolina and Florida coach Steve Spurrier used to chide Tennessee at every opportunity during his career in the SEC. He kept a close eye on the Volunteers' tussle with the Gamecocks. Tennessee's College Football Playoff hopes ended on the road after South Carolina became the first unranked team in college football to score 63 points against a top-five opponent in nearly 100 years.
KNOXVILLE, TN
