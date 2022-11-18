ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Cardinals facing myriad on-and off-field issues

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — If the object of HBO's “Hard Knocks” series is to document the day-to-day real struggles of an NFL team, the Arizona Cardinals are providing plenty of fodder for bad football and good television. The Cardinals (4-7) have lost three of their past four...
Commanders designate QB Carson Wentz to return to practice

The Washington Commanders designated quarterback Carson Wentz to return to practice Wednesday, moving him a step closer to returning as a possible backup to Taylor Heinicke. The team has 21 days to activate him and have him available on game days. The team placed the veteran quarterback on injured reserve...
