Christmas will be celebrated this year on December 25, 2022. But how does Christmas affect the stock market?. Christmas is a U.S. Stock Market Holiday, during which the U.S. Stock Market, including the Nasdaq and New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), is closed. Since Christmas falls on a Sunday this year, Monday, December 26, 2022, will be recognized as the holiday. This means that when the market closes this year at 4 pm Eastern on Friday, December 23, it won’t open again until 9:30 am Eastern on Tuesday, December 27. This day off from trading gives Americans time to enjoy the winter holidays and spend time with family and friends.

