Popular discount grocery store chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
Teen Musician Dies After Being Compressed by Recycling TruckAMY KAPLANBirdsboro, PA
This Pennsylvania Town is One of The Most Magical Winter Wonderland Spots in The United StatesMelissa FrostBethlehem, PA
Fast-growing discount supermarket chain opens another new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersAllentown, PA
Silent cylinder-shaped UFO reported gliding over Allentown skiesRoger MarshAllentown, PA
lehighvalleystyle.com
Yocco's Celebrates 100 Years
The vast majority of the Lehigh Valley’s current populace has never known a time when quieting a hunger pang with a Yocco’s hot dog was not an option. It’s been 100 years since founder Theodore Iacocca served up his first hot dog (grilled to well-done perfection, never boiled or steamed) in center city Allentown. To put that in perspective, when that very first Yocco’s hot dog was being gobbled up in 1922, television had not yet been invented, Warren G. Harding was in the White House and a gallon of milk cost about 35 cents. And consider all that’s happened since then: wars, recessions, triumphs, tragedies and advancements in science and technology that keep the world moving along at a frenetic pace. So perhaps it’s comforting that the Yocco’s of today takes pride in keeping the Yocco’s experience as close to Theodore’s original vision as possible.
LehighValleyLive.com
Marijuana crimes are unnecessarily clogging up Lehigh Valley courts, new study says
Marijuana cases are placing an unnecessary burden on the region’s criminal justice system, according to a new study by the Lehigh Valley Justice Institute. The research and advocacy group based in Allentown reviewed 27,826 criminal cases of all sorts processed in Lehigh County and Northampton County between January 2018 and March 2021 and concluded “marijuana criminalization slows our criminal justice system” and burdens “understaffed public defenders.”
Holiday Attractions in the Lehigh Valley
The holiday season is almost here, and the Lehigh Valley's newest attractions, entertainment, and dazzling light spectaculars will ensure your holiday is a winter wonderland!
Train strikes unoccupied car at Lehigh County crossing
A train struck an unoccupied car this morning in Alburtis, authorities say. The crash happened about 6:10 a.m. at Front Street and West Penn Avenue and shut that crossing and the Main Street crossing for an “extended” amount of time, a Lehigh County dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. Streets...
Know before you go: Parking, traffic plans for the Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game
Driving and parking around the annual Easton vs. Phillipsburg Thanksgiving Day game is more an exercise of where you can’t go on College Hill around Fisher Stadium in Easton. Restrictions will start at 7 a.m. Thursday and run to the end of the game, about 2 p.m., police Chief...
Easton offers up $50,000 to Lehigh Valley artists to build statue downtown
The City of Easton is offering up to $50,000 to any artist who can accurately depict the city’s culture, history and eternal renaissance with a monument, Mayor Sal Panto Jr. said Tuesday during a press briefing. Artists and artistic teams from across the Lehigh Valley are encouraged to submit...
WFMZ-TV Online
Home badly damaged after fire in Bethlehem
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A two-alarm fire has damaged a house in Bethlehem on Thanksgiving Eve. Firefighters were called around 1:15 p.m. to the 200 block of Craig Avenue. Dispatchers say there were heavy flames. Smoke was seen coming out of the house, and the front of it appears to be completely charred.
thevalleyledger.com
Update on Northampton County Prison – November 23, 2022
The Director of Corrections reports that, as of November 23rd, there are two cases of COVID-19 among inmates at Northampton County Prison (NCP). Two staff members have tested positive for the virus and are in quarantine. Since the start of the pandemic, 486 inmates have tested positive; 484 have finished...
WFMZ-TV Online
Evergreen Village manufactured-home park in Upper Mount Bethel sold to residents for $12M
Evergreen Village, a manufactured-home community in Upper Mount Bethel Township, has been sold for $12 million. The buyers are not out-of-area investors or developers. In this case, the people who live at Evergreen are now the owners, assisted by a not-for-profit group known as ROC USA. The ROC stands for "resident owned community."
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County's Airport Shopping Center scores 2 new retailers and a restaurant
HANOVER TOWNSHIP, LEHIGH COUNTY, Pa. - Just in time for the holiday shopping season, three new tenants are joining the Airport Shopping Center's lineup in Hanover Township, Lehigh County. First to join the mix was Trek Bicycle Allentown, which reopened in its new digs at 935-A Airport Center Road in...
WFMZ-TV Online
30-year-old pedestrian dies after being hit by propane truck in Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. - The Lehigh County District Attorney is investigating a fatal pedestrian accident in Allentown Tuesday morning. 30-year-old Hiram Arroyo's hat and headphones lie in the middle of Oxford Street in Allentown for hours after his body is taken away by the Lehigh County Coroner. Officials say Arroyo was...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh Valley getting 2 more Wayback Burgers restaurants, including one set to open next week
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. – An international burger chain is beefing up its presence in the Lehigh Valley. Wayback Burgers, which bills itself as “America’s favorite hometown burger joint,” is planning two new fast-casual restaurants – one at 5585 Hamilton Blvd., Suite A, in Lower Macungie Township and another at 2185 W. Union Blvd. in Bethlehem.
Times News
Fire breaks out at Chestnuthill Diner
Multiple crews were on scene Wednesday afternoon when a fire broke out on the roof of the Chestnuthill Diner at the corner of routes 115 and 209 in western Monroe County. The fire broke shortly after 1 p.m. A worker was repairing the roof when it broke out. There is...
WFMZ-TV Online
2 people hurt when car overturns on ramp in Wyomissing
WYOMISSING, Pa. — Two people were injured late Wednesday morning when their car overturned on a highway ramp in Berks County. The crash was reported a few minutes before noon on the ramp from Route 222 North/Route 422 East to State Hill Road in Wyomissing. Police on the scene...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton County Executive Lamont McClure headshot
Northampton County executive publishes first county-wide newsletter. The letter, posted on the county website, explains the services provided. It also touts some of McClure's actions in office.
Fatal crash involving pedestrian shuts Allentown streets, authorities say
UPDATE: Allentown pedestrian dies after colliding with propane truck, coroner says. A fatal one-vehicle crash Tuesday morning involving a pedestrian shut Lehigh Street at 31st Street in Allentown, authorities report. The incident was reported at 8:45 a.m., city police Assistant Chief James Gress said at 8:50 a.m. One person was...
Pa. man dies after hitting the side of a propane truck
Authorities have identified a 30-year-old man who died after a one-vehicle pedestrian crash Tuesday morning that shut down an Allentown intersection. The Lehigh County coroner’s office said pedestrian Hiram Arroyo, of Allentown, hit the side of a propane truck shortly before 8:45 a.m. near the 2000 block of Oxford Drive.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire damages home in Upper Milford
U. MILFORD TWP., Pa. - Firefighters battled a smoky house fire in a neighborhood near Emmaus. The fire was reported just before 11 a.m. Monday in the 4100 block of Mink Drive, off of Route 29, in Upper Milford Township, emergency dispatchers said. It's not yet known if anyone was...
thevalleyledger.com
Lehigh Valley 20-Year-Old Expands Influence as Adoption Advocate
EASTON, PENNSYLVANIA (NOVEMBER 21, 2022) – November is National Adoption Month and Ayden Lincoln is continuing her mission to help others find love and belonging through adoption. “Chinese adoption, and adoption in general, is a topic not often discussed,” says Ayden, a 20-year-old college sophomore at Northampton Community College....
The construction of Easton Area’s bonfire, ahead of rivalry Thanksgiving Day game (PHOTOS)
If you build it, the community will come. This year’s Easton Area seniors waited four year for this opportunity, and the day finally came for them to build their annual bonfire. Hundreds of students worked together outside the high school to construct a wood pile, that would top-off around...
