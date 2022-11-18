Read full article on original website
Related
How Rich Is Pete Davidson?
Pete Davidson has been a fixture on "Saturday Night Live" since 2014. In addition to being a comedian, he is an actor, screenwriter and producer. See: How Rich Are Tina Fey, Will Ferrell and These...
Dying of Politeness review – Geena Davis’s journey to ‘badassery’
“It wasn’t until I played Thelma,” writes Geena Davis, “that I realised I may have wanted to become an actor so fervently because I could use acting to fill out the persona of someone confident in their abilities – someone I desperately wanted to be like in real life.”
papermag.com
Top Fashion Models Weigh In on 'Nepo Baby' Debate
Lily-Rose Depp, the Chanel muse and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, made headlines this week after trying to set the record straight about nepotism allegations. "I remember at the very beginning of my career, with all this hype around my name, there was this perceived notion that I had an upper hand ... I can tell you it was quite the opposite," she wrote. "Words can't even explain the feeling of being a young new face having to navigate an industry full of powerful influential people and feeling like you are nothing.
Think Barbiecore and all things pink for holiday gifts
The style dubbed Barbiecore has legs ahead of next year’s release of the live-action “Barbie” movie starring Margo Robbie and Ryan Gosling. Heading into the holiday gift season, Barbie superfans are also noting the 60th anniversary of her Dreamhouse. Where there’s Barbie, there’s pink. Hot pink. There are plenty of ways to gift Barbiecore. Start with all the pink gemstones out there. How about a handbag or pair of Barbie-worthy pink velvet heels? Sellers on Etsy are on board with pink holiday decor and other gifty items at a range of prices. What about Ken? Honor him by giving someone neon yellow rollerblades like the ones the movie's stars rock in leaked set footage.
papermag.com
DAMOYEE Dumps Her Best Friend in Debut Single 'Little Liar'
Feeding each other small bites of cut fruit, sifting through old records, sipping smoothies and snapping selfies — the first ten seconds of DAMOYEE’s “little liar” music video flashes an entire relationship in quickly cut, grainy snapshots. “When a relationship starts as friends and it doesn't work out, you end up losing a friend,” DAMOYEE says of the song.
papermag.com
Lil Uzi Vert Just Dropped the Video that Shut Down SoHo
We’re rocking with Lil Uzi Vert. The SoHo-flash-mob-turned-intergalactic-music-video for “I Just Wanna Rock” just dropped, and it’s even more out of this world than we'd imagined. In early November, Uzi, Kai Cenant and 2Rare shut down NYC's SoHo with a "come one, come all" flash mob...
papermag.com
Jhené Aiko and Big Sean Welcome First Child Together
Singer Jhené Aiko and rapper Big Sean are happy parents of a new baby boy. Named Noah Hasani, the baby was born on November 8. On Friday, Aiko, whose full name is Jhené Aiko Efuru Chilombo, took to Instagram to share the news along with the first photos of Noah, writing," After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain…he came. My baby Yoda, my Sani."
