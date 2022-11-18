Lily-Rose Depp, the Chanel muse and daughter of Johnny Depp and Vanessa Paradis, made headlines this week after trying to set the record straight about nepotism allegations. "I remember at the very beginning of my career, with all this hype around my name, there was this perceived notion that I had an upper hand ... I can tell you it was quite the opposite," she wrote. "Words can't even explain the feeling of being a young new face having to navigate an industry full of powerful influential people and feeling like you are nothing.

2 DAYS AGO