Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Husband of Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann Warner Faces Possible Criminal Contempt ProceedingsTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Longstanding Salvation Army Store to Permanently Close on November 26Joel EisenbergTaylor, MI
From ‘Jesus Hates Michigan’ to ‘There’s No M In ‘Playoff,’ local businesses capitalize on ‘The Game’The LanternColumbus, OH
10 moments in the ‘Shoe throughout 100 yearsThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Seafood Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Related
As J.J. McCarthy faces first Ohio State start, how other Michigan QBs have fared
ANN ARBOR -- Michigan snapped an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State in 2021, and it did so with a quarterback facing the Buckeyes for the first time. With last year’s starter Cade McNamara out for the rest of 2022, it will be J.J. McCarthy starting against OSU for the first time in his young career. He played six snaps against the Buckeyes in 2021 in a change-of-pace role, but he now holds the keys to the offense this season.
Wolverine Confidential: Michigan-Ohio State storylines, players to watch with expert
The college football world will be dialed into the Michigan and Ohio State game on Saturday, and there is no shortage of key storylines heading into the top-five matchup in Columbus. On the latest episode of “Wolverine Confidential” podcast, MLive’s Ryan Zuke, Aaron McMann and Andrew Kahn are joined by...
Michigan players talk Ohio State rivalry: ‘It means everything’
For the first time in 10 years, Michigan holds bragging rights heading into its annual matchup against Ohio State. Last year’s 42-27 victory snapped an eight-game losing streak against the Buckeyes, and the third-ranked Wolverines have gone 12-1 since last year’s meeting. And just like 2021, a ticket...
Michigan still No. 3 in College Football Playoff rankings after Illinois win
It’s official: It will be matchup of No. 2 versus No. 3 this weekend in Columbus. Michigan held on to its No. 3 ranking in the College Football Playoff poll ahead of Saturday’s showdown with archrival Ohio State. In similar fashion, the Buckeyes held on to No. 2...
The few, the proud: These brave Buckeye fans have set down roots in Ann Arbor
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Dorrie Dils grew up in central Ohio just outside Columbus without a professional sports team (the NHL’s Columbus Blue Jackets played their first season in 2000). That left only one real option for her sports fandom. For the first 20 years of her life, she...
How Jim Harbaugh transformed Michigan into an annual Big Ten contender
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — It’s hard to imagine now, and many critics would soon prefer to forget it, but there was a time not long ago when Jim Harbaugh’s future at Michigan was in doubt. The Wolverines, despite their accomplished coaches and still-strong recruiting classes, were on...
‘No update’ on Blake Corum, injured Michigan players ahead of Ohio State
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — If you were holding your breath for an update on Michigan’s group of banged up players, exhale. You’re probably not getting one this week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “no update” on the status of star running back Blake Corum, backup Donovan Edwards and starting tight end Luke Schoonmaker ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State (Noon, FOX).
Jim Harbaugh diplomatic in leadup to Ohio State: ‘No need to hate’
ANN ARBOR – The Michigan and Ohio State rivalry has produced ample memorable quotes in the leadup to “The Game.”. Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh himself once guaranteed a victory over the Buckeyes as a senior quarterback in 1986. “We’re going to play in the Rose Bowl this...
28 ejections from Michigan Stadium during win over Illinois
ANN ARBOR, MI - There were 28 fans ejected from Michigan Stadium during Michigan football’s 19-17 win Saturday over Illinois in the final home game of the season, police said. Of the 28 ejections, two were for vaping, two were for assault, six were for alcohol-related reasons and 20...
Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus
ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
Jim Harbaugh: ‘Third base’ comment was a counterpunch to Ryan Day
It was the final comment of Jim Harbaugh’s post-game news conference last November that drew the most attention. His Michigan football team had just upended Ohio State, 42-27, snapping an eight-game losing streak to its archrival in surprising fashion, when Harbaugh was asked a question about some of the chatter coming from Columbus.
Detroit Lions without both starting guards, 3 key defenders for Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions will be without their starting offensive guards -- top four overall -- and key defenders Charles Harris (groin), Jeff Okudah (concussion protocol) and Josh Paschal (knee) on Thanksgiving. Evan Brown (ankle) and Jonah Jackson (concussion protocol) were also ruled out for the team’s game...
Lions, fresh off third straight win, already cramming for Bills on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions haven’t been riding this high for five years. But there’s no time to celebrate their first three-game winning streak since 2017, with the powerful Buffalo Bills coming to town on the shortest week of preparation in the league ahead of Thanksgiving. And...
Dexter football’s memorable state semifinal run ‘brought community together’
Even before leaving the field for the last time on Saturday, the legacy of Dexter’s 2022 football team was already cemented. The Dreadnaughts came up just short of the program’s first-ever state title appearance, losing 20-17 in double overtime to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals in Portage, but the team left its mark as the best in program history well before the game was played.
Jonah Jackson’s brain injury means Lions likely without top 4 guards on Thanksgiving
ALLEN PARK -- The Detroit Lions are feeling the short week, with four of their top offensive guards likely to miss the Thanksgiving game against the Buffalo Bills. Jonah Jackson missed Monday’s session listed with an illness, then appeared on Tuesday’s report with a concussion. And with the...
The Grand Rapids Press
Lions grades: Not much to complain about from Detroit’s dominating win in New York
The Detroit Lions (4-6) beat the New York Giants (7-3) 31-18 in Week 11 action from East Rutherford, New Jersey. This post will run through MLive’s grades from Detroit’s latest win:. Quarterbacks: Jared Goff was in game-management mode against the Giants. Goff completed 17 of 26 passes for...
High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why
A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
Michigan man accused of stealing, torturing ex-girlfriend’s Yorkie
DETROIT – A Michigan man is accused of breaking into his ex-girlfriend’s home, stealing her Yorkshire Terrier mix dog, beating the dog and then leaving it outside in a bucket, authorities said. The incident was part of ongoing abuse and harrassment against the suspect’s former girlfriend, according to...
Michigan airman returns home to surprise little brother before Thanksgiving
FLUSHING, MI – Easton Gunsell, 11, thinks of his brother as his hero. Gunsell was hopeful that he might see his older brother, Braden Locker, during Thanksgiving. He’s got a few days off of school and needed someone to help pass the time by playing videogames and watching Total Drama Island.
‘Immersive Nutcracker’ installation now in Michigan just in time for Christmas
DETROIT - You can now immersive yourself in the magical world of the “Nutcracker” at a new floor-to-ceiling installation, just in time for Christmas. The same people behind “Immersive Van Gogh,” “Immersive Klimt,” “Immersive King Tut” and the upcoming “Disney Animation Immersive Experience,” now bring this timeless holiday classic at Detroit’s Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at 311 East Grand River Avenue, through the end of December. Tickets starting at $29.99, can be purchased here.
The Ann Arbor News
Ann Arbor, MI
23K+
Followers
31K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT
The Ann Arbor News is an online digital media company serving the people of Ann Arbor and the Washtenaw County region.https://www.mlive.com/ann-arbor/
Comments / 0