Ann Arbor, MI

The Ann Arbor News

As J.J. McCarthy faces first Ohio State start, how other Michigan QBs have fared

ANN ARBOR -- Michigan snapped an eight-game losing streak against Ohio State in 2021, and it did so with a quarterback facing the Buckeyes for the first time. With last year’s starter Cade McNamara out for the rest of 2022, it will be J.J. McCarthy starting against OSU for the first time in his young career. He played six snaps against the Buckeyes in 2021 in a change-of-pace role, but he now holds the keys to the offense this season.
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

‘No update’ on Blake Corum, injured Michigan players ahead of Ohio State

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — If you were holding your breath for an update on Michigan’s group of banged up players, exhale. You’re probably not getting one this week. Head coach Jim Harbaugh provided “no update” on the status of star running back Blake Corum, backup Donovan Edwards and starting tight end Luke Schoonmaker ahead of Saturday’s showdown with Ohio State (Noon, FOX).
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Want to see football history? Here’s what tickets cost for Michigan-Ohio State in Columbus

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan and Ohio State matters every year. It just matters a little bit more this Saturday. In a rivalry that almost every year determines the Big Ten Championship, the 2022 edition of The Game takes on added historical significance. Both teams are 11-0 entering the Nov. 26 showdown for just the second time in series history, only matched by the famous No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup of 2006.
COLUMBUS, OH
The Ann Arbor News

Dexter football’s memorable state semifinal run ‘brought community together’

Even before leaving the field for the last time on Saturday, the legacy of Dexter’s 2022 football team was already cemented. The Dreadnaughts came up just short of the program’s first-ever state title appearance, losing 20-17 in double overtime to Grand Rapids Forest Hills Central in the Division 2 state semifinals in Portage, but the team left its mark as the best in program history well before the game was played.
DEXTER, MI
The Saginaw News

High temperatures could disappoint in next 2 days, here’s why

A gradual warm-up is definitely on the way for all of Michigan. In some areas, you won’t warm up as much as earlier forecasts from some weather apps showed. There is a reason for the sluggishness to warm up in some parts of Michigan. It is caused by the 2 feet of fresh snow. It takes a lot of energy to warm up that much fresh snow. As warmer air gradually moves over Lower Michigan, the warmth will be used to melt the snow.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

‘Immersive Nutcracker’ installation now in Michigan just in time for Christmas

DETROIT - You can now immersive yourself in the magical world of the “Nutcracker” at a new floor-to-ceiling installation, just in time for Christmas. The same people behind “Immersive Van Gogh,” “Immersive Klimt,” “Immersive King Tut” and the upcoming “Disney Animation Immersive Experience,” now bring this timeless holiday classic at Detroit’s Lighthouse ArtSpace, located at 311 East Grand River Avenue, through the end of December. Tickets starting at $29.99, can be purchased here.
DETROIT, MI
The Ann Arbor News

The Ann Arbor News

Ann Arbor, MI
