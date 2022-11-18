Read full article on original website
local21news.com
Fire collapses roof in Penn Township, York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — On November 22, a fire was reported in the 100 block of Quartz Ridge Road in Penn Township, York County, according to emergency dispatch. No injuries were reported by dispatch from the incident, however, the roof of the building did collapse due to fire.
abc27.com
Franklin County school district selects new superintendent
WAYNESBORO, Pa. (WHTM) — The Waynesboro Area School District (WASD) announced on Nov. 23, 2022, that it has selected its next superintendent. Dr. Rita Sterner-Hine, a member of WASD staff since 1991, has been selected to assume the position of superintendent following the upcoming February retirement of WASD’s current Superintendent Dr. Tod Kline, according to WASD.
WGAL
Crash cleared on I-81 in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A multi-vehicle crash that was causing big delays in Cumberland County on Wednesday morning has been cleared. The crash caused severe backups in the northbound lanes of I-81 between Exit 57 PA-114 Conodoguinet Pkwy and Exit 59 PA-581 Harrisburg Expy Exits 1A, 1B. Again, the...
State officials announce new plan to redevelop Harrisburg State Hospital
HARRISBURG, Pa. — State officials announced a new plan for the future of the Department of General Services Annex, formerly known as the Harrisburg State Hospital. The history of the site goes back to 1851, when Pennsylvania’s first mental hospital was built there. At the time, it was called the Pennsylvania State Lunatic Hospital and Union Asylum for the Insane.
State grant program provides Northern York County Regional Police money to build new headquarters
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A $4.5 million Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program (RACP) grant will go towards building a new headquarters for the Northern York County Regional Police Department (NYCRPD), commonwealth lawmakers announced today. "At a time when our police officers are embattled on all fronts, it is important we...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Crash disrupting traffic on US 30 in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Traffic was jammed in Lancaster County after a crash occurred on US 30 near PA Route 501. The crash was cleared around 2:47 p.m. According to PennDOT, there is a crash on US 30 eastbound between PA 283 RD and Exit: US 222 NORTH/TO I-76 – READING. There was a shoulder and lane closed.
Former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds to remain in state hands
Plans to sell the former Harrisburg State Hospital grounds have been called off. The state instead plans to keep the approximate 300-acre property and use at least a portion of the grounds to house modernized and centralized laboratory facilities for five state agencies while studying how best to use the remainder.
lebtown.com
The latest food safety violations in Lebanon County
6 – 501.112 Removing Dead or Trapped Birds, Insects, Rodents and other Pests. Potential rodent harborage areas inside the food facility observed in the dry ingredient storage area due to three dead mice in a glue trap in the storage area of the lower-level prep kitchen. 6 – 501.111...
therecord-online.com
Woodward Township police charge York County man in illegal gun purchase case
DUNNSTOWN, PA – Woodward Township police have charged Jarod Reed Stern, 27, from Wrightsville, PA with illegal sale or transfer of firearms, a third degree felony, and unsworn falsification to authorities, a third degree misdemeanor, after he allegedly put down false information on the federal application to purchase a firearm while on Gunshop Lane in Woodward Township.
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks GOP asks court for vote recount in 30 precincts
READING, Pa. — Berks County election officials said Tuesday that their certification of the county's votes will take longer than expected while a legal challenge is sorted out. The Berks County Republican Committee has filed petitions with the county's Court of Common Pleas seeking a recount of the votes...
abc27.com
Police looking for suspected York County tool thief
DOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Northern York County Regional Police are looking for the man who allegedly stole tools from a local store. Police say on November 23 at 10 a.m. they responded to Ace Hardware on Carlisle Road for a reported retail theft. Police say a man stole...
PennLive.com
Former home of central Pa. newspaper to become co-working space
The former home of the York Dispatch has a new owner. Grotto Community Benefit LLC, a nonprofit and commercial partnership, purchased the building complex at 15-23 E. Philadelphia St. in York. The building complex was also formerly home to the architectural and decorative glass fabricator, Rudy Art Glass. The building...
WGAL
Penn State Health Children's Hospital adds new member to dog program
HERSHEY, Pa. — Penn State Health Children's Hospital has added another member to its facility dog program. Captain, a 14-month-old Golden Retriever began working at two outpatient specialty clinics in Hershey this week. The dogs in the program help children cope with major and minor hospital procedures including casting...
Two Chester County Hospitals Receive Top Marks From Nonprofit Hospital Safety Grade
A newly released report by Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, an employer-driven, safety-focused rating system, has awarded top marks to two Chester County hospitals. The Fall 2022 Hospital Safety Grades report graded hospitals based on their care during the COVID-19 pandemic, which saw years of patient safety progress reversed. “For a...
Cumberland County business builds charcuterie boards that are ‘the life of the party’
Ali Grothe creates works of art through her new business Bella Graze Custom Charcuterie. Using cured meats, cheeses, fried fruits, vegetables and other items, Grothe crafts elaborate boards, boxes and tables for parties, ranging from birthdays and football tailgates to holiday gatherings. She recently launched the business as part of...
WGAL
PennDOT keeping close eye on state roads during busy Thanksgiving travel day
PennDOT is keeping a close eye on state roads on Wednesday, as Pennsylvanians travel for Thanksgiving. Workers at the Regional Traffic Management Center in Dauphin County are monitoring more than 140 traffic cameras to help keep roads open and traffic moving. The Pennsylvania Turnpike expects Thanksgiving to be the busiest...
Family offers $100K reward in cold case murder in Carroll County
CARROLL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — The family of a man who was beaten to death in 2003 said it would pay $100,000 to anyone who could provide information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for his murder. Maryland State Police said Richard Atkins Jr.’s family members […]
abc27.com
Police investigating Dauphin County attempted carjacking
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Swatara Township Police are investigating an attempted carjacking that happened late Tuesday night. Police say on Nov. 22 around 10:20 p.m., a group of three young men wearing dark clothing attempted to steal a car in the area of Harrisburg Street and Hanshue Street.
Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change expanding into central Pa.
A new drive-thru car wash and oil change business is planned for the Carlisle area. Take 5 Car Wash and Oil Change is planning to open at 1910 Trindle Road in Middlesex Township. The property is also located in North Middleton Township. The 4,248-square-foot drive-thru car wash location and a...
abc27.com
New Public Safety Complex coming to York County
HANOVER , Pa. (WHTM) — The Hanover Borough and State Representative Kate A. Klunk (R), announced earlier today on Nov. 21, 2022, that they have been awarded a $5.5 million state grant that will fund the creation of a new public safety complex. The multi-million dollar grant was awarded...
