Iran players remain silent during national anthem at World Cup in apparent protest at Iranian regime
Before a ball was even kicked in Iran’s World Cup opener against England on Monday, Iran’s players made a powerful statement. In what seemed to be a show of solidarity with those protesting back home, the players stood silent as the Iranian national anthem played out around the Khalifa International Stadium before kickoff on Monday. The match ended in a 6-2 victory for England.
Nuclear watchdog says Iran enriching up to 60% at underground Fordow nuclear facility
Iran has begun producing uranium enriched up to 60% in its underground Fordow nuclear facility, the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) Director General Rafael Grossi said on Tuesday, bringing the country closer to weapons grade material. “Iran had started producing high enriched uranium — UF6 enriched up to 60%...
US diplomat highlights CNN’s report on ‘unspeakable’ rapes of Iranian activists in detention
America’s top diplomat for Iran has highlighted CNN’s investigation into sexual violence that revealed sexual assaults on male and female activists, describing the reports as “unspeakable.”. Robert Malley, the US special envoy for Iran, said the the regime would not succeed in its efforts to crush protests...
Russia threatens to cut supply of gas through Ukraine
Europe is bracing itself for further cuts to its supply of Russian natural gas as Moscow threatens to slash flows to Moldova, a country on Ukraine’s southwestern border. Russian state gas giant Gazprom said Tuesday it would reduce shipments to the country starting Monday over disputed claims that Ukraine is withholding some of the gas as it is piped though its territory.
Russians grow more critical as Putin’s military operation drags on and sanctions take a toll
November and December are known as the most depressing months in Moscow. The days are short and dark, and the weather is too cold and wet to be outdoors much but still too warm and rainy to enjoy the real Russian winter. This year, the feeling of melancholy is increased...
US blocks sugar imports from top Dominican producer over forced labor concerns
US authorities will block imports of sugar produced in the Dominican Republic by company Central Romana, on suspicion of forced labor at its facilities. US Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will detain the company’s raw sugar and sugar-based products at all US ports of entry effective Wednesday, the agency said in a statement published that day, citing “inhumane practices.”
Why the nation is once again close to a devastating freight railroad strike
In September, President Joe Biden, the most union friendly president in recent history, got personally involved in negotiations that reached a tentative labor deal that averted a strike at the nation’s major freight railroads. It was a deal he hailed as a “win for tens of thousands of rail workers.”
Workers at the world’s largest iPhone factory in China clash with police, videos show
Workers at China’s largest iPhone assembly factory were seen confronting police, some in riot gear, on Wednesday, according to videos shared over social media. The videos show hundreds of workers facing off with law enforcement officers, many in white hazmat suits, on the Foxconn campus in the central Chinese city of Zhengzhou. In the footage, now blocked, some of the protesters could be heard complaining about their pay and sanitary conditions.
Vintage photos show underbelly of boom-era Japan
When celebrated photographer Greg Girard landed in Tokyo in April 1976, he expected to spend only a few days in the Japanese capital. At that time a “broke traveler” in his early 20s, he was headed to more affordable destinations in southeast Asia. He left his luggage at...
A new airline is planning low-cost transatlantic flights
Hot on the heels of Norwegian, WOW and Play, a new low-cost airline is promising to bring back budget transatlantic flights. Fly Atlantic this week announced plans to start operating in 2024. The new budget airline will be based in Belfast, Northern Ireland. As well as operating short-haul European flights, it plans to enter the transatlantic market with low-cost flights from Belfast to the US and Canada.
Brazil election agency rejects Bolsonaro push to void votes
The head of Brazil's electoral authority has rejected the request from President Jair Bolsonaro and his Liberal Party to annul ballots cast on most electronic voting machines, which would have overturned the Oct. 30 election
5 things to know for November 23: Walmart shooting, Trump, Student loans, Layoffs, Covid
AAA predicts that nearly 55 million people in the US will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday weekend. The 5 Things team is also heading out to spend time with family and friends, so we’re taking a few days off. We’ll be back on Sunday. Until then, here’s what you need to know to Get Up to Speed and On With Your Day.
Twin blasts in Jerusalem kill one in suspected Palestinian attack
JERUSALEM, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Two bombs exploded at bus stops on Jerusalem's outskirts on Wednesday, killing a 16-year-old boy and wounding at least 14 people in what appeared to be an attack by Palestinian militants, Israeli authorities said.
US Freight rail strike could cost US economy $1 billion in first week
A US freight rail strike could cost the US economy $1 billion in the first week of the strike, according to a new analysis from the Anderson Economic Group. In the first three days alone, US workers and consumers could see potential losses of a quarter billion dollars as a transit strike involving rail is one of the most expensive and disruptive events that can happen to the economy.
16-year-old student dead after 2 explosions rock Jerusalem
Two explosions shook Jerusalem early Wednesday, killing a teenager and injuring 18 others in a suspected “combined terror attack,” authorities said. The first explosion occurred at a bus station near the entrance to Jerusalem at 7:06 a.m., injuring 12 people, including the teen who later died, according to Magen David Adom (MDA), Israel’s Red Cross affiliate. Three of the wounded were in serious condition.
A once-in-a-lifetime auction for the rights to an Indonesian island archipelago
A group of Indonesian islands known as the Widi Reserve is about to go up for auction in what could be one of the most eye-popping real estate sales to ever take place in Asia. The 100-plus islands in east Indonesia’s “Coral Triangle” are spread out over 10,000 hectares (25,000...
Inside the battle for Kherson
Mangled metal, charred debris and shattered glass cover the floor as a Ukrainian reconnaissance unit storms a Russian command center on the outskirts of the recently liberated city of Kherson. “Come on over here,” one of the Ukrainian troops suddenly shouts. “Get the stretcher and first aid kit over here.”...
