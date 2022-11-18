ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Greenbush, NY

Capital Region ready for snow

By James De La Fuente
YourErie
YourErie
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2p4l1O_0jFALZv100

EAST GREENBUSH, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Whether you like it or not, the first snow accumulations are headed this way. NEWS 10 seeing how some communities are getting ready to tackle snow removal.

In the town of East Greenbush, General Foreman Jeff Nestler telling NEWS 10 all things are checking out just fine.

New York: replica gun ban takes affect November 14

“All our trucks are all set mechanically and physically, the best we can tell. We should have no problem pushing snow or salting and keeping the road safe for all the people.”

Nestler saying they have quite a bit of territory to cover.

“We will have all our trucks out which is eight trucks, so we split 78 miles of town in between eight routes.”

Even with staffing issues persisting in many industries locally, here he says crews will be out in force.

Hens allowed to reside in Rotterdam

“We do it until it’s done as long as the EMS and the cops can get wherever they need to go we’re on hand.”

And, he says the crews can clear the roadways quickly.

“After the last snowflake, five and a half hours to have every street normally tended to without breakdowns or anything else.”

When driving on the roads or preparing for plows to be out and about, Nestler has a few tips for drivers.

“Stay off the streets, get your vehicles in your driveways. Keep your garbage cans out of the ways of the plows. Give him room plenty of room stay out of their way; they’re only trying to do their job.”

And doing that job might be more difficult with new Federal regulations requiring more stringent permitting and licensing requirements.

Nestler telling NEWS10 it is harder and more costly to obtain a Class B commercial driver license.

“The price just to attain your license is probably going to be $5,000 or better.”

Town of Clifton Park Superintendent of highways Dahn Bull agreeing, saying federal regulations have increased the amount of financial burden on anyone looking to get a CDL.

The superintendent fears in the current transportation crunch, and increase in regulations, this is a recipe for driver drought.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
1045theteam.com

Holiday Train Stops in 3 Capital Region Cities Sunday & Monday

It is the return of the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train! It has been three years since it traveled through the Capital Region making stops in certain towns and cities. It's back and there will be some country artists to help with the festivities. What is the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train?
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Is Buffalo Bracing For Another Snowstorm?

As many Western New Yorkers continue to dig themselves out of historic snowfall, should we be getting ready for more snow?. Another major storm front is expected to move across Western New York starting late on Thanksgiving and going through the weekend. So what kind of weather could we see?
BUFFALO, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10ABC Winter Weather Guide

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Welcome to the NEWS10ABC Winter Weather Guide. Our Storm Tracker Meteorologists working to prepare the Capital Region for the season. The guide breaks down the key ingredients for a severe storm, the types of precipitation that we can expect to see, and how the topography of the region impacts communities differently. […]
railfan.com

Future For Rare NYC Electrics Unclear After Costs to Move Skyrocket

GLENMONT, N.Y. — The future is looking increasingly grim for a pair of rare New York Central electrics stranded at an old power plant near Albany, N.Y. Earlier this year, it looked as if the owner of the electric motors, the Danbury Railway Museum, was going to be able to move them in a matter of weeks. But since then the costs have increased dramatically and the president of the group said if they’re not moved in a month, they could be lost for good.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WSBS

LOOK: The Deepest Lake In The Berkshires is In Our Backyard

As winter sets in, there are plenty of places to visit in the beautiful Berkshires. Bet you didn't know we are home to the "deepest lake" in western Massachusetts and it is located just east of Great Barrington. Head south on route 57 and you'll be mesmerized by a 196 acre pond better known as Lake Buel.
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
96.1 The Eagle

One Of The Oldest New York State Homes Is For Sale South Of Albany

One of the oldest homes in New York State is currently for sale south of Albany. Here's a look inside a 2 million dollar home. This historic home is located at 24 Broadstreet Hollow Road in the Village of Kinderhook New York. The home is located in Columbia County. It's currently on the market for $2,695,000. This historic home has roots back to the American Revolutionary War:
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Overdose spike alert issued for Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Greener Pathways, an addiction resources center, has issued an overdose spike alert for Columbia County after several reported overdoses occurred overnight. The alert says the cases of overdose could be indicative of a contaminated drug supply. Greener Pathways says if you do use, use...
COLUMBIA COUNTY, NY
wamc.org

Saratoga Springs mayor backs earlier closing time, perimeter at nightlife area after Sunday shootings

The mayor of Saratoga Springs, New York says while he expects the city’s active nightlife scene to be safe during this busy holiday week, changes are coming soon. It comes after city police shot an off-duty Rutland, Vermont sheriff’s deputy early Sunday after the deputy allegedly exchanged gunfire with another man following an altercation. The deputy was reportedly shot after repeated commands to drop his gun by city police. Three people were injured in a harrowing scene city officials shared via body camera footage Sunday. Democratic Mayor Ron Kim, a former city public safety commissioner, says the downtown shootout was a stunning development in an area with years of late-night drama. Kim spoke with WAMC’s Ian Pickus:
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
YourErie

YourErie

17K+
Followers
14K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Check out YourErie.com, the best way to get all of your local Erie, PA news, weather, sports and other great LOCAL Northwestern PA information. Our information comes from the combined effort of Your News Leader, JET 24, and FOX 66.

 https://www.YourErie.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy