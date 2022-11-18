ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Snow day: GRPS will be closed on Friday

By Madalyn Buursma
 6 days ago

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids Public Schools will have a snow day on Friday.

“WE’RE CALLING IT,” GRPS Superintendent Leadriane Roby said in a tweet .

Several schools across West Michigan have announced they’ll be closed on Friday, including Kalamazoo Public Schools and all public schools in Kent County.

Dangerous road conditions as winter storm hits W. MI

The closures come as the first snow storm of the season hits West Michigan. Allegan, Barry, Calhoun, Eaton, Ionia, Kalamazoo, Kent, Ottawa and Van Buren counties are under a winter storm warning until 7 a.m. Saturday. The rest of West Michigan is under a winter weather advisory.

“These decisions are never easy. We know every school day is important for our scholars and we look forward to seeing them in the classroom, but safety always comes first,” Roby said in the announcement . “We are hopeful the weather cooperates for a return to class Monday morning. In the meantime, we’re encouraging our scholars to stay safe and enjoy the snow day!”

Closings and Delays

Drivers are warned to give themselves extra time during their commute on Friday.

“We expect it to be drivable, but at probably half speeds. So if it normally takes you 15 minutes to get to work, give yourself 30. Or if it takes 30, give yourself an hour,” Kent County Road Commission Deputy Managing Director of Operations Jerry Byrne told News 8.

