Mental health evaluation ordered for Brian Martin

TUSCUMBIA, Ala. (WHNT) — A Colbert County judge has ordered a mental health evaluation in the capital murder case against Brian Lansing Martin.

Judge Jacqueline Hatcher ordered the evaluation, to be carried out by a state-retained psychologist or psychiatrist, of Martin Wednesday in an order that laid out the goals and procedures of the evaluation.

Martin was indicted for four counts of capital murder in connection with the shooting deaths of William Mealback and Sheffield Police Sgt. Nick Risner in October 2021. He is also charged with three counts of attempted murder, three counts of shooting into an occupied vehicle, certain persons forbidden to possess a pistol, and abuse of a corpse.

Hatcher ordered the evaluation in response to a request from the prosecution in the case. In his request, District Attorney Bryce Graham said the prosecution was asking for the evaluation because Martin pled not guilty for the reason of mental disease or defect.

In her order, Hatcher said the evaluation should look at if Martin has sufficient ability to assist in his defense and a rational understanding of the facts and proceedings of the case.

She said if Martin is found to not be competent to stand trial, the evaluation should include the condition causing his lack of competency, the required treatment for Martin to attain competency, what form that treatment should take, how likely it is for competency to be achieved, and the availability of the treatment.

Hatcher also asked that if the evaluation finds that Martin was affected by a mental disease or defect at the time of the alleged crimes, the report should say what relation, if any, such a condition would have on the offenses.

She said until the evaluation is finished all criminal proceedings against Martin are on hold with the single exception of bond hearings.

