Columbus, OH

myfox28columbus.com

Justice Sueing Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. Sueing scored 15 points in a row for...
LUBBOCK, TX
myfox28columbus.com

No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews rivalry game against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Buckeyes rivalry game against Michigan. Saturday's game against the Wolverines will be the first game in Columbus since 2018. "There's nothing quite like The Game," said Day. "I've certainly learned so...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Zed Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui

LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Behind the scenes planning for The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Horseshoe is taking center stage this Saturday as the eyes of the football world will be on Columbus. And it's all hands on deck as a huge team helps put The Game together. One of the big meetings is the Football Operation meeting. Anyone...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

The Football Fever breaks down history and passion behind The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A meeting of the minds. The Football Fever brain trust is dissecting the history and passion behind THE Game. The buckeyes and that 'Team Up North' have a rivalry that dates back more than 100 years. The TFF crew has seen this game from every...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Ohio State captain Tommy Eichenberg named a finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been selected as one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for the school’s general scholarship fund with each of the other three finalists getting $5,000 for their school.
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Newborns at OSU Wexner wrapped in 'Beat Xichigan' swaddles ahead of The Game

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A time-honored tradition at OSU Wexner Medical Center returned Monday ahead of Ohio State's highly anticipated matchup with Michigan on Saturday. Newborns at the medical center were wrapped in Beat Xichigan swaddles and hats that look like Ohio State's famed helmets. The No. 2 Buckeyes...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

NIL at Ohio State is more than just about football

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At Ohio State, it might surprise you that after football, the other sports raking in NIL deals are not revenue-making sports for the university. Women's volleyball, women's ice hockey and dance round out the top four teams, followed by men's basketball. Students in all college...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

NCAA Women's Final Four to return to Columbus in 2027

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is among the cities to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in the coming years. The NCAA chose five cities to host the competitions from 2027 to 2031. Nationwide Arena in Columbus was chosen to host in 2027. The Division I Women's Basketball...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
COLUMBUS, OH
myfox28columbus.com

Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio

Central Ohio's largest drive-through Christmas light show synchronized with music is back!. Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio the show features 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through car stereo. They're located at Hartford Fairgrounds (14028 Fairgrounds Rd. Hartford, OH 43013) about 30 miles Northeast...
HARTFORD, OH
myfox28columbus.com

3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
COLUMBUS, OH

