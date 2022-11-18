Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
4 Great Seafood Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Lost Columbus communities reborn with Ghost Neighborhoods ProjectThe LanternColumbus, OH
Gene Smith apologizes to Michigan State hockey player, Sadlocha no longer with teamThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
myfox28columbus.com
Justice Sueing Buckeyes past No. 21 Texas Tech 80-73 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Justice Sueing scored 23 of his career-high 33 points in the second half to help Ohio State hold off No. 21 Texas Tech for an 80-73 win in the fifth-place game in the Maui Invitational on Wednesday. Sueing scored 15 points in a row for...
myfox28columbus.com
No. 4 Ohio St leads wire-to-wire, tops Wright State 105-52
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Rebeka Mikulasikova scored 18 points to lead six Ohio State players in double figures as the No. 4 Buckeyes rolled to a 105-52 win over Wright State on Wednesday. The Buckeyes, who have won five straight, shot a season-best 55.7% from the field. They led...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State stays at No. 2 in College Football Playoff Rankings heading into The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State Buckeyes are ranked No. 2 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, setting the stage for Saturday's high-stakes matchup with No. 3 Michigan at The Shoe. The Buckeyes have held the No. 2 spot in the rankings since they were first announced...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State head coach Ryan Day previews rivalry game against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State head coach Ryan Day addressed the media Tuesday afternoon, ahead of the Buckeyes rivalry game against Michigan. Saturday's game against the Wolverines will be the first game in Columbus since 2018. "There's nothing quite like The Game," said Day. "I've certainly learned so...
myfox28columbus.com
Zed Key scores 19, Ohio State routs Cincinnati 81-53 in Maui
LAHAINA, Hawaii (AP) — Zed Key scored 19 points and Brice Sensabaugh and Bruce Thornton had 17 apiece for Ohio State, which raced past in-state rival Cincinnati 81-53 Tuesday in the loser's bracket at the Maui Invitational. Justice Sueing added 11 for the Buckeyes (4-1), who improved to 9-4...
myfox28columbus.com
Behind the scenes planning for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Horseshoe is taking center stage this Saturday as the eyes of the football world will be on Columbus. And it's all hands on deck as a huge team helps put The Game together. One of the big meetings is the Football Operation meeting. Anyone...
myfox28columbus.com
The Football Fever breaks down history and passion behind The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A meeting of the minds. The Football Fever brain trust is dissecting the history and passion behind THE Game. The buckeyes and that 'Team Up North' have a rivalry that dates back more than 100 years. The TFF crew has seen this game from every...
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State captain Tommy Eichenberg named a finalist for Lott IMPACT Trophy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State linebacker Tommy Eichenberg has been selected as one of four finalists for the Lott IMPACT Trophy. The award is presented annually to the college football defensive player who best exemplifies the acronym for: Integrity, Maturity, Performance, Academics, Community, and Tenacity. The university of the winner will receive $25,000 for the school’s general scholarship fund with each of the other three finalists getting $5,000 for their school.
myfox28columbus.com
Average Ohio State/Michigan rivalry ticket is over $1,500 on secondary market, report says
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — If you're still looking for tickets to The Game on the secondary market, be prepared to break open your piggy bank. TicketIQ said this year's average price for tickets to watch Ohio State play Michigan is 70% higher than the last time the game was played in Columbus in 2018.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State calling on fans to be "best fans in the land" for The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Saturday's game between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan is one of the most highly anticipated games in the schools' long rivalry and Ohio State University is calling on fans to be the "best fans in the land." "The college football world will...
myfox28columbus.com
Newborns at OSU Wexner wrapped in 'Beat Xichigan' swaddles ahead of The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A time-honored tradition at OSU Wexner Medical Center returned Monday ahead of Ohio State's highly anticipated matchup with Michigan on Saturday. Newborns at the medical center were wrapped in Beat Xichigan swaddles and hats that look like Ohio State's famed helmets. The No. 2 Buckeyes...
myfox28columbus.com
NIL at Ohio State is more than just about football
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — At Ohio State, it might surprise you that after football, the other sports raking in NIL deals are not revenue-making sports for the university. Women's volleyball, women's ice hockey and dance round out the top four teams, followed by men's basketball. Students in all college...
myfox28columbus.com
Michigan St. hockey player accuses OSU player of using racial slurs, AD meeting with team
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Athletic Director Gene Smith said he has met with the school's men's hockey team and will meet with them again after a player was accused of using racial slurs during a game against Michigan State. Michigan State senior forward Jagger Joshua said on...
myfox28columbus.com
How are things being kept fair for Ohio State student athletes who are cashing in with NIL
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Some student-athletes are working hard to make sure they are set on the court and for that next step off the court. "It's probably been less than a year and I've made so many beneficial connections that I will definitely take outside of college," said Sydney Taylor.
myfox28columbus.com
NCAA Women's Final Four to return to Columbus in 2027
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus is among the cities to host the NCAA Women’s Final Four in the coming years. The NCAA chose five cities to host the competitions from 2027 to 2031. Nationwide Arena in Columbus was chosen to host in 2027. The Division I Women's Basketball...
myfox28columbus.com
OSU police teaming up with law enforcement agencies to keep rivalry game safe
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Ohio State University Police is partnering with local, state and federal law agencies on Saturday to make sure everything runs smoothly during The Game. "We are all on the same page," said Ohio State University Police Chief Kimberly Spears-McNatt, "to make sure we keep...
myfox28columbus.com
Community answers call, donations pour in to USO Ohio at Columbus airport
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Community members answered the call Wednesday, bringing snacks by the cartload to USO Ohio at John Glenn Columbus International Airport. The Jake Brewer Lounge, located outside security near Concourse C, serves traveling military members and their families traveling. With travel expected to be up this...
myfox28columbus.com
Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio
Central Ohio's largest drive-through Christmas light show synchronized with music is back!. Wonderlights Christmas In Ohio the show features 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through car stereo. They're located at Hartford Fairgrounds (14028 Fairgrounds Rd. Hartford, OH 43013) about 30 miles Northeast...
myfox28columbus.com
'We're recruiting everyday,' Construction companies need employees for Intel and beyond
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — “This is an iconic project and people want to work on it,” Christine Nocar said. Nocar is the Senior Project Manager for the Gilbane Building Company, which is doing the earthwork for Intel’s $20 billion semiconductor facility in Licking County. The project...
myfox28columbus.com
3 people indicted for planning east Columbus murder in May 2021
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A grand jury has indicted three people for planning the murder of a man and the shooting of a woman in east Columbus in May 2021. Christopher Freeman, Donyea Spruell, and Sha'Brian Jenkins were indicted Wednesday, according to Columbus police. The indictments stem from a...
Comments / 0