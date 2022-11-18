Read full article on original website
kjzz.com
Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home
CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a family member called emergency dispatchers around 3:10...
kjzz.com
Bountiful family left with many questions after car drives through driveway, front yard
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful family is confused why an unknown driver made his or her way through the family's front yard and driveway. Surveillance video shows a red SUV drive into the family's driveway, hit their car, drive through the front yard and leave. The family said...
Suspect of fatal SLC nightclub shooting facing murder charge
The suspect of a Salt Lake City nightclub shooting that killed a 29-year-old mother was arrested sometime between Monday night and Tuesday morning after turning himself in to law enforcement.
Gephardt Daily
Police ID woman shot, killed outside nightclub in downtown Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Salt Lake City Police officials have confirmed the victim of the fatal shooting outside a downtown nightclub early Sunday morning was a woman named Nicole Olsen. “Our investigation remains ongoing,” the SLCPD tweet says. “There is no other information...
kjzz.com
Silver Alert canceled out of Davis County for 80-year-old man with dementia
KAYSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — UPDATE: Officials canceled the Sliver Alert for Torres around 10:30 a.m. Tuesday; no other details were provided. ORIGINAL STORY: A Silver Alert was activated for an 80-year-old man last seen in Davis County who suffers from dementia. Officials said Jesus Nieves Torres was last seen...
kjzz.com
I-80 closure, I-15 delays, crashes, injuries plague drivers beginning holiday road trips
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Travelers who were hoping to beat the crowds by getting on the road super early on Wednesday found themselves navigating through some brief winter weather, and multiple crashes that brought highway traffic to a crawl, all but eliminating the chance for a smooth commute out of northern Utah.
Gephardt Daily
Ogden teacher, arts community member dies after apparent accidental shooting
OGDEN, Utah, Nov. 21, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The northern Utah arts community is mourning the loss of a performer and teacher who touched many lives before her death from an accidental shooting this weekend in Ogden. “We are devastated to hear of the passing of Jaycee Gray Trivino,”...
One dead after accidental shooting in Ogden, police say
One person died due to an accidental shooting in Ogden early Saturday morning, according to the Ogden Police Dept.
29-year-old woman killed in alleged argument turned shooting near Salt Lake City nightclub
The Salt Lake City Police Dept. is investigating the death of a 29-year-old woman as a homicide after a shooting that allegedly occurred in a parking lot near a nightclub early Sunday morning.
kjzz.com
Salt Lake County deputy uses car to advertise need for kidney donor
TAYLORSVILLE, Utah (KUTV) — Dakota Patterson has stage 5 kidney disease and said at last check, his kidneys were functioning at 4 percent. He’s looking for a kidney donor — for kindness from a stranger. He even saw an idea on Facebook and decided to try it;...
KSLTV
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter
OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
‘She didn’t deserve this’: Family members left devastated after 29 y/o woman dies in SLC shooting
A family is dealing with the unfathomable loss of their loved one. The Salt Lake City Police Department (SLCPD) say a 29-year-old mother was shot and killed near a nightclub after getting involved in an altercation.
kjzz.com
No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City
PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
kjzz.com
Experts say gun owners may be tried criminally for not keeping weapons secure
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Police are still investigating how a 3-year-old boy got a hold of a loaded gun and accidently shot and killed himself. The tragedy happened last week in Taylorsville. According to police, both parents were home at the time of the accidental shooting. It’s not...
kjzz.com
Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash
BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
KSLTV
2 charged in ‘Western-style shootout,’ including man once arrested for shooting young girl
WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah — Two men who were injured in what prosecutors described as a “Western-style shootout” with each other outside a crowded apartment complex will soon be co-defendants in court. Timothy Roy Begay Jr., 18, of West Valley City, and Enrique Soto-Bernabe, 27, of West...
Family of Utah man thankful he survived extreme crash in Bountiful
A truly heartbreaking car accident in Bountiful late Friday night left an 18-year-old dead and another man facing a long recovery.
kjzz.com
Ensign College student arrested for bringing gun on campus
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A student at a private college in Salt Lake was arrested for bringing a gun on campus. Salt Lake City police arrested 21-year-old Bohdan Yurchenko on Monday accusing him of bringing a gun with a loaded magazine onto the Ensign College campus. According to...
Suspect in fatal West Valley City hit-and-run confesses, turns himself in
A suspect has been charged in the West Valley City hit-and-run that left Joel Lewis, 39, dead, after the man allegedly confessed to fleeing the scene of the accident and turned himself in, according to the West Valley City Police Dept (WVCPD).
Orem salon, day spa collapses in fire, neighboring businesses damaged
A fire occurred at the Seasons Salon and Day Spa in Orem early Saturday morning, causing the business to collapse, according to the Orem Fire Dept.
