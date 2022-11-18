ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Herriman, UT

Police investigating apparent double homicide inside Clearfield home

CLEARFIELD, Utah (KUTV) — Police have been called to a home in Davis County where two adults have been found deceased. Officials said they were investigating the incident as a double homicide. Chief Kelly Bennett with the Clearfield Police Department said a family member called emergency dispatchers around 3:10...
CLEARFIELD, UT
Orem shooting caught on video as police search for shooter

OREM, UTAH — It was a terrifying scene for residents of an Orem student apartment complex as people ran for their lives after gunfire on the third floor early Saturday morning. “I thought they were fireworks at the time that someone set off in the hallway,” said Ryan Busi...
OREM, UT
No injuries after truck hauling dirt overturns in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah (KUTV) — A driver was uninjured after a truck hauling dirt overturned in Summit County. Park City fire officials said multiple engines responded to the scene along with Utah Highway Patrol. They arrived at approximately 2:40 p.m. on Monday to Aerie Drive and Deer Valley Drive.
PARK CITY, UT
Bountiful father says seatbelt saved his son's life during crash

BOUNTIFUL, Utah (KUTV) — A Bountiful father claims his son is alive because he was wearing his seatbelt following a serious crash. Police noticed a red car going around 100 mph without headlights at approximately 9:15 p.m. on Saturday near 500 West and 620 South. According to a statement...
BOUNTIFUL, UT
Ensign College student arrested for bringing gun on campus

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A student at a private college in Salt Lake was arrested for bringing a gun on campus. Salt Lake City police arrested 21-year-old Bohdan Yurchenko on Monday accusing him of bringing a gun with a loaded magazine onto the Ensign College campus. According to...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT

